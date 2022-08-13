Park Eun-bin and Lee Se-young’s childhood “catfight” captures K-drama fans’ attention on the internet

K-drama stars Park Eun-bin and Lee Se-young got into a "catfight" as kids. It sounds unbelievable, but it is true, and K-drama sleuths have dug out a past video of the two K-drama actresses fighting as children, which is quite cute.
On August 11, a post titled 'Collection of the fights between Lee Se Young and Park Eun Bin' was created, and the video quickly spread on the internet. The videos were a recording of the two actresses physically fighting with each other.
However, K-drama fans agree that these videos are rather adorable. The videos were scenes from a drama titled My Love Patzzi, aired 20 years ago in 2002, that the two actresses appeared in when they were both children.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo star Park Eun-bin played the child version of actress Hong Eun-hee's character, while The Red Sleeve star Lee Se-young played the child version of Jang Na-ra's character. In the drama, the two play rivals and can be seen fighting in various scenes.
In one scene, Park Eun-bin and Lee Se-young can be seen fighting in the classroom, and at one point, Lee Se-young throws a shoe at Park Eun-bin. The small classroom fight became a full-fledged catfight where the two actresses were seen pulling on each other's hair.
Park Eun-bin versus Lee Se-young: K-drama fans gush over the girls despite their "catfight"
K-drama fans were impressed by the acting skills of the two young actresses but couldn't help but exclaim at their cuteness.
K-drama fans are lauding the unnamed netizen for digging out this precious memory between Park Eun-bin and Lee Se-young.
K-drama fans cannot help but marvel at the fact that the two actresses who started as child actors are today two of the most established names in the Korean entertainment industry.
Lee Se-young and Park Eun-bin have delivered "Performances of the year" in two consecutive years. Lee Se-young was the lead in MBC's The Red Sleeve alongside 2 PM's Lee Jun-ho.
The Red Sleeve revolves around a royal court romance between the King of Joseon, who believes his duty towards his country comes before love, and a court lady who wants to protect the life she has chosen.
Lee Se-young starred as Seong Deok-im, who later became the Royal Noble Consort Ui. She is a strong and fierce lady who wants to live on her own terms rather than being part of the king's tribe of women.
On the other hand, Park Eun-bin stars as the genius rookie lawyer Woo Young-woo in Netflix's Extraordinary Attorney Woo, which has already been touted as the best drama of the year.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo is winning the audience's hearts, and fans expect her to bag the best actress awards.
However, we have noted some more similarities. In The Red Sleeve, the male lead actor's real name is Lee Jun-ho, and in Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Kang Tae-oh's character is named Lee Jun-ho.
Another similarity is that in the 2019-2020 drama Hot Stove League, Park Eun-bin's character is called Lee Se-young. She is the only female manager in the baseball league who is very passionate about her job despite the league's poor performance.
Similarly, both are 1992-borns, and they turn 30 years old this year. Next, Lee Se-young made her debut in The Brothers' River in 1997 when she was only 5 years old. A year later, she appeared on the screen for the first time in White Nights 3.98 when she was 6.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo heads into the final week while ratings rise
On August 11, Extraordinary Attorney Woo continued its reign as the most-watched miniseries of the evening as it headed into the final week of its run.
According to Nielsen Korea, the 14th episode of the beloved drama scored an average nationwide rating of 14.6 percent, marking a significant increase from the previous night.
Not only that, the drama has maintained its reign atop the list of most buzzworthy K-dramas. This makes it the show's sixth consecutive week ranking.
Kang Tae-oh ranked number one as the most buzzworthy K-drama actor, while Park Eun-bin ranked second on the same list.
Extraordinary Attorney Woo airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 9 pm KST (6:30 pm IST) on Netflix and ENA.