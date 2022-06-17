Bebe Rexha thanks ITZY for promoting her track 'Break My Heart Myself' in South Korea

World-famous K-pop idols Ryujin and Yeji from ITZY recently took the internet by storm with a video of their performance to Bebe Rexha’s song, Break My Heart Myself. The two K-pop singers nailed their dance choreography which led the American singer to give them an appreciative shoutout.

Captivated by the duo's performance video, Bebe Rexha tagged the K-pop girl group in her tweet to praise Yeji and Ryujin for their energetic choreography and unique concept. Bebe Rexha also revealed that her label now has plans to promote the song Break My Heart Myself in South Korea, and it's all thanks to the K-pop girl group.

ITZY's Yeji and Ryujin garner praise from American singer Bebe Rexha on Studio Choom

On June 11, 2022, ITZY members Yeji and Ryujin showcased their impressive dance skills to a song produced by American singer Bebe Rexha as they participated in Studio Choom’s brand new series, Mix & Max.

Taking into account the wishes of K-pop enthusiasts around the world, Studio Choom tries to provide tailored content for those who look forward to dance performances by famous Korean pop groups and solo artists. The platform gives K-pop idols and soloists the opportunity to perform different choreography styles and concepts, unlike their usual music videos and music show stage videos.

The two K-pop singers danced to the beats of Break My Heart Myself, a song featuring famous American musician Travis Barker that was produced by Bebe Rexha back in 2021 .

The high-powered performance by Yeji and Ryujin caught the attention of thousands of viewers, including that of the artist Bebe Rexha herself. The singer-songwriter commented on the duo’s performance video on YouTube and stated:

"YOU GIRLS KILLED THIS!!! Obsessed."

Later on the same day, Bebe Rexha took to her official Twitter account and expressed her appreciation for Yeji and Ryujin’s spectacular performance once again. ITZY’s Yeji and Ryujin then responded to the shoutout and thanked Bebe Rexha for her motivating words.

After the wholesome interaction between the two artists and the rise in popularity of the song because of Yeji and Ryujin’s dance cover, Bebe Rexha revealed on her Twitter that her music label will be promoting Break My Heart Myself in South Korea. She is thankful to the circumstances for making it happen.

Bebe Rexha @BebeRexha 🤯 My label is promoting my song in South Korea now!! Because of all the promotion from @ITZYofficial I’m so thankful for you guys love youuuuu alllll My label is promoting my song in South Korea now!! Because of all the promotion from @ITZYofficial I’m so thankful for you guys love youuuuu alllll😭😭😭😭🤯

Bebe Rexha is no stranger to the K-pop music scene. As an acclaimed songwriter, she contributed to the lyrics of K-pop boy group SHINee’s track Lucifer. Earlier, she also interacted with TXT’s Soobin after the K-pop idol declared that Bebe Rexha was his celebrity crush.

ITZY's comeback and World Tour 2022

ITZY has announced their full-fledged return to the K-pop music scene, and is gearing up to release their brand new mini-album CHECKMATE on July 15 at 1.00 pm KST.

Shortly after the release, the five-member group will travel for their first world tour, called CHECKMATE. The tour will kick off in Seoul, South Korea, with two exciting performances in the city on August 6 and 7, 2022.

