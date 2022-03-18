BLACKPINK's Lisa is new face of whiskey-scotch brand Chivas

Bringing a Scottish twist to K-pop, BLACKPINK's Lisa is now the face of alcohol brand Chivas Regal, helping redefine history. The young and upcoming artist is the first Asian female to achieve such a feat.

The brand introduced her as their new face through their latest campaign, I Rise, You Rise.

Here's what the young superstar had to say about her new partnership:

"After being on such a huge personal journey and hustling over the past few years, I want to inspire people to elevate themselves. It was a no-brainer to partner with Chivas, as their values are so closely aligned with my own, plus I've always been a whisky fan!"

What is BLACKPINK's Lisa x Chivas campaign about?

The campaign I rise, You Rise aims to identify and empower its viewers. It explores the various words Lisa associates with herself paired with strong yet minimal visuals.

The campaign aims to motivate viewers to chase after success and share the celebration.

Selecting BLACKPINK's maknae was a wise and thoughtful decision. The young artist has paved her way into the South Korean music industry.

To pursue her dreams, she left her home (Thailand) at a young age and surrendered herself to the rigorous demands of being part of the K-pop industry. With a rising solo career and brand endorsements, Lisa is the physical embodiment of hard work and empowerment.

To further justify their point, here is what Chivas's Regal Global Marketing Director, Nick Blacknell, had to say:

"As we enter a new era for Chivas, it is important that we collaborate with people who share the same values as us. LISA is a global superstar and, more importantly, a role model for the next generation, which undoubtedly makes her the perfect spokesperson for our I Rise. We Rise campaign."

The brand also released a behind-the-scenes clip for the campaign. It provides viewers insight into the dedication and professionalism exhibited by Lisa.

As BLACKPINK's Lisa continues to uncover new and impressive feats, fans and netizens need to stay tuned, wait, and see what she has in store for them.

Edited by Ravi Iyer