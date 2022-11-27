MMA 2022 Winners : Lim Young-woong, BTS, and IVE snag most trophies

Melon Music Awards or MMA 2022 winners have been revealed, and acts such as BTS, Lim Young-woong, IVE, NewJeans, and more have bagged some of the biggest titles of the night. The annual awards ceremony held its first in-person audience in three years, attracting millions of viewers.

IVE's blockbuster hit LOVE DIVE earned them their first Daesang (Grand Prize) for Best Song of the Year, less than a year into their K-pop career. Meanwhile, NewJeans, who made their grand debut in July, received a Bonsang as well as the New Artist of the Year Award.

The MMA 2022 winners list also included Lim Young-woong, who earned the Artist of the Year Award and Album of the Year Award for his record, IM HERO. BTS, on the other hand, added another Daesang to their huge collection, winning Record of the Year for their anthology album Proof.

The MMA 2022 winners were selected through particular criteria - The 'Top 10 Artists' were selected based on 20% online votes and 80% digital sales, whereas the main awards were picked by 20% online voting, 60% digital sales, and 20% judges score.

Here's the entire list of the MMA 2022 winners

Artist of the Year (Daesang) : Lim Young Woong

: Lim Young Woong Album of the Year (Daesang): Lim Young Woong’s “IM HERO”

Lim Young Woong’s “IM HERO” Best Song of the Year (Daesang): IVE’s “LOVE DIVE”

IVE’s “LOVE DIVE” Record of the Year (Daesang) : BTS’s “Proof”

: BTS’s “Proof” T op 10 Artists (Bonsang) : BE’O, BTS, (G)I-DLE, IU, IVE, Lim Young Woong, MeloMance, NCT DREAM, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN

: BE’O, BTS, (G)I-DLE, IU, IVE, Lim Young Woong, MeloMance, NCT DREAM, NewJeans, SEVENTEEN New Artist of the Year : IVE, NewJeans

: IVE, NewJeans Best Group (Male) : BTS

: BTS Best Group (Female) : IVE

: IVE Best Solo Artist (Male) : Lim Young Woong

: Lim Young Woong Best Solo Artist (Female) : IU

: IU Best Performance (Male) : TXT

: TXT Best Performance (Female) : LE SSERAFIM

: LE SSERAFIM Music Video of the Year : (G)I-DLE’s “TOMBOY”

: (G)I-DLE’s “TOMBOY” Stage of the Year : IU’s “The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun”

: IU’s “The Golden Hour: Under the Orange Sun” Netizen Popularity Award : Lim Young Woong

: Lim Young Woong KakaoBank Everyone’s Star Award : BTS

: BTS Hot Trend Award : LE SSERAFIM

: LE SSERAFIM Global Artist : MONSTA X

: MONSTA X Global Rising Artist : STAYC

: STAYC 1theK Global Icon : ENHYPEN

: ENHYPEN Best Songwriter: (G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon

(G)I-DLE’s Jeon Soyeon Best Project Music : WSG Wannabe (from “How Do You Play?“)

: WSG Wannabe (from “How Do You Play?“) Best OST : MeloMance’s “Love, Maybe” (from “A Business Proposal”)

: MeloMance’s “Love, Maybe” (from “A Business Proposal”) Best Collaboration : 10cm and BIG Naughty

: 10cm and BIG Naughty Best Music Style : BIG Naughty

: BIG Naughty Best Pop Artist : Charlie Puth

: Charlie Puth Best Performance Director: RyuD

MMA 2022 was an event to remember

Besides congratulating the MMA 2022 winners, fans also enjoyed powerful performances by K-pop idols and groups. NewJeans impressed viewers with a performance medley on their hit tracks Attention, Cookie, and more.

THEY R NOT BEST PERFORMANCE FOR NOTHING. ONE THING ABOUT LE SSERAFIM IS THEY WILL EAT IT UP. THEY R NOT BEST PERFORMANCE FOR NOTHING. ONE THING ABOUT LE SSERAFIM IS THEY WILL EAT IT UP.#LE_SSERAFIM #MMA2022 https://t.co/o3pLPmrW71

On the other hand, ENHYPEN set the stage on fire with their mind-blowing performance on their latest hit Future Perfect – Pass The Mic. LE SERAFFIM and STAYC also showcased their flawless performance skills, proving they are the best in the fourth generation.

