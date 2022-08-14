Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Park Eun-bin’s agency warns fans against fraudulent ticket sales of her first fan meeting

The announcement for Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Park Eun-bin’s first fan meeting was recently released. However, the actor’s agency — Namoo Actors — released a statement warning fans of fraudulent tickets on August 12.

The statement to the media was in Korean, and it requested fans to cooperate with the agency to ensure that the Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Park Eun-bin’s first fan meeting tickets are bought only through legal channels.

Tickets for Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Park Eun-bin’s fan meeting sold out in minutes

The official date for sales of ticket had been announced as August 12, which was just a day after the Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor’s birthday. The reason behind the agency’s worry is that the actual tickets that went on sale were sold out within minutes.

Hence, fans had fallen prey to illegal channels of reservations, and fraudulent sales had also been reported.

In a statement, they said:

“We have confirmed that tickets for '2022 Park Eun-bin 1st FAN MEETING Eunbin Note: Empty Khan' are sold on personal SNS and other trading sites. Please be careful not to be harmed by direct transactions between individuals.”

In a strict warning, the agency also explained that they will be forced to cancel orders that were made on illegal channels. They stressed:

"We will proceed with forced cancellation without prior notice regarding fraudulent reservations, so please cooperate so that fans can make reservations only at the official reservation site."

When is Extraordinary Attorney Woo actor Park Eun-bin’s fan meeting?

The fan meeting, titled Eun Bin Note: Empty Space is scheduled to take place on September 3, at 4 pm KST. The highly anticipated meet-and-greet will take place at Sungshin Women's University's Green Campus Auditorium.

It should be noted that this is the actor’s first fan meeting since her debut as an actor. She has been a part of many hit series including Do You Like Brahms? and Hot Stove League.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo has boosted Park Eun-bin's global popularity

At the moment, Park Eun-bin is one of the most celebrated actors. Her performance in the ongoing K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo has resulted in critical acclaim for the actor and the show. In fact, it continues to be one of the most buzz worthy shows as well.

This K-drama portrays the life of a genius lawyer who also falls under the autism spectrum. Woo Young-woo works at Hanbada law firm, and through her, audiences learn about the lives led by autistic individuals.

Spoilers ahead

The show has only two episodes left before it comes to a conclusion. At the moment, fans are extremely sad that Lee Jun-ho (Kang Tae-oh) and Woo Young-woo’s relationship has seemingly come to an end.

Young-woo believes that she will make Jun-ho lonely, and she also overhears his conversation with his family. They warn Jun-ho against dating anyone who is autistic because they assume that he would have to care for her.

They do not see love in this relationship, and Young-woo seems to understand how her father must have felt while bringing her up. She doesn’t want to put Jun-ho through the same experience. The question is, how does Jun-ho feel about this, and will he really give up on Young-woo?

