ATEEZ ups their promotion game by "leaking" setlist for upcoming Break The Wall Seoul concert

KQ Entertainment took ATEEZ's promotions a notch higher by "leaking" confidential information about the group's upcoming concert, Break The Wall, via a QR code.

The Deja Vu group is well-known for its incredibly unique and boisterous marketing strategies. The latest in the series is giving fans information about their Break The Wall concert scheduled for October 29 and 30 in Seoul. It's designed as an excel sheet of a company with highlighted columns, times, and even fonts of general corporate documents.

The eight-piece group has managed to build a world view of resisting the government, which also holds layers of time travel and parallel universes. The document should have been uploaded on September 23. However, it was uploaded a day earlier, hinting at the work of a hacker.

Fans who are deep in ATEEZ lore believe that the "leaked" schedule has connections with the group's time-traveling characters in the storyline.

luvyunhoxx @luvyunhoxx LOOK AT THE SETLIST FOR THEIR CONCERT AT SEOUL #ateez #ATEEZWORLDTOUR2022 #breakthewall #sunrise #from @ATEEZofficial AAAAA AND NOW I KNOW WHY YUNHO FLIP THE CROMER AT THE IDOL RADIO, BECAUWE ARE GOING BACK TO THE PASTLOOK AT THE SETLIST FOR THEIR CONCERT AT SEOUL AAAAA AND NOW I KNOW WHY YUNHO FLIP THE CROMER AT THE IDOL RADIO, BECAUWE ARE GOING BACK TO THE PAST 😭😭😭😭 LOOK AT THE SETLIST FOR THEIR CONCERT AT SEOUL 😭😭😭 #ateez #ATEEZWORLDTOUR2022 #breakthewall #sunrise #from @ATEEZofficial https://t.co/MuoIeK9Sja

Break The Wall Seoul concert setlist “leaked” by ATEEZ, fans react as they’re in for a wild ride

dan @bleuwynter ateez performing sunrise and from for their concert i prayed for days like this ateez performing sunrise and from for their concert i prayed for days like this

On September 22, KQ Entertainment nonchalantly posted a QR image with generic ATEEZ hashtags. The code takes one to a photo that resembles confidential data with a huge watermark of the agency.

The code resembles a cue sheet in the visuals of an official document. The image shows the setlist for The Fellowship: Break The Wall Seoul. It gives fans a hint at what they could expect, all the while raising curiosity and enthusiasm for it.

The cue sheet suggests that the Break The Wall concert will begin with an opening act VCR, and move on to Propaganda and New World. The four performances "leaked" to the fans are New World, Sunrise, Guerrilla, and From. The sheet also has some questions, which raises the fun quotient higher.

ATEEZ(에이티즈) @ATEEZofficial ] TODAY ATEEZ

⠀

K-Pop Masterz Ep.2 IN MANILA

필리핀에서도 에이티니의 응원과 함께해 신나게 공연을 즐길 수 있었습니다❣

에이티니! 언제나 고마워요 🥰

⠀

#TODAY_ATEEZ #ATEEZ #에이티즈 ] TODAY ATEEZK-Pop Masterz Ep.2 IN MANILA필리핀에서도 에이티니의 응원과 함께해 신나게 공연을 즐길 수 있었습니다❣에이티니! 언제나 고마워요 🥰 [📷] TODAY ATEEZ⠀K-Pop Masterz Ep.2 IN MANILA ✨필리핀에서도 에이티니의 응원과 함께해 신나게 공연을 즐길 수 있었습니다❣에이티니! 언제나 고마워요 🥰⠀#TODAY_ATEEZ #ATEEZ #에이티즈 https://t.co/U5yB4CkGvG

The upcoming concert will provide ATEEZ’s fans with live performances of the songs mentioned in the document. It will also be the first performance of a couple of songs such as New World and From. In particular, fans are excited about From, which was the group’s pre-debut song.

The setlist contains four segments, but the agency has only revealed information about three of them. They are: Propaganda, Reason for the Journey, and Last Battle. Additionally, a note in small font caught fans’ attention too. It was a request asking for a complete 180-degree turn in the Break The Wall Seoul concert in comparison to The Fellowship: Beginning of the End.

daani ◡̈ @horizonmingi ateez having a vcr called “the reason for the journey” and performing sunrise and from on tour… this whole show is about to be a love letter to atiny ateez having a vcr called “the reason for the journey” and performing sunrise and from on tour… this whole show is about to be a love letter to atiny

KQ Entertainment’s marketing strategy has often been lauded by fans. For one album, the agency put up ripped posters across Seoul with QR codes and later airdropped another code at a music show event. Both these codes led fans to discover new things about the albums.

As per fans, posting QR codes to give the public access to something important is seen as a classic move before the members’ characters in the ATEEZ storyline revolt against their government.

"Leaking" a group’s confidential information, such as the cue sheet of a concert, fits into the concept. The characters, who are slowly revolting against the bad guys, find a way to connect with the outside world. The QR code would then give them information about the new album.

헤헷 @atzhehet ok so in hongdae, halateez posters were found in the street with QR code, ktinys found it & scanned the code, it linked them to atz cb teaser in july, but the video is priv & it wasn't announced by atz official acc so it means any form of art is prohibited? IM LOSING MY MIND WHAT ok so in hongdae, halateez posters were found in the street with QR code, ktinys found it & scanned the code, it linked them to atz cb teaser in july, but the video is priv & it wasn't announced by atz official acc so it means any form of art is prohibited? IM LOSING MY MIND WHAT https://t.co/rSD6LZvFDr

dami @febliz_ ateez having the most creative rollout i’ve ever seen tbh like first we got those posters around the city and now this being airdropped to people who attended the show ateez having the most creative rollout i’ve ever seen tbh like first we got those posters around the city and now this being airdropped to people who attended the show https://t.co/KaNXHyyZ8E

In other news, ATEEZ members are currently in Manila. They gave a splendid performance at Manila’s latest festival, K-pop Masterz, on September 23, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far