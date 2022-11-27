“Legends”: BTS fans react to the septet winning Daesang for seven consecutive years at Melon Music Awards

On November 26, the Melon Music Awards was held in Seoul, and one of the top winners of the awards was BTS.

Although BTS members were not present at the awards, the Yet to Come singers snagged four awards at the Melon Music Awards, one of which was the Daesang for “Record of the Year” for their ninth debut anniversary album Proof.

BTS has now won the Daesang for seven consecutive years at the Melon Music Awards, adding yet another important record to their already illustrious career.

onARMYs (BTS fandom) took to social media to react to the K-pop juggernauts winning the Daesang continuously for the past seven years. One fan wrote:

“Legends.”

BTS fans chant “Worldwide All-time legends” as the septet bags another Daesang at the 2022 MMAs

On November 26, the Melon Music Awards held their annual awards show celebrating the best of musical talent from the past year.

For the unversed, Melon is Korea’s biggest music streaming platform, and this was the first time in three years MMAs held their annual awards with a full audience.

There were four Daesang categories - “Best song of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Album of the Year,” and “Record of the Year.”

Gen 4 girl group IVE won “Best Song of the Year” for their smash hit track LOVE DIVE. Korea’s favorite trot singer, Lim Young-woong, bagged two Daesangs for “Album of the Year” and “Artist of the Year” for his album I’M HERO.

Finally, BTS won the fourth and final Daesang award for “Record of the Year” for their ninth debut anniversary album, Proof. Additionally, BTS also won “Best Group (Male),” “KakaoBank Everyone's Star,” and “Melon Top 10 Awards.”

BTS fans took to social media to chant “Worldwide All-time legends” celebrating their four awards at the 2022 Melon Music Awards. BTS has won at least one of the four Daesangs at the Melon Music Awards in the past seven years.

BTS WORLDWIDE ALL TIME LEGEND

BTS ARMY IS OUR FAMILY



Bangtan first won the Grand Prize at the Melon Music Awards in 2016 for “Album of the Year” for their Korean compilation album, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life: Young Forever. In 2017, the septet won the “Song of the Year” for Spring Day.

In 2018, they bagged two Daesangs for “Album of the Year” for Love Yourself: Tear and also “Artist of the Year.” In 2019, Bangtan achieved an all-kill at the Melon Music Awards for “Artist of the Year,” “Record of the Year,” “Album of the Year” for Map of the Soul: Persona, and “Song of the Year” for Boy With Luv.

In 2020, Bangtan earned three awards at the Melon Music Awards with “Artist of the Year,” “Album of the Year” for Map of the Soul: 7, and “Song of the Year” for Dynamite.

Last year, Bangtan won “Album of the Year” for BE and “Song of the Year” for Butter.

The remaining Bangtan boys are pursuing solo releases as Jin prepares for military training

Bangtan is busy with their solo endeavors after taking a break from group activities. The group’s oldest member Jin confirmed on Weverse that he is indeed enlisting in the military on December 13, and will enter the recruitment training center in Yeoncheon County in Gyeonggi Province.

j-hope is currently preparing for his solo stage at the 2022 Mnet Asian Music Awards, which will be held at Osaka’s Kyocera Dome in Japan on November 29 and 30.

RM is slated to release his first solo album, Indigo, on December 2, in collaboration with other artists.

Members SUGA, Jimin, Jungkook, and V are slated to release their solo albums next year, as confirmed by HYBE’s CEO Park Ji-won at the 2022 HYBE Community Briefing Program.

