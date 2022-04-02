Who are BTS' role models?

BTS, a record-breaking group, has served as an inspiration to many fans and artists around the world. The group's position on the global charts is always at the top. The Dynamite singers too have role models who have inspired them and whom they look up to on their musical journeys.

When BTS first started making music in 2013, the road was undoubtedly challenging. As a group that comes from a small company called Big Hit Music, they have established a name for themselves and also their company. We have curated a list of BTS members' role models who have inspired them.

Who inspires the members of BTS?

7) RM

Many people look up to RM, the leader of the K-pop boy band BTS. He has previously stated that American rappers Kanye West and A$AP Rocky are his role models. RM is a wonderful rapper himself, which explains why he chose one of the best rappers in the world as a role model.

His inspiration, Kanye West, better known as Ye, is an American rapper, record producer, and fashion designer. In early 2000s, West rose to prominence as a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records, producing singles for a variety of artists and pioneering the chipmunk soul sampling style.

Rakim Athelaston Mayers, also known as ASAP Rocky, is another role model for RM, who is a rapper and record producer from the United States. He is a part of the hip hop collective A$AP Mob, through which he got his moniker.

Subsequent to that year, Rocky released his debut mixtape, Live. Love. ASAP. Polo Grounds Music, RCA Records, and Sony Music Entertainment signed him to a record contract as a consequence of his mixtape.

6) Suga

Suga, aka Agust D, has several role models. American rapping stars Kanye West, Lil' Wayne, Lupe Fiasco, and Hit Boy have inspired Suga. Suga is one of BTS' rappers, and his musicality has always been applauded by fans. He's also a brilliant producer, having produced Jungkook's hit song Stay Alive recently, which has hit high ranks on the global charts.

He was inspired by Kanye West, a rapper, record producer, and fashion designer from the United States. Another of Suga's role models is Lil Wayne, whose stage name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., an American rapper. Several contemporaries consider Lil Wayne to be one of the most influential hip-hop artists of his generation, and he is frequently referred to as one of the best rappers of all time.

Suga's other role model is Lupe Fiasco, a rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and entrepreneur from the United States. After the achievement of his debut album, Lupe Fiasco's Food & Liquor, he gained fame in 2006. He also performs as the lead of the rock band Japanese Cartoon. Fiasco was the chief executive officer of 1st and 15th Entertainment as an entrepreneur.

Chauncey Alexander Hollis Jr., professionally known as Hit-Boy, is an American record producer, rapper, singer, and songwriter who is next on Suga's list of role models. Hit-Boy signed a two-year contract with Kanye West's GOOD Music production branch in May 2011.

He used this impulse to create singles including Niggas in Paris by Jay-Z and Kanye West, Trophies by Drake, Clique by GOOD Music, and Racks in the Middle by Nipsey Hussle featuring Roddy Ricch. At the 2020 Grammy Awards, Racks in the Middle won Best Rap Performance.

5) Jimin

Jimin, aka Park Ji-min's, role model is one of BIGBANG's members, Taeyang. Jimin has a wonderful personality and is one of BTS' best dancers. He is known for his perfect stage presence and is an incredible performer. With his most recent update on Instagram, BTS' Jimin became the most-followed Korean act on the platform for three days in a row.

His role model Dong Young-bae is a South Korean singer, songwriter, and dancer who goes by the stage name Taeyang, and SOL while performing in Japan. Taeyang started training with YG Entertainment at the age of 12 after showing up in Jinusean's music video A-yo.

Six years later, he started his career in 2006, as a member of the South Korean boy band BIGBANG. While the quintet's debut was encountered with mixed reviews, their subsequent albums solidified their status as one of Asia's best-selling digital groups and one of the world's best-selling boy bands.

4) Jin

Jin's role model is one of BIGBANG's members, T.O.P. Although they do not share the same position in their respective groups, Jin was inspired by T.O.P., a legendary K-pop artist from one of the best K-pop bands of all time.

T.O.P. is a South Korean rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and actor. Prior to entering the music label YG Entertainment and debuting as the leading rapper for the boy band BIGBANG in 2006, he used to perform as an underground rapper.

T.O.P and G-Dragon teamed up on the album GD & TOP in 2010, whereas the group was on an extended break. He published two digital singles as a solo rapper, Turn It Up in 2010 and Doom Dada in 2013, which reached number two and four on the Gaon Digital Chart, respectively.

Meanwhile, Jin recently surpassed PSY's record as the most talked-about person in South Korea on the YouTube Music trending page. His song continues to air on national television and has over 450 million views on TikTok. It also has the most-watched Korean male artist's choreography video.

3) J-Hope

J-Hope has several role models as well, including A$AP Rocky and J.Cole, the two American rappers. J-Hope also mentioned BIGBANG's G-Dragon as one of his role models. He is also inspired by Beenzino, a Korean rapper.

His role model, ASAP Rocky, is an American rapper and record producer. His other model is Jermaine Lamarr Cole, an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer.

Cole is recognized as one of his generation's most influential rappers. Cole rose to prominence as a rapper after his debut mixtape, The Come Up, in 2007. Following his signing to Jay-Roc Z's Nation imprint in 2009, he continued to release two more mixtapes, The Warm Up in 2009 and Friday Night Lights in 2010, both of which received praise.

His other role model is Kwon Ji-yong, also known as G-Dragon, is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, and fashion designer who is recognized as the King of K-pop. G-Dragon made his debut as the leader of the South Korean boy band BIGBANG in 2006.

Lim Sung-bin, professionally known as Beenzino, is another role model on J-Hope's list. Beenzino is a South Korean rapper.

On June 5, 2011, Beenzino made his first formal public appearance at Dok2's Hustle Real Hard Concert, and since then has released three solo albums, as well as collaborations with hip hop producers Primary and Shimmy Twice, as well as the duo Hot Clip with South Korean rapper Beatbox DG. He is known for his rhythmic rapping style.

J-Hope, in an interview, spoke about revealing his first role model. He said,

“It’s not going to be simple to talk about who my role models are. To be honest, I have known them since the day I was born, but that is what makes this such a difficult chore. How does one begin to discuss the individuals who’ve molded and formed them from infancy into the people they are today? I am sure you have guessed by now that the individuals I am referring to are my parents.”

He continued,

“My parents didn’t have an easy life. My dad served in the Army Reserves for 20 years before retiring. My mother found it exceedingly hard to raise three children because of the frequent traveling and searching for new schools, not to state the daily bustle of caring for three. But when I ask them about it, they agree it was hard but they always manage to make a joke about it.”

The singer referred to his parents as role models, which reflected his warm personality.

2) Jungkook

Jungkook discussed his role models in an episode of the KBS talk show Let's BTS. He stated that RM, the leader of BTS, has been one of his idols ever since he joined the group. Aside from that, Jungkook pursued a career as a singer after seeing a video of G-Dragon's performance.

He then continued by stating that he would choose G-Dragon as his mentor. Korean actor and singer Kim Jong-kook was the third person Jungkook mentioned as a role model. He stated that he intends to have a body type similar to Kim's, but a little slimmer.

Jungkook's role model Kim Nam-joon is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer professionally known as RM. BIGBANG's leader G-Dragon, a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer, entrepreneur, and fashion designer, is another role model for Jungkook.

Kim Jong-kook, a South Korean singer, entertainer, and actor, is another role model on Jungkook's list. In 1995, Kim made his debut as a member of the South Korean duo Turbo. The duo was one of the most renowned idols at the time, selling millions of albums throughout South Korea and Asia.

1) V

V's father is his role model. His father always supported him for his idol dream which he mentioned in various shows. His dad is a source of motivation for the skilled and graceful Christmas Tree singer.

In addition, numerous K-pop idols have chosen V as their role model including Beomgyu from TXT, Younghoon from THE BOYZ, Jangjun from Golden Child, Bao from LUCENTE, Jaehyun from Golden Child, Yeosang from ATEEZ, Mingi from ATEEZ, and Koo Jungmo from CRAVITY.

Meanwhile, V's Spotify account has recently become the first by a Korean solo artist to reach over 100 million streams in 2022, despite the fact that he is yet to release a new song this year.

BTS is precisely influenced by American hip-hop as well as the legendary K-pop boy group BIGBANG.

BTS members' role models are well-known musicians. This explains why their music is unique in terms of composition, rap, vocals, lyrics, and the emotions they convey in each song. As a result of their hard work, many K-pop groups such as D-Crunch, Lucente, Kim Dong-han, Noir, and 14U have also mentioned BTS as role models.

BTS is also the ultimate role model for the BTS Army. The BTS Army admires BTS for being humble and creating music with messages, such as Love Yourself, which has helped fans overcome mental health issues. Furthermore, BTS will perform in Las Vegas in April, making it the most anticipated K-pop concert of 2022.

The Las Vegas concert will be no different, as it will include BTS-themed sights, entertainment, and food options, as well as BTS pop-up stores in Area 15. The stadium's pictures have swamped the internet. Furthermore, 11 hotels have disclosed that they have BTS-themed accommodations for fans to enjoy.

The headlines of the Las Vegas concert align with HYBE's official statement that multi-label global auditions will be held to enable people to join Big Hit Entertainment as new members.

For the first time, all the labels will seek fresh talent, including Big Hit MUSIC, SOURCE MUSIC, BELIFT LAB, PLEDIS Entertainment, KOZ ENTERTAINMENT, HYBE AMERICA, and HYBE LABELS JAPAN. The event will be held on April 8, 9, 15, and 16 of this year.

