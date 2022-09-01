TREASURE announces October 2022 comeback and Seoul concert dates

YG Entertainment's 12-member group TREASURE announced plans for its much-awaited return with a second mini-album titled The Second Step: Chapter Two, slated to be released on October 4, 2022. On September 1 KST, the group dropped a poster for the new album.

The album announcement was part of the group's second debut anniversary. The agency kicked things up a notch by simultaneously announcing a two-night concert in Seoul in November. The comeback was teased in May when the agency informed fans that the group would continue as a 10-member act until year-end.

The Second Step: Chapter Two will be the boy group's second album release of the year. They cemented their popularity with their previous release and attracted new fans with their hits JIKJIN and DARARI, which became a TikTok sensation.

TREASURE's October 2022 comeback and Seoul concert details announced

The start of September brought excellent news for fans of the JIKJIN group, TREASURE. At midnight, YG Entertainment announced the comeback date for the group's second mini-album, The Second Step: Chapter Two.

A teaser poster in tandem with the group's previous releases was posted on their social media handles. It does not give away much but greets fans with a familiar gradient, a shining star in the middle, and some geometrical shapes. It also mentions the dates for the comeback and their newly scheduled offline Seoul concert.

The JIKJIN group will return with a new album as a 10-member group on October 4. They will perform in Seoul a month later, on November 12 and 13. Additional details about the offline concert's schedule, concepts, and venue details will be released later.

Not a Tuesday, but a Teusday: Fans gear up for TREASURE's comeback

Zø @asahiexe08 October 4 is not a Tuesday. It will now be called “Teusday” because it’s the day of Treasure’s comeback. @treasuremembers October 4 is not a Tuesday. It will now be called “Teusday” because it’s the day of Treasure’s comeback. @treasuremembers

Between album releases, YG Entertainment is known for giving its artists breaks that last over a year. In an industry that continues to debut hundreds of groups, it's crucial to stay at the top. Last year, fans were frustrated with the agency as it did not give TREASURE any musical release, even after almost a year. 2022 has been a respite from that.

The group achieved massive success with their hits JIKJIN and DARARI from their February 2022 album The Second Step: Chapter One. Teumes (short for Treasure Makers, the group's fandom) eagerly await the upcoming comeback.

While some have listed the previous records they need to break, and some asked fellow fans to gear up for points. Some hoped to see Mashiho and Bang Yedam's return.

kyu•chels(09.09 Kyufestival) @trsritmolfm_ EVERYONE!!! TREASURE WILL HAVE THEIR COMEBACK ON OCTOBER 4,2022!!



troy 戦士 @kanemoyoshi 🏼 we all know how important the digital and sns points and i hope we will not be complacent this time. treasure might got bigger but we are not so sure about who we are competing with. lets give our 200% best this comeback and make them the happiest men in this world. we all know how important the digital and sns points and i hope we will not be complacent this time. treasure might got bigger but we are not so sure about who we are competing with. lets give our 200% best this comeback and make them the happiest men in this world. 🙏🏼

👑 𝕶𝖎𝖓𝖌 𝕸𝖆𝖘𝖍𝖎𝖍𝖔 👑 @mashiotori Lord! Please give this comeback to Treasure! Let them shine the brightest in this comeback! Lord! Please give this comeback to Treasure! Let them shine the brightest in this comeback!

마기♡ @iksanpjw let’s prepare well for TREASURE’s comeback. we need everyone’s cooperation, donate to our fanbases, save money for albums if you can and get streaming passes for our digitals. let’s break our own previous records! 🤍 let’s prepare well for TREASURE’s comeback. we need everyone’s cooperation, donate to our fanbases, save money for albums if you can and get streaming passes for our digitals. let’s break our own previous records! 🤍

troy 戦士 @kanemoyoshi teumes, prepare yourselves! we are going to make this comeback much more successful than jikjin. we must beat our own record first before other artists’. we also should bag more than 5 trophies for treasure. they deserve all those achievements and recognition. teumes, prepare yourselves! we are going to make this comeback much more successful than jikjin. we must beat our own record first before other artists’. we also should bag more than 5 trophies for treasure. they deserve all those achievements and recognition. https://t.co/I6qUMJCFiE

🐈 @asahiflare Jikjin’s era set the bar high and here we are setting new goals for the upcoming comeback of treasure. let’s do our very best to break our own records and continue to improve. Let’s do this for @treasuremembers Jikjin’s era set the bar high and here we are setting new goals for the upcoming comeback of treasure. let’s do our very best to break our own records and continue to improve. Let’s do this for @treasuremembers https://t.co/VT5yvQlvJo

ً 레이♡ @kyuhoonie17 @treasuremembers i am hoping mashidam will be back before the comeback of #TREASURE ! omyghad please i'm so desperate to see them back together as a 12 members! we need OT12 comeback!!! i am hoping mashidam will be back before the comeback of #TREASURE! omyghad please i'm so desperate to see them back together as a 12 members! we need OT12 comeback!!! 😭💎 @treasuremembers

regi @kyuumint It’s painful and bittersweet but we still have to support the guys. Supporting the comeback will help stabilize Treasure and will mean allowing Mashiho and Yedam to return when they’re ready and without having to feel worried or pressured to deliver right away. It’s painful and bittersweet but we still have to support the guys. Supporting the comeback will help stabilize Treasure and will mean allowing Mashiho and Yedam to return when they’re ready and without having to feel worried or pressured to deliver right away.

kay learns korean @princejinyeongs Argh treasure comeback without yedam and mashiho Argh treasure comeback without yedam and mashiho 😢😭😭😭

Mashiho and Bang Yedam halted their activities in May 2022. The former was reported to be living in his home country, Japan, and extending his break due to health reasons. The latter had expressed his desire to study music, the agency reported.

As per the notice, the group is expected to work throughout 2022 without Mashiho and Bang Yedam. It said,

“It has been decided that the group will continue to do so for their comeback this summer and tour, which will continue until the end of the year.”

The above statement makes it hard to believe that the duo will return for the comeback and Seoul concert. Nonetheless, eyes are now on TREASURE to see how they top their previous massive hit.

