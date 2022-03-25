ASAP Rocky Mercer and Prince Whiskey: Where to buy, price, and all you need to know

American rapper ASAP Rocky has entered the fray of celebrity products with his own new whiskey brand.

Multi-hyphenated artist Mercer, in collaboration with Prince Whiskey, has released a blended Canadian whiskey co-developed with Global Brand Equities and E. & J. Gallo. In a press release, Rocky expressed his excitement about introducing his new brand to the world, saying:

“I have been learning about whiskey from all over the world for the past decade and wanted to defy the rules to create something unique, while honoring and respecting industry traditions.”

ASAP Rocky further stated that he had been wanting to launch whiskey for a few years but had trouble finding a partner who would create the blend according to the quality he envisioned.

ASAP Rocky Mercer and Prince Whiskey price and availability

Pre-orders for the product are now available exclusively through ReserveBar.com and the official website at $32. The whiskey will launch in retail stores this summer for a price of $29.99. In addition, ReserveBar is offering free shipping to the first 1,000 customers.

Mercer + Prince's distinctive look - designed by Rocky himself - includes two integrated cups and a squared shape, which can be stacked or laid on its side.

According to the brand, ASAP Rocky's napkin sketch turned into a reality in the form of the bottle design, which included ready-to-drink cups because they wanted customers to:

"Immediately open the bottle and pour a drink for themselves and a friend."

Rocky further said:

“The bottle I designed is made to connect with the contemporary consumer. Mercer + Prince is smooth in taste, disruptive in packaging, and close to my heart in name. It’s accessible to all and appeals to a diverse audience, which was very important to me.”

It's name, Mercer + Prince, is inspired by two cross streets close to Rocky's heart in his hometown of New York City.

The distillery at Mercer + Prince also switches things up. Spirits are aged for at least four years in ex-bourbon American white oak barrels, then "influenced" with Japanese Mizunara oak. According to the brand, this yields a smooth richness with hints of caramel and vanilla, along with baked apple, and cinnamon.

Global Brand Equities Founder and CEO James Morrisey said:

“Rocky is an intentional creator with a proven track record to innovate and I knew he would have the inventiveness to build a consumer product that is sophisticated yet disruptive.”

Morrisey also recounted the development process in the press release:

“We went from [Rocky] showing me a napkin sketch, to what later became the Mercer + Prince bottle, to bringing on board the best partner for this project, global leader, E. & J. Gallo.”

On the work front, ASAP Rocky recently collaborated with Lil Nas X on the official video of their 2021 release Wave Gods, which also featured DJ Premier and Hit-Boy.

On March 25, he’ll appear twice on streetwear icon NIGO’s album I Know NIGO. He debuted a new AWGE and capsule earlier this month and attended the Gucci fashion show with Rihanna. The couple is expecting their first child together.

