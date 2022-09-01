TREASURE announces October 2022 comeback and Seoul concert dates

YG Entertainment's 12-member group TREASURE announced plans for its much-awaited return with a second mini-album titled The Second Step: Chapter Two, slated to be released on October 4, 2022. On September 1 KST, the group dropped a poster for the new album.
The album announcement was part of the group's second debut anniversary. The agency kicked things up a notch by simultaneously announcing a two-night concert in Seoul in November. The comeback was teased in May when the agency informed fans that the group would continue as a 10-member act until year-end.
The Second Step: Chapter Two will be the boy group's second album release of the year. They cemented their popularity with their previous release and attracted new fans with their hits JIKJIN and DARARI, which became a TikTok sensation.
TREASURE's October 2022 comeback and Seoul concert details announced
The start of September brought excellent news for fans of the JIKJIN group, TREASURE. At midnight, YG Entertainment announced the comeback date for the group's second mini-album, The Second Step: Chapter Two.
A teaser poster in tandem with the group's previous releases was posted on their social media handles. It does not give away much but greets fans with a familiar gradient, a shining star in the middle, and some geometrical shapes. It also mentions the dates for the comeback and their newly scheduled offline Seoul concert.
The JIKJIN group will return with a new album as a 10-member group on October 4. They will perform in Seoul a month later, on November 12 and 13. Additional details about the offline concert's schedule, concepts, and venue details will be released later.
Not a Tuesday, but a Teusday: Fans gear up for TREASURE's comeback
Between album releases, YG Entertainment is known for giving its artists breaks that last over a year. In an industry that continues to debut hundreds of groups, it's crucial to stay at the top. Last year, fans were frustrated with the agency as it did not give TREASURE any musical release, even after almost a year. 2022 has been a respite from that.
The group achieved massive success with their hits JIKJIN and DARARI from their February 2022 album The Second Step: Chapter One. Teumes (short for Treasure Makers, the group's fandom) eagerly await the upcoming comeback.
While some have listed the previous records they need to break, and some asked fellow fans to gear up for points. Some hoped to see Mashiho and Bang Yedam's return.
Mashiho and Bang Yedam halted their activities in May 2022. The former was reported to be living in his home country, Japan, and extending his break due to health reasons. The latter had expressed his desire to study music, the agency reported.
As per the notice, the group is expected to work throughout 2022 without Mashiho and Bang Yedam. It said,
“It has been decided that the group will continue to do so for their comeback this summer and tour, which will continue until the end of the year.”
The above statement makes it hard to believe that the duo will return for the comeback and Seoul concert. Nonetheless, eyes are now on TREASURE to see how they top their previous massive hit.