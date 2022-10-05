NewJeans' stylists gain immense praise from netizens for their Saudi concert outfit

At the recent KCON Saudi Arabia concert on October 2, 2022, NewJeans' stylists were immensely lauded for being respectful by their Muslim fans.

The Hype Boy group shed their signature outfit, which usually consists of skirts with biker shorts and crop tops, to wear fully covered suits, while performing their viral hits. Being a majority Muslim country, Saudi Arabia believes in the modesty of its citizens, especially in terms of showing skin.

The ADOR stylists' conscious efforts to make the girls dress modestly, yet retain their original vibe were lauded by many fans. It was appreciated on an even greater level by Muslim K-pop fans, who expressed that they felt seen and respected by the industry.

"It's actually a huge sign of respect": K-pop fans praise NewJeans' stylists by explaining the significance

On October 2, NewJeans performed at KCON Saudi Arabia in front of thousands of K-pop fans. The rookie group debuted in a rather unique way unlike ever seen in the K-pop industry, taking the world by storm, performing their three hit tracks, Hype Boy, Cookie, and Attention.

Though the girl group shed a bit of their Y2K concept, their fully-covered suits were the first thing that many fans noticed. Watching female idol groups perform without any members showing skin is a rare scenario. However, with respect to Saudi Arabia’s culture and norms, NewJeans entered the stage wearing pants and full-sleeved shirts or jackets.

A couple of members still wore skirts but ditched the shorts underneath them for full-fledged pants. The stylists were praised on social media for their conscious efforts to respect cultural differences.

mulu @amormulu 🏻. ۟ @newjiram just noticed NewJeans’s stylist made sure to dress them modestly to perform in Saudi Arabia just noticed NewJeans’s stylist made sure to dress them modestly to perform in Saudi Arabia https://t.co/UacjMnAqd4 love this! im happy the stylist actually respect the culture in sa🥰 also new jeans slayed at kcon period🏻. twitter.com/newjiram/statu… love this! im happy the stylist actually respect the culture in sa🥰 also new jeans slayed at kcon period💅🏻. twitter.com/newjiram/statu…

Some fans jokingly commented that the stylists should be given a raise, with others calling them “considerate” and “thoughtful" while gushing about the styling that was perfectly on point.

One fan even mentioned that they would like the NewJeans stylists to dress up BTS’ Jin and unleash his true beauty in its “complete power.”

cherry 🎊HANNI WEEK 🎊 @adorhanni ‍🩹 newjeans team is very considerate. give their stylist a raise asap!!! i’m so happy their first overseas promotions were a success and i hope their proud of themselves 🫶🏽‍🩹 newjeans team is very considerate. give their stylist a raise asap!!! i’m so happy their first overseas promotions were a success and i hope their proud of themselves 🫶🏽❤️‍🩹

R⁷riz💜MyMonthXJIMBTOBER @not_2daym00d @newjiram @NewJeans_twt It's actually respectful!!! Thanks to the stylist to care for these details..... @newjiram @NewJeans_twt It's actually respectful!!! Thanks to the stylist to care for these details.....💜

•ᴗ• @slothrj New jeans girlies got some real good stylist. Can they recommend a good one for seokjin too please. imagine having such a beautiful man to style and you don't use it to it's complete power. New jeans girlies got some real good stylist. Can they recommend a good one for seokjin too please. imagine having such a beautiful man to style and you don't use it to it's complete power.

This is not the first time the ADOR designers have been praised. They were previously the center of much accolades surrounding the age-appropriate clothing of NewJeans.

In international age, three out of five members (Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein) are below 18 years of age, with one (Hanni) turning 18 on October 6 and only one being a legal adult (Minji). In all their stage performances and public appearances, the members are seen wearing biker shorts underneath short clothing. They are also usually styled in long jeans and pants.

۟ @HAERINPRlNT the long shorts under every outfit; newjeans you’re fashion icons, this will live on the long shorts under every outfit; newjeans you’re fashion icons, this will live on https://t.co/0Cg11OhIDw

Additionally, NewJeans were not the only girl group to shed their K-pop-esque attire for a more modest outfit at KCON Saudi Arabia. STAYC, SECRET NUMBER, and even Sunmi were also part of the female K-pop celebrity lineup who dressed according to the country’s modest culture.

