“He deserves that”: ATEEZ’s fans applaud Saudi Arabia for taking swift action against man hurling racial slurs

Fourth-Gen K-pop boy group ATEEZ is the latest victim of racial abuse in Saudi Arabia. The eight-member group received an enthusiastic welcome from Arab ATINYs as they arrived for the K-CON festival in Riyadh from September 30 to October 1.

However, one local man started hurling racial slurs against the popular K-pop group, who chose to keep their cool and continue walking. He uploaded the video to TikTok, and ATEEZ’s fans banded together to report the matter to the local police, who confirmed they have arrested him and will pursue legal action soon.

Members of the group's global fanbase applauded fans from Saudi Arabia for spreading information about the culprit, who 'deserved' the action taken against him.

victoria @victoriasmrt010 he deserve that @Koreaboo Arabtiny and also all atiny did a good job for spreading the video fasterhe deserve that @Koreaboo Arabtiny and also all atiny did a good job for spreading the video faster 👏👏👏 he deserve that

ATEEZ’s fans mass report man hurling racial slurs at the group

Racial abuse in K-pop is not uncommon, and it is sadly becoming increasingly rampant thanks to K-pop’s growing popularity around the world.

Recently, the Say My Name singers along with other K-pop artists - THE BOYZ, Sunmi, Rain, and NewJeans amongst others - were roped in to perform at KCON 2022 Saudi Arabia at Boulevard Riyadh City on September 30 and October 1.

The talented Fireworks singers were greeted with love and enthusiasm by their Arab ATINYs at the airport. This was their second visit to the country and fans made sure this was as memorable as the first time around.

Some fans maintained a respectful distance towards the group, while others followed them to their cars, clapping and cheering for them. However, the most disturbing encounter was with an Arab local who hurled racial slurs at the group in the local language. He followed them around, filmed the incident on TikTok and posted it online, boasting about it as if it was some kind of conquest.

Naturally, Arab ATINYs banded together to mass report the man and brought the incident to police’s attention as well.

Celebs Arabic @CelebsArabic القت شرطة الرياض القبض على شخص تلفّظ بألفاظ عنصرية على أحد الفرق الكورية. القت شرطة الرياض القبض على شخص تلفّظ بألفاظ عنصرية على أحد الفرق الكورية. https://t.co/kgNfyJqK5L

ray ✨ im tired @atzyunluv @HONGSMINGKI Kq shouldnt have let ateez go to saudi in the first place, the amount of disrespect, racism etc that idols face in general there is just too much. @HONGSMINGKI Kq shouldnt have let ateez go to saudi in the first place, the amount of disrespect, racism etc that idols face in general there is just too much.

Fans applauded Saudi Arabia’s local police for taking swift action against the man.

menah @hamnah62532961 atiny block that ytuber!!! Just hater spread the negativity is just 🤡 jobs.. Already done doing mass report on lump head reaction!!!..like tf wht is his problem calling..ateez racism n homophobic!!!!atiny block that ytuber!!! Just hater spread the negativity is just 🤡 jobs.. Already done doing mass report on lump head reaction!!!..like tf wht is his problem calling..ateez racism n homophobic!!!!😡😡😡😡😡atiny block that ytuber!!! Just hater spread the negativity is just 🤡 jobs..

TamTam will meet Ateez .............very soon 🦉 @luvateezuntl80s It's a headlines on today's front page of famous newspaper of saudi arabia SAUDI GAZETTE that man who attacked ATEEZ in airport. It's a headlines on today's front page of famous newspaper of saudi arabia SAUDI GAZETTE that man who attacked ATEEZ in airport. https://t.co/YuHCykPdvF

Other ATINYs warned haters and antis not to mess with the group and their fandom.

TR⩜⃝NSL⩜⃝TINY 📝 @ATEEZtranslati1 ATEEZ ARABIA SAUDITA



ATEEZ has arrived safely at Saudi Arabia airport for the event "KCON SAUDI ARABIA 2022"



#ATEEZ #에이티즈 #エイティーズ @ATEEZofficial

UPDATEATEEZ ARABIA SAUDITAATEEZ has arrived safely at Saudi Arabia airport for the event "KCON SAUDI ARABIA 2022" UPDATE 📰 ATEEZ ARABIA SAUDITAATEEZ has arrived safely at Saudi Arabia airport for the event "KCON SAUDI ARABIA 2022"✨#ATEEZ #에이티즈 #エイティーズ @ATEEZofficialhttps://t.co/luhrxpzFXn

Sai @Sairinart @ATEEZofficial KQ, please increase your security - I'm so disappointed that no one did anything when that man started cursing and saying things towards ateez, when they arrived at the airport in Saudi Arabia. Not to mention, he's being extremely racist in the video ... Do better. @ATEEZofficial KQ, please increase your security - I'm so disappointed that no one did anything when that man started cursing and saying things towards ateez, when they arrived at the airport in Saudi Arabia. Not to mention, he's being extremely racist in the video ... Do better.

A local Saudi Arabian media outlet confirmed that the man harassing the eight-member group has been arrested by the police and legal action will be pursued against him.

The police statement reads:

“The arrested citizen appeared in a video clip on social media, calling the band with phrases that would prejudice public morals during the arrival of a specialized band at the airport to participate in an event in Riyadh.”

ATEEZ fans have also called for tighter security around the group to minimalise the occurrence of such incidents.

Previously, solo artist MADDOX, who is close friends and labelmates with ATEEZ, addressed how the group needs better security and protection in public places, especially airports.

He also revealed that it is scary as fans might get hurt in this stampede-like situation and requested their agency to address this situation as soon as possible.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far