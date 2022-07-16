Mnet’s Street Man Fighter: Release date, crews, and more

Mnet has released the much-awaited premiere date of its upcoming dance competition show, Street Man Fighter. The reality show is the male equivalent of the popular Street Woman Fighter (SWF), which featured eight crews competing for the ultimate SWF title.

The show aims to bring recognition to the often-sidelined dance community in the Korean music industry. Some of the crews that participated in Street Woman Fighter were even the faces behind some of K-pop idols’ viral dance moves.

All you need to know about Mnet's Street Man Fighter

With only a month to go for eight dance crews to battle it out for the throne of Street Man Fighter, there's plenty of information (and some controversies) that has made headlines. The concept was also changed a bit as a prequel competition, BMbitious, was created to have a project dance group.

Release date of Street Man Fighter

The popular dance crew competition show will return on August 16 on Mnet. The show will be broadcast at 10:20 PM KST.

At the start of 2022, Mnet had announced the show’s premiere schedule to be in summer. It also informed that the show might have been released earlier if issues surrounding dancers had not sprung up.

The all-male spin-off was announced on October 29, just two days after Street Woman Fighter aired its finale episode.

Meet the eight crews participating in the Mnet spin-off

Similar to Street Woman Fighter, Street Man Fighter also has eight crews battling it out for the title of Best Male Dance Crew in South Korea. The crews participating in the show are:

1MILLION

WDBZ (We Dem Boyz)

Eo-Ddae

BANK TWO BROTHERS

PRIME KINGZ

YGX

Just Jerk

MBitious

Among them, BMbitious is the dance crew that was newly created in the prequel survival show of the same name.

Every crew enjoys popularity in the Korean dance community. While 1MILLION is known to teach dance to numerous idols, PRIME KINGZ has been on camera and met audiences in Street Woman Fighter. Then there’s Just Jerk, a dance crew that enjoys immense fame (they’re at 92k followers on Instagram).

A controversy before premiere

Unfortunately, Street Man Fighter was embroiled in controversy just days before its debut. Mnet came under fire when K-pop idol group BTOB’s fans expressed frustration with one of its crews, BANK TWO BROTHERS.

The dance crew used the acronym BIIB (pronounced as ‘B to B’), which is similar to K-pop group’s BTOB. It is also written in the same way in Korean. Even the crew’s logo was similar to the logo the K-pop group used in their earlier promotions.

BTOB will last forever @MeloverseOnly2

2. BTOB is Born to Beat from the beginning, don't think we are dumb

3. We will not stay quiet till u change the logo(and color)

4. Whenever u talk of that group, keep in mind to say bankt*obrother and never even dare to say b2b or BIIB or btob. that is our name. Mnet @MnetKR 엠넷 제작진입니다.

<스트릿맨파이터>에 참여 중인 뱅크투브라더스 크루명 관련 알려드립니다. 엠넷 제작진입니다. <스트릿맨파이터>에 참여 중인 뱅크투브라더스 크루명 관련 알려드립니다. https://t.co/Y4OUWnHxDm 1. Apologize2. BTOB is Born to Beat from the beginning, don't think we are dumb3. We will not stay quiet till u change the logo(and color)4. Whenever u talk of that group, keep in mind to say bankt*obrother and never even dare to say b2b or BIIB or btob. that is our name. twitter.com/MnetKR/status/… 1. Apologize 2. BTOB is Born to Beat from the beginning, don't think we are dumb3. We will not stay quiet till u change the logo(and color)4. Whenever u talk of that group, keep in mind to say bankt*obrother and never even dare to say b2b or BIIB or btob. that is our name. twitter.com/MnetKR/status/…

After much backlash, and CUBE Entertainment (BTOB’s agency) issuing a notice to Mnet, the latter informed the audience that they will revise the crew’s stylization and logo.

K-pop soloist KANGDANIEL will be returning as the host. It will be interesting to see if Mnet changes the rules and who emerges as the Best Male Dance Crew, once the show premieres on August 16.

