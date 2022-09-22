TREASURE’s most viewed music videos as of September 2022

The South Korean-Japanese boy band TREASURE is peaking new heights each day. From their B-side DARARI charting at number seven in the most streamed K-pop songs on Spotify to JIKJIN registering its first music-show win, they have established themselves as promising fourth-gen idols.

Formed in 2019 through the reality-survival program YG Treasure Box, the K-pop boy band consists of 12 members. TREASURE made its official debut in August 2020 with the single album The First Step: Chapter One.

The First Step, a tetralogy of albums, sold over a million copies, which was a significant feat for an upcoming idol group. With three of their music video crossing the 100-million mark on YouTube, TREASURE's performance in the K-pop industry has been spectacular.

In light of this, let’s look at the five most-viewed music videos by the 12-member boy band TREASURE, as of September 2022.

TREASURE’s most viewed music videos on YouTube as of September 2022

5) My Treasure (45.4 million views)

With over 45.4 million views as of September 22, 2022, My Treasure is one of the most watched music videos by the group. It premiered on January 11, 2021, as the lead single of the group’s concluding installment of The First Step series The First Step: Treasure Effect.

The song gives a hopeful message about rising from the ashes and living life. It advocates that each of us has unique qualities and abilities that distinguish us from everyone else, signifying our treasure-like state of being. The music video is chirpy and full of cheers and colorful elements.

4) MMM (60.4 million views)

MMM was released as the lead single of the band’s third single album The First Step: Chapter Three. It's music video premiered on November 6, 2020, and currently has over 60.4 million views.

Unlike the other tracks released by the group, MMM stands out quite a lot. With slow pacing beats and husky voice elements, it offers a different side of all twelve members. With a metallic blue and black theme, it conjures a minimalist theme throughout the music video. The choreography is addictive and groovy and will hook viewers in an instant.

3) I Love You (101 million views)

Released as the title track of their second single album The First Step: Chapter Two, I Love You was released on September 18, 2020. It's music video has over 101 million views on YouTube as of writing and continues to garner huge support to date.

With 12 boys dancing in unison and giving an iconic finger heart moment, I Love You’s music video brims with charms. As evident from the title, the track is a love confession song. The lyrics revolve around one’s true and honest feelings after seeing their love interest.

2) JIKJIN (102.5 million views)

With over 102.5 million views on YouTube, JIKJIN is the group’s second most viewed music video as of September 2022. It was released as the title track for their mini-album The Second Step: Chapter One on February 15, 2022, and since then has debuted on many charts including The Circle Chart (Goan), Oricon, etc.

JIKJIN also won first place for Champion Song of the Week on February 23's episode of Show Champion, registering TREASURE’s first music show win since its debut in 2020. With multiple close-up shots and edgy conceptual segments, the music video is a treat to the eyes. However, its groovy chorus is the lifeline of the track and nothing comes even close to it.

1) Boy (113.4 million views)

With a whopping 113.4 million views, Boy stands as the group's most viewed music video. It was released as the title track of their debut album The First Step: Chapter First on August 7, 2020, and collected massive commercial success in Korea and Japan.

The music video of Boy surpassed 10 million views in 26 hours on YouTube, an immensely commendable record by a then-rookie group. It was the group’s first music video to reach 100 million views on the platform and continues to reign atop other songs by the fourth-gen idol groups.

The YG Entertainment boy group is emerging as an extremely promising band. They have amassed a huge fan following only two years after their debut, which is a testament to their talent and skills. Fans now await their second mini-album titled The Second Step: Chapter Two, slated to be released on October 4, 2022. Apart from their October comeback, they also ready to hold concerts in Seoul, South Korea, following the album’s release.

