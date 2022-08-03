TXT rocked a phenomenal setlist at Lollapalooza 2022

TXT was the first K-pop group to perform at Lollapalooza, America's largest music festival. Their performance took place on the second day of the event at the Solana x Perry stage at Grant Park in Chicago. The Lollapalooza stage was the grand finale for the US leg of their ACT: Lovesick tour, which TXT recently completed.

The group released a brand new album, minisode 2: Thursday’s Child as well as a collaboration song with Iann Dior called Valley of Lies, and MOAs were excited to see the songs that would make the cut for TXT’s 45 minute set at the music festival.

TXT rocked the Lollapalooza stage: The setlist for their music festival debut

Here are the songs TXT played for their audience at Lollapalooza:

GOOD BOY GONE BAD

Frost

Anti-Romantic

Valley of Lies (with Iann Dior)

Magic

Thursday's Child Has Far To Go

LO$ER=LO♡ER

0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)

TXT members were born to be rockstars

TXT came on stage dressed as rockstars and started off their set with the title track of their latest album. GOOD BOY GONE BAD, an electrifying song, was the perfect number to begin their show and get the audience hyped up. The live band only amplified their performance, adding an entirely new flavor to their already amazing setlist.

Yeonjun, with his blue hair and powerful performance, won everyone’s hearts. He went viral on Twitter, just as MOAs had predicted, as the “blue hair guy”, with everyone inquiring about the phenomenal performer.

MOAs were ecstatic and showed up in big numbers to support their boys. They sang all eight songs, word for word, and screamed at the top of their voices to support the group throughout their Lollapalooza performance.

During the performance of their newly released single Valley of Lies, a collaboration project with Iann Dior, the group surprised MOAs by bringing the singer on stage. Iann and TXT performed their song together for the first time to a such a large crowd, making their collaboration even more special.

TXT’s live vocals, stage presence, charisma, and unwavering energy elevated their performance to another level, ensuring that all who watched their set, far or not, left the venue as a MOA.

It was a BIGHIT MUSIC reunion

Lollapalooza was a BIGHIT MUSIC meet-up as TXT's label member, j-hope, was also a performer and headliner at the music festival. Jimin also came to support his fellow member j-hope and the two BTS members were seen at the venue dancing along to TXT’s songs.

Taehyun even took a selfie with j-hope, declaring the BTS member to be the coolest person he knows. MOAs also spotted the CEO of HYBE Bang Shi-hyuk, better known as Bang PD, at the venue vibing to TXT’s music.

Reportedly, the BIGHIT family also went on a dinner together. However, the dinner did not include j-hope, who was too busy preparing for his stage that was to be held the day after TXT’s.

The end of July also marked the end of a fun three-day festival, however, Lollapalooza is set to return in January 2023 to India and fans have their fingers crossed wishing for TXT to also be part of the line-up.

