2022 MAMA Awards second lineup: NewJeans, LE SSERAFIM, NMIXX, and more confirmed to attend

The 2022 MAMA Awards released its second lineup for the much-anticipated award ceremony slated to be held on November 9. The latest group of artists is a mix of Korean and Japanese idol groups and solo artists and even includes dancers from Mnet’s popular dance competition show, Street Man Fighter.

As one of the most prominent year-end award shows, MAMA Awards come with set expectations of spectacular stages and grand performances. It is home to some of the most iconic moments and performances in the history of K-pop.

With the new set of artists such as NewJeans, BIBI, NMIXX, along with veterans such as Hyolyn and ZICO, set to brace the stage, the upcoming awards ceremony has already generated much interest.

The 2022 MAMA Awards lineup includes Hyolyn, Street Man Fighter dancers and more

All set to take the South Korean industry by storm, the 2022 MAMA Awards recently released their second lineup. It includes over 10 artists, from soloists to idol groups and even dance crews. The awards ceremony will be held at the Kyocera Dome in Japan on two nights, November 29 and 30, 2022.

Among the artists confirmed to attend the ceremony, half will perform on day one and the other half on day two. Take a look at the second lineup for the 2022 MAMA Awards below:

Performing artists for October 29:

Hyolyn

FORESTELLA

BIBI

NMIXX

LE SSERAFIM

Performing artists for October 30:

ZICO

Lim Young-woong

(G)I-DLE

NiziU

INI

NewJeans

Along with them, dance crews from Street Man Fighter are also confirmed to perform on the first day, November 29. A total of eight crews participated in the show--Prime Kingz, JustJerk, WeDemBoyz, 1Million, BankTwoBrother, Eo-Ddae, YGX, and Mbitious. It is unclear whether they will perform in units, go solo, or have an entire stage together.

The second lineup seems like a balanced mix of old and young artists, promising to entertain every viewer tuning in for the awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, the first lineup of the 2022 MAMA Awards was equally interesting. It included eight K-pop idol groups, both new and old. Stray Kids, TXT, Kep1er, and JO1 are confirmed to perform on the first day, while ITZY, ENHYPEN, IVE, and TREASURE (who have now become a 10-member group after Yedam and Mashiho left) will be performing on the second day.

Recent updates for the 2022 MAMA Awards: Twitter voting canceled

The 2022 MAMA Awards have already experienced multiple hiccups. The latest update from Mnet concerned fan voting, which plays a key part in solidifying an artists’ win.

On November 10 KST, Mnet announced that Twitter votes will no longer be counted for the Worldwide Icon of the Year and Worldwide Fans’ Choice awards. These are the only two categories that previously allowed a percentage of fan votes to secure an artists’ win.

In an official statement, Mnet shared:

“Due to internal changes within Twitter, it has become impossible to secure and collect voting data made through Twitter for the pre-vote of 2022 MAMA Awards.”

It also shared the revised voting structure, which only deducts Twitter votes without messing up the ratio.

Fans will be able to tune in to the MAMA Awards livestream on November 29 and 30, 2022, on the Mnet YouTube channel.

