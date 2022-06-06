Watch: ITZY unleashes their chic personas for CHECKMATE comeback concept film

ITZY released the first look of their new mini-album CHECKMATE with a concept teaser on June 6. The 36-second teaser shows the members unleashing their elegant personas as they pose with chess pieces.

The members are dressed in variations of black and white dresses with nail art, dangling earrings, soft makeup, and sleek hairstyles. CHECKMATE will be the girl group’s first Korean album release in 2022. The group previously released their Japanese album Voltage in April.

Take a look at the teaser film for the first concept of CHECKMATE:

“QUEENS ARE COMING”: ITZY’s CHECKMATE first look leaves fans stunned

Story continues below ad

ITZY will be making their highly-awaited comeback with a mini-album, CHECKMATE. Fans had been waiting for more than eight months since their last release, the addictive Crazy in Love, was released in September.

As JYP Entertainment released the first concept teaser for CHECKMATE, it is clear that the girl group will be returning with a royal concept. Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong, and Yuna pulled off a classy, chic vibe in the concept teaser film, contrasting their playful and quirky idea with their last release.

The concept teaser film gained positive responses from both international and domestic fans. In a popular online South Korean forum, theqoo, many commented on the refreshing look of the members and how well the new concept fits the girl group.

Moreover, fans majorly talked about the girls' eye makeup, especially Yeji’s. The 22-year-old singer is known for her fox-like beauty, and the new eye makeup made her visuals stand out stronger.

Story continues below ad

Take a look at fans’ reactions to the CHECKMATE concept teaser below.

Comments on the CHECKMATE concept film (Screenshot via Pannchoa)

Comments on the CHECKMATE concept film (Screenshot via Pannchoa)

Story continues below ad

YUNA CHARTS @YunaCharts #YUNA She was filming her personal advertisement , I almost bought a pawn right now . #ITZY_CHECKMATE She was filming her personal advertisement , I almost bought a pawn right now . #ITZY_CHECKMATE #YUNA https://t.co/czAt83BTmM

Story continues below ad

Story continues below ad

ITZY’s first world tour dates out

Story continues below ad

The LOCO girl group is not just releasing a new album. They have also announced their first-ever world tour. ITZY debuted in February 2019. After several hits and being considered one of the IT fourth-generation girl groups, the members will be embarking on a world tour.

The world tour, titled the same as the album, CHECKMATE, will kick off with two consecutive concerts in Seoul on August 6 and 7. The group will then head to the United States in October and perform until November.

ITZY will begin their US leg in Los Angeles on October 26 and then move to Phoenix on October 29. The girl group will then perform in Dallas (November 1), Houston (November 3), Atlanta (November 5), Chicago (November 7), Boston (November 10), and New York (November 13).

JYP Entertainment will announce more dates for the world tour in the future.

Story continues below ad

Meanwhile, the next update for CHECKMATE will be a photo teaser released on June 13. The group has planned multiple things following the photos to keep the excitement going. The group will be releasing a title sneak peek, lyric poster, holding a Twitter Blueroom, and even broadcasting a special comeback show with Mnet after the album's release.

ITZY will finally make its much-awaited comeback with CHECKMATE on July 15 at 1.00 pm KST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far