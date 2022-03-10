TREASURE's B-side track DARARI is taking over the internet and Spotify

TREASURE made its highly-awaited comeback with The Second Step: Chapter One, a month ago, and its B-side track DARARI has already achieved an incredible record. The song’s melody, lyrics, and soft tunes have gone viral on social media platforms, particularly TikTok. Moreover, DARARI also entered Spotify’s Global Top 200 chart by ranking #100 and is the first fourth-generation B-side track to do so.
The song is special for fans because Yedam, Hyunsuk, Yoshi, and Haruto co-composed the song alongside in-house producers. The song even entered Billboard’s Global Excl. US at No. 135. The increasing number of charts the song is logging into and the thousands of videos under #DarariChallege speaks volumes of the group’s growing popularity.
TREASURE’s B-side track DARARI goes viral on TikTok, OT12 perform the challenge too
TREASURE made an explosive comeback on February 15 with the first EP The Second Step: Chapter One, and title track Jikjin. While the lead track made waves with its incredible aesthetic music video, the group’s B-side track DARARI is what’s bringing them more exposure.
A fish-eye filter with intense saturation levels and a cute, sped-up version of DARARI has recently been doing the rounds on TikTok. From ordinary people to celebrities, everyone has jumped on the #DarariChallenge. The song talks about an artist calling their lover a muse.
As the song was released, TikTok user @Aida created a simple, groovy dance challenge for the song. Unknown to her, the dance and the challenge went viral on social media sites, especially TikTok. Idols such as Stray Kids’ I.N, ENHYPEN’s Sunoo, WEi’s Yohan, NCT DREAM’s Haechan, Sandara Park, Somi, and others participated in the challenge.
As fans celebrated the achievement of the unpromoted song taking over the charts and social media, TREASURE surprised fans with an OT12 version of the challenge. They used the same fan filter, dance, and music version.
On the video app TikTok, the ‘Darari Challenge’ has 1.2 billion views, while the group's video has 14.6 million views in less than 10 hours of posting.
Fans are over the moon with the song's achievements, especially knowing that four members partook in its creation. Moreover, Yedam reportedly played a bigger role in the song’s direction.
Meanwhile, the group is gearing up for its first-ever concert scheduled for April 9 and 10.