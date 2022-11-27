BTS dominates the Singers Brand Reputation Index for the second time in a row

BTS, the world’s most popular K-pop boy band, has once again established their dominance in the industry. The group topped the November edition of the singer's brand reputation rankings issued by the Korean Business Research Institution on November 26, 2022.

This is a significant achievement for BTS as November marks the second consecutive month that the group has led the rankings. BTS has managed to solidify its position at the very top of the list by achieving a brand reputation index of 15,693,195 this month. This marks an astounding 55.58 per cent increase in their score when compared to October.

Between October 26 and November 26, the Korea Enterprise Reputation Research Institute evaluated 125,687,058 different huge datasets that were related to singer brands. The purpose of the survey was to evaluate the level of contact and community involvement among consumers, as well as media presence and interaction.

To formulate the ranking, the institute conducts in-depth research on consumer behavior and organizes the resulting data according to several ideals of participation, communication, media, and community and subsequently analyzes the same by applying algorithms for ratio analysis, together with reputation analysis.

Lim Young-woong and BLACKPINK follow BTS to close off the top three

Following BTS in the rankings of the most popular singers, in rank 2 is Lim Young-woong, the Korean balladeer who has achieved widespread recognition around the world.

In the month of November, the performer of A Psalm of Life earned a reputation index score of 6,837,983. While this marks a bump in his ranking from third place in October, the singer's brand reputation index has witnessed a decline of approximately 11% since last month.

The world's most popular K-Pop girl group and former leader of the Singers Brand Reputation Index, BLACKPINK has once again slipped down a rank.

With a brand reputation index of 4,623,409, BORN PINK artists ranked third in the November issue of the rankings. Besides slipping a ranking, this month also sees a sharp decline of 51% in the reputation index of BLACKPINK.

Coming fourth is the singer of Fate in Time, Lee Chan-woo. Lee Chan-woo received a score of 4,125,095.

HYBE’s rookie K-pop girl group NewJeans also made it to the top five with a brand reputation index of 3,974,034.

The Cookie artists debuted in August this year and have since gained massive worldwide recognition, especially from celebrities. Making it to the top five of the Brand Reputation is a significant milestone for the novice group, who have a long way to go to make their mark in the extremely competitive K-pop industry

Poll : 0 votes