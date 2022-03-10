TREASURE's B-side track DARARI is taking over the internet and Spotify

TREASURE made its highly-awaited comeback with The Second Step: Chapter One, a month ago, and its B-side track DARARI has already achieved an incredible record. The song’s melody, lyrics, and soft tunes have gone viral on social media platforms, particularly TikTok. Moreover, DARARI also entered Spotify’s Global Top 200 chart by ranking #100 and is the first fourth-generation B-side track to do so.

The song is special for fans because Yedam, Hyunsuk, Yoshi, and Haruto co-composed the song alongside in-house producers. The song even entered Billboard’s Global Excl. US at No. 135. The increasing number of charts the song is logging into and the thousands of videos under #DarariChallege speaks volumes of the group’s growing popularity.

TREASURE’s B-side track DARARI goes viral on TikTok, OT12 perform the challenge too

ami @axthyst treasure darari challenge! how was this uploaded 8hrs ago and nobody knew treasure darari challenge! how was this uploaded 8hrs ago and nobody knew 😭 https://t.co/jpScxBEua4

TREASURE made an explosive comeback on February 15 with the first EP The Second Step: Chapter One, and title track Jikjin. While the lead track made waves with its incredible aesthetic music video, the group’s B-side track DARARI is what’s bringing them more exposure.

A fish-eye filter with intense saturation levels and a cute, sped-up version of DARARI has recently been doing the rounds on TikTok. From ordinary people to celebrities, everyone has jumped on the #DarariChallenge. The song talks about an artist calling their lover a muse.

tep 🏁 @stplynx WAIT IS DARARI THE FIRST 4TH GEN BSIDE TO ENTER TOP 100 GLOBAL SPOTIFY?!?!? LIKE OVERALL 4TH GEN?? WAIT IS DARARI THE FIRST 4TH GEN BSIDE TO ENTER TOP 100 GLOBAL SPOTIFY?!?!? LIKE OVERALL 4TH GEN?? 😩😩

As the song was released, TikTok user @Aida created a simple, groovy dance challenge for the song. Unknown to her, the dance and the challenge went viral on social media sites, especially TikTok. Idols such as Stray Kids’ I.N, ENHYPEN’s Sunoo, WEi’s Yohan, NCT DREAM’s Haechan, Sandara Park, Somi, and others participated in the challenge.

yedam^ @iyedammadey Somi doing darari challenge Somi doing darari challenge ❤️ https://t.co/Kox0b2jevJ

ami @axthyst treasure liked the the comment of the one who started the darari challenge! deserved much! 🤍 treasure liked the the comment of the one who started the darari challenge! deserved much! 🤍 https://t.co/aPoDGigf7S

ayang yedam 🧚🏻 @tinyyedamie aida deserved that she is one of the reason darari is trending worldwide now 🥰 love how @treasuremembers appreciates their fans aida deserved that she is one of the reason darari is trending worldwide now 🥰 love how @treasuremembers appreciates their fans 💗 https://t.co/1Mfn3i0Jeh

As fans celebrated the achievement of the unpromoted song taking over the charts and social media, TREASURE surprised fans with an OT12 version of the challenge. They used the same fan filter, dance, and music version.

On the video app TikTok, the ‘Darari Challenge’ has 1.2 billion views, while the group's video has 14.6 million views in less than 10 hours of posting.

Fans are over the moon with the song's achievements, especially knowing that four members partook in its creation. Moreover, Yedam reportedly played a bigger role in the song’s direction.

Kler 🏁 @Yowmashiho Teumes: please use the original darari sounds on tiktok



Meanwhile Treasure: Teumes: please use the original darari sounds on tiktokMeanwhile Treasure: https://t.co/kbWInuW0Bb

ًbrey | ia @tensionpjw not darari reaching a new peak on spotify global and becomes the highest peaking 4th gen boy group bside on Billboard Global 200 Excl. US. darari did all that WITHOUT any kind of promotion or planned efforts from fans. literally the definition of organic success. not darari reaching a new peak on spotify global and becomes the highest peaking 4th gen boy group bside on Billboard Global 200 Excl. US. darari did all that WITHOUT any kind of promotion or planned efforts from fans. literally the definition of organic success.

Meanwhile, the group is gearing up for its first-ever concert scheduled for April 9 and 10.

