5 best performances from the Melon Music Awards 2022

The Melon Music Awards 2022 (or MMAs) were held at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome on November 27. IVE, Lim Young-woong, and BTS led the wins as various K-pop acts lit up the stage with mind-blowing performances.

End-of-year award shows are a huge deal in the Korean music industry, as everyone from established acts and rookies put in their best efforts to create memorable stages that will go down in history.

This year too, many K-pop groups, including TOMORROW X TOGETHER, (G)I-DLE, NewJeans, IVE, and many more, performed at the Melon Music Awards 2022, while solo artists like Lim Young-woong and BE'O brought the house down with their diverse performances. Despite the distinct lack of BTS (and other big groups), the ceremony lived up to all the hype created by fourth-generation K-pop groups.

Melon Music Awards 2022: TXT, (G)I-DLE, and three more fabulous stage performances

1) IVE: Intro., LOVE DIVE, and After LIKE

Rookie K-pop group IVE won major accolades throughout the night, including their first ever Song of the Year (Daesang) for LOVE DIVE. The six members were in their element as the performance started off with a beautiful piano version of Eleven by Liz leading into a mini dance break.

IVE then performed their hits LOVE DIVE and After LIKE, which received praise for their beautifully executed choreography but mixed reviews on Twitter for their overall concept and stage presence. Nonetheless, the Melon Music Awards 2022 would certainly be memorable for the group, as they created history with their wins.

2) TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT): Intro, Good Boy Gone Bad and Dance Break

TXT, the winners of Best Performance (Male), showed the viewers exactly why they deserved the award and why they are the IT Boys of fourth-generation K-pop. Shifting through four concepts in the span of their 10-minute-long performance, the quintet showed unique choreography and a dance break that will stay with the fans of the audience, whether or not they were fans of the group.

From Beomgyu's swift adaptation to the props malfunctioning in the dance break to the iconic Good Boy Gone Bad stage in sleeveless shirts that had viewers swooning, TOMORROW X TOGETHER's Melon Music Awards 2022 set will be memorable. The group also hinted at their new album, with the words, The Name Chapter showing up on the screen towards the end of their performance.

3) LE SSERAFIM: Intro, FEARLESS, and ANTIFRAGILE

Despite only having debuted earlier this year, LE SSERAFIM is already making waves with the catchy tracks that have had the whole K-pop industry dancing to them. The group also won Best Performance (Female) like their senior group TXT, and then went on to present two of their hits to the audience.

Kazuha began the stage with many dancers to support her, showcasing her ballet background in her solo performance. The rest of the members joined her for FEARLESS and ANTIFRAGILE, setting the stage on fire with their stage presence that was appreciated by many fans watching in-person and online.

4) ENHYPEN: Intro, Blessed-Cursed, and Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)

Another fourth-generation K-pop group that stunned on stage during the Melon Music Awards 2022 is ENHYPEN. Starting their performance with the Blessed-Cursed, the group dressed in all-white brought in all the passion and energy that they were known for since their I-LAND days. They then led into a dance break with a dance troupe and wrapped up their set with a blockbuster performance of Future Perfect (Pass the MIC) that the viewers thoroughly enjoyed.

5) (G)I-DLE: Intro + NXDE, Guitar solo, and TOMBOY

(G)I-DLE has had a stellar year. From releasing hits that are self-produced to becoming the most streamed fourth-generation group on MelOn, the quintet has announced loud and clear that they are among the acts to look out for now and in the future.

Starting out with solo performances by Shuhua and Soyeon, there was a surprise inclusion of vocalist Lee Han-na before the group started NXDE, giving an ode to Hollywood with a feminist flair thrown in for good measure. The dance break and Soyeon's rap were other points that caught attention, as did Yuqi's electric guitar solo. They concluded their Melon Music Awards 2022 performance with TOMBOY, a song that caused their popularity to skyrocket earlier this year.

Other K-pop groups who left the audience spellbound at the Melon Music Awards 2022 were MONSTA X, NewJeans, and STAYC. The ongoing 2022 MAMA Awards in Osaka are sure to produce amazing performances as well, with BTS' j-hope, Stray Kids, and other big acts joining the lineup.

