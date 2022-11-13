BLACKPINK top the Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings for the sixth consecutive month

BLACKPINK has topped November's Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings. Notably, this is the sixth consecutive month the Pink Venom singers have topped the list.

Rookie girl group NewJeans came close, almost head-to-head with BLACKPINK. Another popular Gen 4 girl group, IVE, ranked third in November’s Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings.

The two all-time popular Korean girl groups TWICE and Girls’ Generation took the fourth and fifth spots respectively in the November Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings.

BLACKPINK earned a brand reputation index of 5,678,123 for November

BLACKPINK, who had an eventful year, topped the November Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings with a brand reputation index of 5,678,123.

Not only did they release their highly-anticipated album BORN PINK, but also released the second full album of their career so far, THE ALBUM back in 2020.

They released Pink Venom, the fiery pre-release single, in August and released BORN PINK with the title track Shut Down in September. Post the release of their second full album, YG Entertainment revealed that the members will be embarking upon a world tour, their most ambitious one to date.

Starting with Seoul, South Korea, on October 15, the girls will travel to the U.S. and Europe, post which they will fly to Asia, Australia, and the Middle East, with more dates to be added in 2023.

It is touted as the biggest world tour that any K-pop girl group has undertaken. The high-ranking key phrases in the Pink Venom singers' keyword analysis include “world tour”, “Instagram” and “concert”, related to their recent BORN PINK world tour and their amazing social media presence, particularly on Instagram.

Their highest-ranking related terms included “perform,” “record,” and “advertise”, with a score of 85.91 percent positive reactions in the positivity-negativity analysis.

The Korean Business Research Institute decides the rankings based on various factors including media coverage, social media interaction, and community participation of various popular Korean girl groups with data collected for a period of one month from October 13 to November 13.

Hype Boy singers NewJeans ranked second with a brand reputation index of 5,412,686, marking an impressive 71.02 percent rise in their score since October. They also jumped from number 5 in October to number 2 in November.

Love Dive singers IVE held on to their third spot with a brand reputation index of 4,395,657, marking a small increase of 6.08 percent increase in their score since last month.

Two of Korea’s most popular girl groups, TWICE and Girls’ Generation, ranked fourth and fifth respectively in November’s Girl Group Brand Reputation Rankings.

TWICE ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,664,683, while Girls’ Generation rounded out the top five of the aforementioned list with a brand score of 2,430,151.

BLACKPINK’s debut music video BOOMBAYAH hits 1.5 billion views on YouTube

On November 12, BLACKPINK’s music video for BOOMBAYAH reached the 1.5 billion-view mark, becoming the first K-pop debut music video in history to achieve this feat. BOOMBAYAH was released on August 8, 2016, at 8 pm KST, and is one of the double title tracks of their debut album Square One.

BLACKPINK now has three music videos - BOOMBAYAH, DDU-DU DDU-DU, and Kill This Love, which have hit 1.5 billion views on YouTube, making them the first K-pop artist in history to achieve this feat.

