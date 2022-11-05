5 most streamed fourth-gen K-pop groups on Melon

Melon charts have been gradually dominated by fourth-gen K-pop groups, with girl groups leading the charge with fresh music. As one of the leading streaming platforms in South Korea, Melon streams are a good measure of the musical interests and preferences of the general public in the country.

The streaming platform even organizes the Melon Music Awards (MMA) at the end of the year, a prestigious award ceremony with some fan-voted categories, that seeks to honor musicians with significant achievements.

Despite being in the industry for a relatively shorter period of time, many fourth-gen K-pop groups, especially those supported by big companies, seem to have hit upon the formula to attract devoted listeners.

Five fourth-gen K-pop groups with the most streams on Melon as of October 2022

With catchy music that appeals to young listeners, fourth generation groups have earned loyal fanbases and strengthened their names with clever promotions using social media (such as TikTok challenges). Here are five fourth-gen K-pop groups who are leading the streams on Melon.

5) aespa

Since its explosive debut with Black Mamba in 2020, SM Entertainment's aespa has earned its spot on this list with 516 million streams as of October 23, 2022. The Next Level group consists of four members, namely Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. They are the only fourth-gen K-pop group, and the second Korean girl group after BLACKPINK, to have performed at Coachella.

Active for about two years, aespa's massive success can be seen in the way their songs such as Next Level, Savage, and Black Mamba were streamed widely across the world. It is no surprise that they have been chosen as one of the "Next Generation Leaders of 2022" by TIME magazine.

4) ITZY

Having been streamed 559 million times by October 2022, ITZY is the fourth most-streamed fourth-generation group. As the first K-pop girl group to debut under JYP Entertainment after TWICE in 2015, ITZY had big shoes to fill. However, the group proved themselves by winning the rookie grand slam, winning all awards for the best rookie group, in 2019.

Since then, ITZY has gone on to release hits such as Mafia In the morning, LOCO, and SNEAKERS, which have helped the group retain its streams on Melon and other streaming sites. However, fans are disappointed by the fact that ITZY has not been nominated in major categories for the Melon Music Awards 2022, despite them reaching the top 5 of the weekly charts.

3) TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT)

Following their rookie grand slam in 2019, TOMORROW X TOGETHER (or TXT) has repeatedly proved itself to be a force to be reckoned with. The group has been streamed 636 million times on Melon. As the second K-pop boy band from BIGHIT MUSIC (formerly Big Hit Entertainment) after BTS, TXT debuted amid great expectations with CROWN.

Since then, however, the group has gone on to establish themselves on their own merit, releasing hits such as ﻿LO$ER=LO♡ER, 0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You), and Blue Hour. TOMORROW X TOGETHER is the only all-male fourth-gen K-pop group on this list, proving their popularity as well as the appeal of their music.

2) IZ*ONE

Although it might be surprising to see a disbanded group on this list, IZ*ONE has been streamed 890 million times on Melon, which gives it the second spot on this list. After being formed through the idol reality show Produce 48 in 2018, the 12-member group went on to release songs such as La Vie en Rose, FIESTA, and Panaroma.

The group was extremely successful in its three-year run, and former members are now part of other groups such as IVE and LE SSERAFIM, which have together helped boost the popularity of these fourth-gen K-pop groups as well.

1) (G)I-DLE

With 892 million streams on Melon, the most streamed fourth-gen K-pop group is (G)I-DLE, led by leader Soyeon. The five-member group is known for their active participation in the production of their albums, making them an outlier among K-pop girl groups.

Since their first single LATATA was released, (G)I-DLE has proved to be a group to watch out for. The act has gone on to release other hits such as HWAA, LION, and NXDE, the latter of which is the lead single of their latest album, I LOVE.

While Melon's music charts don't reflect the overall popularity of artists worldwide, they are considered a reflection of South Korean audiences' music preferences. The prevalence of fourth-gen K-pop groups in the charts, especially over the last few years, is a sign of shifting tastes. New girl groups such as IVE, NewJeans, and LE SSERAFIM, apart from those already mentioned, seem to be ushering in a new age of K-pop.

