6 TXT collabs that showcase their diverse range in music: PS5, Valley of Lies, and more

TOMORROW X TOGETHER is often considered the "IT boys" of fourth-generation K-pop, and has managed to embody versatility. More specifically, TXT collaborations have proved to be supremely successful. While newer partnerships are being cooked up, fans often patiently revisit older partnerships to bask in the musicality of the group. Additionally, their range of collaborative partners, such as Seori, often gains praise from critics and fans alike.

TXT Collabs: 6 times the group worked together with other artists to produce great songs

Here are six artists that TOMORROW X TOGETHER partnered with to create musical masterpieces.

1) Valley of Lies with iann dior

Written by Yeonjun and featuring the sublime voices of all five members, this TXT collaboration is certainly a match made in heaven. Valley of Lies is about a traumatic past relationship. The song at its core, however, has a hopeful tone, with Yeonjun's rap speaking of burying shared memories "way deep inside the valley."

Valley of Lies fits into TOMORROW X TOGETHER's style of music. It explores the virtues of youth through the eyes of a young, heartbroken lover. It also lyrically connects to the group's Good Boy Gone Bad.

The fourth-gen K-pop group performed this song with iann dior during the LA installment of ACT: LOVE SICK tour and TXT's Lollapalooza 2022 set.

2) PS5 with salam ilese and Alan Walker

The brains behind some of the most well-known songs in the world, including Bella Porch's Build a B*tch and TOMORROW X TOGETHER's own Anti- Romantic, salam ilese has a knack for writing pieces that convey a lasting message. This is also consistently shown through the TXT collaboration, which also featured DJ Alan Walker of Faded fame.

PS5 highlighted the voices of Taehyun and Yeonjun, who added their own flair to an already well-produced piece of music. Additionally, Yeonjun created a dance challenge for the song.

The challenge went viral on TikTok, with many people trying out the choreography. The group also posted several TikToks using the song.

TXT invited salem ilese to perform the song at their LA concert, while she returned the favor by collaborating with Yeonjun and Taehyun during her concert in South Korea.

3) 0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You) with Seori

Among TOMORROW X TOGETHER's most-watched music videos, 0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You) is a song about an unforgiving world.

This TXT collaboration with Seori showcases some of the finest skills within the K-pop such as Taehyun's heart-rending high notes, Yeonjun's melodic self-written rap, and Soobin's lower register standing out. Korean singer Seori adds her smooth vocals to the chorus of 0X1=Lovesong, blending in well with the quintet.

The behind-the-scenes video shows Seori and TXT recording the song on different days, but their chemistry and compatibility fits like a puzzle.

4) 0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You) with MOD SUN

MOD SUN's version of 0X1=Lovesong is quite different from the version that features Seori. The American singer-rapper and TXT collaborated to create a song that exudes happiness, with the English lyrics seamlessly woven in without breaking the flow of the song.

Taehyun's emotional voice contrasts well with MOD SUN's mature yet touching vocals, bringing new life to an already brilliant song. TOMORROW X TOGETHER's remix with MOD SUN represents a shift in the K-pop group's musicality.

5) 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) [Japanese Ver] with Ikuta Lilas

With multiple versions, 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You) is mired with fresh perspectives. For the Japanese version of the 2021 song, TXT collaborated with Ikuta Lilas from the music superduo Yoasobi.

A heart-wrenching version, Ikuta Lilas' vocals seem to stand out, acting as a voice of clarity for someone who has experienced love and loss. The music video, in particular, follows the theme of friendship.

6) Blockbuster with ENHYPEN

TOMORROW X TOGETHER and ENHYPEN share a close relationship and this has led to several interactions between the two groups. From engaging in games together, to paying tribute to the greats of K-pop, the two groups from HYBE work well together.

The sensibilities of both the groups came together to produce a song that featured Yeonjun, whose lyrical rap characterises Blockbuster. Having worked on the lyrics himself, Yeonjun exudes an adrenaline rush. ENHYPEN first performed this song with Yeonjun at the 2022 Weverse concert.

TXT recently met up with producers Marshmello and Tommy Brown aka TBHits, triggering rumors about the next TXT collaboration. While there is no concrete information, fans are hoping to see a new project featuring both the artists.

