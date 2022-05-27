TREASURE announces comeback, Bang Ye-dam and Mashiho to halt group activities

YG Entertainment’s TREASURE will promote themselves as a 10-member act for the time being. The announcement arrived with an additional update from the group, who are gearing up for a summer comeback roughly three months after their last album release. The Second Step: Chapter One, the group's last album, released in February 2022.

The two members taking a break from active group promotions are Bang Ye-dam and Japanese member Mashiho. Bang Ye-dam will be focusing on studying music as per his personal wish. On the other hand, Mashiho, who is currently living in his home country, will be extending his break “due to health reasons,” spending more time with his family,

The company also shared that the title track for the new album has been finalized.

TREASURE gearing up for a summer comeback, will promote as a 10-member group until further notice

On Friday, May 27, YG Entertainment released an update about boy group TREASURE for 2022. The DARARI hit-makers will be returning with new music in the summer season. However, they will be promoting as a ten-member group.

The group is yet to film the music video and record the title track, as stated by the agency. The main track has been chosen, but the choreography and recording of the song are yet to be done.

News of comeback preparations just three months after their last release might seem sudden for fans. The company stated that the JIKJIN group started gearing up early for major celebrations regarding their second debut anniversary in August.

Additionally, the announcement also brought in some sad news for fans. Bang Ye-dam, known as one of YG Entertainment’s most popular and talented trainees during his pre-debut times, has decided to focus more on his production skills. As per the company, the 20-year-old Bang Ye-dam desires to strengthen his music knowledge with a focus on production. Keeping his personal wishes in mind, the company stated that he would be taking a break from group activities and studying music instead.

As for the 21-year-old Mashiho, he has extended his break in Japan and will continue staying by his family’s side. He cited health reasons, but it wasn’t stated whether it was about Mashiho’s health or his family's.

Furthermore, the company shared that they have decided to give “longer breaks” to the two artists.

“While always putting in effort to support our artists’ growth, we consider the members’ health to be the top priority. We decided to give longer breaks for the two members after adequate discussion with the TREASURE members, so we ask for the generous understanding and support of fans.”

TREASURE will now be promoting with Choi Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Yoon Jaehyuk, Asahi, Haruto, Doyoung, Park Jeongwoo, and So Junghwan.

It is unclear if Bang Ye-dam and Mashiho will partake in the group’s first Japanese arena tour scheduled for November or not. The six-city Japan tour will last for three months and end in January 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Mohini Banerjee