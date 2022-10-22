The American musical group Vitamin String Quartet has released their new album, Vitamin String Quartet Performs BTS, which consists of incredible covers of BTS' songs. The group also released an engrossing and striking video of septet's hit song Black Swan.

ARMYs and music enthusiasts have considered BTS' music to change their lives significantly. The songs, especially their lyrics, are inspiring, beautiful, artistic, and innovative. Many fans think of it as a gift, and James Curtis, director of A&R and creative director of CMH Label Group, also shares the same thought.

VitaminStringQuartet @WeAreVSQ Only 2 more sleeps until our #BTS album is out! Here's another teaser from our upcoming music video. What do we think #BTS ARMY ? Only 2 more sleeps until our #BTS album is out! Here's another teaser from our upcoming music video. What do we think #BTSARMY ?💜🎻 https://t.co/ng1pxferOx

In regards to VSQ's (Vitamin String Quartet) new album, he said:

"BTS’ music is built for performance; it’s something that serenades as much as it moves. That sensational combination of song and dance is at the heart of what we’ve accomplished with the album and all its content."

The album holds 15 classical covers of songs by the K-pop group, with the quartet adding their personal charm to each of the songs and making it more special for the fans. Meanwhile, the Black Swan music video features a man performing a ballet routine to the tunes.

Boy With Luv, Dope, Spring Day, and more BTS songs get revamped in Vitamin String Quartet's new album

15. Butter (Bonus Track) @WeAreVSQ 's 'Vitamin String Quartet Performs BTS' tracklist:1. Black Swan2. ON3. IDOL4. Boy With Luv5. Save ME6. Lights7. FAKE LOVE8. Dope9. Blood Sweat & Tears10. DNA11. Life Goes On12. Spring Day13. Stay Gold14. Dynamite (Bonus Track)15. Butter (Bonus Track) .@WeAreVSQ's 'Vitamin String Quartet Performs BTS' tracklist:1. Black Swan2. ON3. IDOL4. Boy With Luv5. Save ME6. Lights7. FAKE LOVE8. Dope9. Blood Sweat & Tears10. DNA11. Life Goes On12. Spring Day13. Stay Gold14. Dynamite (Bonus Track)15. Butter (Bonus Track) https://t.co/ZjbdDS9LuD

Vitamin Quartet String, who is famously known for composing classical music, was recently featured in Netflix's hit series Bridgerton. However, they have now tapped into BTS' discography, providing fans with a classical take on their songs such as Stay Gold, Lights, Life Goes On, Dynamite, and many more.

ARMYs are undoubtedly impressed with VSQ's approach and have appreciated the group's efforts on their latest release. Besides, the Black Swan music video also tells a compelling story, making the song even more meaningful.

Curtis explained the main inspiration behind the music video. In a statement, he said:

“Against a clean, stark palette and backdrop of black, white, and industrial grays, we are telling the story of a ballerina who pushes himself to the breaking point of performance, transforming from a delicate, gentle danseur into a vivacious, rapturous soloist."

The album was released right before Jin's big solo single debut. Meanwhile, the vocalist will drop his single The Astronaut on October 28, 2022.

DawBell @DawBell Jin from @bts_bighit will appear as a special guest at @coldplay 's world tour in Buenos Aires to perform “The Astronaut” in October! Jin from @bts_bighit will appear as a special guest at @coldplay 's world tour in Buenos Aires to perform “The Astronaut” in October! https://t.co/iLutisBf4c

The Epiphany singer will also be performing The Astronaut live during Coldplay's concert in Argentina on the day of its release.

In other news, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that the septet has decided to enlist in the military. After wrapping up his promotional activities and successfully releasing The Astronaut, Jin will begin his preparations to join the military. Other members will follow the eldest member accordingly since they plan to reconvene in 2025.

