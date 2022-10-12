5 nerve-wracking battles on Street Man Fighter 

The second season of Street Man Fighter began airing on August 23, 2022, featuring 8 crews battling it out for the ultimate victory as the best male dance crew in Korea. With seven episodes of the show out so far, audiences around the world are eagerly looking forward to seeing who ends up with 50 million South Korean Won (SKW), a sponsorship deal, and the winner's trophy.

With its predecessor, Street Woman Fighter, drawing support from famous K-pop idols, it was expected that the version with male dancers would do well. While the show has accrued decent ratings thus far, it has also been embroiled in its fair share of controversy.

The dance crews, however, have put their best foot forward in all the battles that have taken place so far, and this article attempts to call attention to the 5 best battles to date.

Five amazing battles on Street Man Fighter so far

The battles on the show are action-packed and thrilling, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats with a little teasing, a little drama, and a lot of flexing street dance skills.

Here are 5 battles on Street Man Fighter that set the stage ablaze.

1) Leaders TRIX and 5000 showing their teams how its done

In the first episode of Street Man Fighter itself, 5000 (or Oh Cheon) from Mbitious and TRIX from PRIME KINGZ showed the audience and the teams why they deserved to be the leaders of their crews.

Both groups had their strong points, with PRIME KINGZ having Krump as a strong point and Mbitious being formed just before the release of Street Man Fighter. The two experienced dancers displayed different styles of dance, with TRIX displaying his krumping abilities and 5000 responding with his well-defined hip-hop.

2) The epic 2 vs 2 battle between WeDemBoyz (Ingyu and Kamel) and BankTwoBrothers (Feeldog and Deegun)

The four dancers in this battle between WeDemBoyz and BankTwoBrothers presented unique choreography, creatively using music and being light on their feet, with twice the intensity and swagger.

Ingyu and Kamel moved quickly on the floor, taking advantage of the music's speed change. The two WeDemBoyz artists used their choreography and daring b-boying to gain an advantage in the battle.

BankTwoBrothers aka B2B, on the other hand, went old-school with their hip-hop, standing out when Feeldog and Deegun used a gaming move to bring down their competitors.

3) YGX's Deukie setting the stage on fire with PRIME KINGZ's Knucks

Fixing its position among the best battles of Street Man Fighter, YGX's Deukie and PRIME KINGZ's Knucks know both how to rouse a crowd and put their skills to the best possible use.

While Deukie's cap moves captivated both his team and the opposing team, Knucks was not to be outdone. The PRIME KINGZ dancer finished his set with a semi-handstand while holding Deukie's hand.

With such a killer battle, it's no surprise that the judges were unable to pick a winner, and the guys had to do a rematch.

4) The intense 5 on 5 match between JustJerk and WeDemBoyz

Anyone who has ever performed in a group is aware of how difficult it is to synchronize with all the members so they move as one. This battle was as much a competition for sychronization as it was of choreography and expression.

JustJerk drew a brilliantly choreographed piece from their hats, but WeDemBoyz responded with a diss track and provocative movements that will impress any Street Man Fighter viewer.

5) 1MILLION's Choi Young-jun and EO-DDAE's Kinky amazing showdown

The last among the most incredible battles on Street Man Fighter had to be the match between Kinky and Choi Young-jun. Though the two dancers competed on wildly differing songs and choreographies, a certain elegance and confidence connected them both.

Kinky's use of his experienced waacking skills on a non-hip-hop song was impressive, while Choi Young-jun seamlessly incorporated b-boying and minor stunts into his choreography, making his set stand out. The show's judges were unable to select a winner, which explains the magnitude of the battle.

K-pop idol judges (BoA, Super Junior's Eunhyuk, and 2PM's Wooyoung) on Street Man Fighter have been questioned on their authority to give opinions on dance battles that focus on technique, choreography, and lucidity over the "wow" factor. Additionally, fans are dissatisfied with the fact that their favorite dancers are often cut out of the episodes.

Nonetheless, Street Man Fighter is a show for anyone who admires hip-hop, the underground street dance movement, or the talents of their favorite K-pop groups. The show will air every Tuesday until November 8, 2022.

