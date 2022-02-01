Why is Dolce & Gabbana banning fur? Cause explored as PETA celebrates win

Dolce & Gabbana has become the latest luxury fashion house to stop using fur in its products. The decision comes after a long tussle with PETA. The Italian label made an announcement on Monday about discontinuing the use of animal fur in all its collections from 2022 onwards.

Not long ago, Moncler too issued a statement saying it would stop the use of fur in its line of products.

Why did Dolce & Gabbana drop fur?

Dolce & Gabbana stated that it will drop fur and angora use but carry on with master furries, utilizing its alternative sustainable faux fur that uses recycled and recyclable materials.

The brand’s communication and marketing officer, Fedele Usai, stated:

“Dolce & Gabbana is working towards a more sustainable future that can’t contemplate the use of animal fur.”

Usai also added:

“The entire fashion system has a significant social responsibility role that must be promoted and encouraged: we will integrate innovative materials into our collections and develop environmentally-friendly production processes, while at the same time preserve artisans’ jobs and know-how otherwise in danger of fading.”

The fur is obtained from an animal, where it is first trapped and then passes through immense suffering. Most of the animals which are used in the fur industry spend their entire lives in confined cages.

Other brands take on the use of fur

Companies selling fur are increasingly being held responsible for the cruelty which animals face during fur extraction. All high-end fashion companies are beginning to see the need to come together and stop the exploitation of animals for fur. Following this, major designers and retailers including Armani, Burberry, Chanel, Gucci, Macy’s, Prada, and Versace have already forbidden it.

In 2021, a bunch of luxury fashion houses like Kering, Neiman Marcus, Mytheresa, Canada Goose, Valentino and Oscar de la Renta committed to ditching fur and using its various substitutes.

Many animals are seized in steel-jaw traps for fur, where they often end up cutting down their legs and bones, which causes them excruciating pain and blood loss.

Some even end up chewing off their own legs in their efforts to escape. The animals are either killed after capturing, or they die due to blood loss, infection, strangulation or being shot.

