Park Eun-bin proves herself to be “fifth member” of BLACKPINK with an impressive cover of Shut Down

Extraordinary Attorney Woo actress Park Eun-bin proved herself to be the “fifth member” of K-pop girl group BLACKPINK.

On November 5, at a fan meeting in Bangkok, Thailand, Park Eun-bin skillfully performed an impressive cover of BLACKPINK’s recent title track Shut Down from their new album BORN PINK.

Fans absolutely loved her performance, and even dubbed her the “fifth member” of the talented girl group comprised of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Thailand is also Lisa’s home country. So it seems fitting to pay tribute to her by performing her song.

The talented actress is currently on her very first fan meeting tour across Asia called “2022 PARK EUN-BIN Asia Fan Meeting Tour - EUN- BIN NOTE: BINKAN” with tour stops in Seoul, Tokyo, Manila, Bangkok, and Singapore.

BLACKPINK fans approve of Park Eun-bin’s cover of Shut Down with praiseworthy tweets

Park Eun-bin has not only proved herself to be a versatile actress with the year’s biggest sleeper hit K-drama, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, she has also won over BLACKPINK fans with her cover of the group’s latest title track.

Though a little shy initially, the Do You Like Brahms actress quickly mustered courage and delivered an impressive cover of Shut Down, earning applause not only from her own fans but also from BLACKPINK fans, who couldn’t stop raving about it on social media.

The MC at the fan meet event could barely hide his own surprise as he too was seen cheering and clapping for Park Eun-bin.

Fans were impressed to learn that The King’s Affection star learned the choreography and also added her own touch to the song, making it an impressively well-packaged performance.

It is also impressive considering the talented girl group received a mention on her show, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, as well. The group's name came up in a conversation between “Public Enemy Number 1” Kwon Min-woo and “Spring Sunshine” Choi Su-yeon. Choi Su-yeon claimed her baptismal name to be Jennie, similar to that of the BLACKPINK member.

BLACKPINK members were themselves huge fans of the show when Jisoo and Lisa made a video on the viral Woo to the Young to the Woo TikTok trend for their fans. Jennie and Rosé also mimicked Woo Young-woo’s “Woah Woah” in a V-live, giving a shoutout to the drama.

She even sang singer Kassy’s iconic ballad Poem For You and a Thai song at her fan meeting. The talented actress commenced her fan meeting with her stop in Seoul, Korea, followed by Manila, the Philippines, on October 22. This marked her first international solo fan meeting, and in November she intends to tour Bangkok, Singapore, and Tokyo.

Park Eun-bin and Extraordinary Attorney Woo score big wins at Busan’s Asian Content Awards

Extraordinary Attorney Woo bagged the ‘Best Content Award’ at Busan’s famed Asian Content Awards earlier last month.

Not only that, Park Eun-bin, who played the titular role of Woo Young-woo, a talented young lawyer with Asperger’s syndrome, snagged the best actress award at the same awards ceremony.

The ceremony took place alongside the main attraction, the Busan International Film Festival, honoring excellence in television dramas across Asia.

The show follows the journey of a talented and skilled rookie lawyer, Woo Young-woo, who has Asperger’s syndrome, but that hasn’t deterred her in any way. She has incredible skills, intelligence, and photographic memory as she tackles every new case and matters of the heart through a 16-episode journey.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger, and it is reported that a second season is in the works once lead actor Kang Tae-oh returns from his mandatory military service. An American remake is in the works as well.

