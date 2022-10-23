BTS Dominates October edition of Singers Brand Reputation Index

Beloved K-pop boy band BTS topped this month's Brand Reputation Rankings for Singers, released by the Korean Business Research Institution on October 22, 2022.

This feat is particularly major for the K-pop goliaths as they are leading the index after six months. The last time BTS topped the index was in April 2022.

Starting from September 22 to October 22, the Korean Business Research Institute compiled 150,135,853 data points on singer brands to study customer engagement in brands, communication, media, and communities.

However, there has been a drop of 3.80 percent in the data collected for October 2022 when compared to the 156,074,226 points collected for the singer brand for September 2022.

BLACKPINK and Lim Young Woong follow BTS to close the top three

Grammy-winning group BTS has once again established its dominance in the industry by rising to the top of the singer’s rankings for the month of October. The Butter group topped with a staggering reputation index of 10,087,199 points.

For the participation index, the idols scored a stunning 1,492,901 points. In the other sub-elements of the rankings (media, communication and community), the group also did exceptionally well. This month's index marks a remarkable 42.71% increase in the group’s popularity since September 2022.

Following BTS are the former leaders of the Singer’s Brand Reputation Index, hit K-pop girl group, BLACKPINK. The BORN PINK artists slipped to second place in the October edition with a reputation index of 9,612,031. Although the ranking of the group fell, it witnessed a slight progression of 2.59% from the rankings of September 2022.

Closing the top three is internationally acclaimed Korean balladeer Lim Young-Woong. The If We Ever Meet Again singer scored a reputation index of 7,752,886 in October. The singer's reputation index saw a slight dip of 1.60% from the index of 7,878,883 in September.

Lim Young-Woong recently swept through the Fact Music Awards 2022, bagging five awards. This made him the second-most award-winning artist in events.

The Korean Institute of Business Reputation explained the process behind the formulation of the brand reputation indexes, stating:

“The BTS brand, which maximized consumers’ participation at their concert, ranked first. The BLACKPINK brand loved by consumers on the YouTube platform, took second place. The Lim Young-woong brand, which built a solid fandom community, came in third. The key to developing brand reputation is the emotional bond between consumers and the brand.”

Continuing, the Institute explained that brand’s big data study results in the creation of the Reputation Index, which takes into account the extent to which consumers' online behavior affects their purchase decisions. Singers' traffic, popularity, interest from the media, and the opinions of fans may all be gauged by analyzing their brand reputation.

BTS idol Jimin also topped this month's individual Boy Group Member Brand Reputation Index.

