“I’ll miss you two”: TREASURE fans aghast over Bang Yedam and Mashiho’s departure from the group

On November 8, YG Entertainment released an official statement on Weverse announcing that TREASURE’s Bang Yedam and Mashiho will be departing the group.

The agency revealed that Bang Yedam and Mashiho reached a mutual agreement with YG Entertainment, and it was mutually decided that they would be concluding their contracts and leaving the group.

TREASURE fans are aghast with this statement and have taken to social media to share their thoughts and views on this heartbreaking news. One tweet read:

“I’ll miss you two. Thank you for the smiles and laughs you two gave us. Rooting for your success Mashiho and Yedam. The wait is over. Treasure is 12, always.”

“TREASURE is 12,” declare fans as they take to social media to share their thoughts on Bang Yedam and Mashiho’s departure

YG Entertainment revealed in their official statement that going forward, they will function as a 10-member group consisting of Choi Hyun-suk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jae-hyuk, Asahi, Doyoung, Haruto, Park Jeong-woo, and So Jung-hwan.

YG Entertainment also added that it was mutually decided that members Bang Yedam and Mashiho would be leaving the group for personal reasons. Mashiho can focus on his health issues, and Bang Yedam can shift to working as a full-time music producer.

YG Entertainment has requested fans to continue to show their love and support for now ex-members Bang Yedam and Mashiho.

TEUMEs (group fans) have taken to social media to trend “TREASURE is 12” to reaffirm that no matter what, they will always consider the group as a 12-member team.

Treasure is 12

Earlier this year, in May, YG Entertainment released a statement confirming that Bang Yedam and Mashiho will not participate in the group's upcoming summer comeback and tour and will be on an indefinite hiatus from group activities.

YG Entertainment revealed that Bang Yedam was taking a break to pursue his studies in music with the intention of working as a music producer, and Mashiho will be extending his time with his family to fully recuperate from his ill health.

In July, YG Entertainment revealed that the members were planning a summer comeback and tour without Bang Yedam and Mashiho, who would be extending their hiatus for the aforementioned reasons.

They released their second EP, The Second Step: Chapter Two, on October 4, without Bang Yedam and Mashiho.

Their first activity as a 10-member group will be their solo concert, 'Hello in Seoul,' from November 12–13.

The then 12-member group debuted in 2020

The now-10-member K-pop boy group formed through the 2018 survival show YG Treasure Box. They debuted in 2020 with the single album, The First Step: Chapter One, the first of the tetralogy of albums. So far, they have released one studio album, two EPs, three single albums, and six singles.

The group's former member Bang Yedam was a child prodigy and became a household name after appearing on the second season of K-pop Star. He was the main vocalist of the group. On the other hand, Mashiho was one of YG’s first Japanese trainees and was the main dancer and vocalist of the group.

The group's rap unit, featuring Choi Hyun-suk, Yoshi, and Haruto, will release a B-side track titled VolKno. The music video for the same will be released on November 10, 2022, at 12 am KST.

