“He deserves that”: ATEEZ’s fans applaud Saudi Arabia for taking swift action against man hurling racial slurs

Fourth-Gen K-pop boy group ATEEZ is the latest victim of racial abuse in Saudi Arabia. The eight-member group received an enthusiastic welcome from Arab ATINYs as they arrived for the K-CON festival in Riyadh from September 30 to October 1.
However, one local man started hurling racial slurs against the popular K-pop group, who chose to keep their cool and continue walking. He uploaded the video to TikTok, and ATEEZ’s fans banded together to report the matter to the local police, who confirmed they have arrested him and will pursue legal action soon.
Members of the group's global fanbase applauded fans from Saudi Arabia for spreading information about the culprit, who 'deserved' the action taken against him.
ATEEZ’s fans mass report man hurling racial slurs at the group
Racial abuse in K-pop is not uncommon, and it is sadly becoming increasingly rampant thanks to K-pop’s growing popularity around the world.
Recently, the Say My Name singers along with other K-pop artists - THE BOYZ, Sunmi, Rain, and NewJeans amongst others - were roped in to perform at KCON 2022 Saudi Arabia at Boulevard Riyadh City on September 30 and October 1.
The talented Fireworks singers were greeted with love and enthusiasm by their Arab ATINYs at the airport. This was their second visit to the country and fans made sure this was as memorable as the first time around.
Some fans maintained a respectful distance towards the group, while others followed them to their cars, clapping and cheering for them. However, the most disturbing encounter was with an Arab local who hurled racial slurs at the group in the local language. He followed them around, filmed the incident on TikTok and posted it online, boasting about it as if it was some kind of conquest.
Naturally, Arab ATINYs banded together to mass report the man and brought the incident to police’s attention as well.
Fans applauded Saudi Arabia’s local police for taking swift action against the man.
Other ATINYs warned haters and antis not to mess with the group and their fandom.
A local Saudi Arabian media outlet confirmed that the man harassing the eight-member group has been arrested by the police and legal action will be pursued against him.
The police statement reads:
“The arrested citizen appeared in a video clip on social media, calling the band with phrases that would prejudice public morals during the arrival of a specialized band at the airport to participate in an event in Riyadh.”
ATEEZ fans have also called for tighter security around the group to minimalise the occurrence of such incidents.
Previously, solo artist MADDOX, who is close friends and labelmates with ATEEZ, addressed how the group needs better security and protection in public places, especially airports.
He also revealed that it is scary as fans might get hurt in this stampede-like situation and requested their agency to address this situation as soon as possible.