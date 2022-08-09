ATEEZ’s impressive feat on Billboard 200 earns admiration from South Korean netizens

ATEEZ became one of the only five K-pop groups to reach the Top 3 of Billboard’s Top 200 Albums charts. It marks the group’s highest point in their nearly four-year long career. The achievement brought the group to the forefront, especially in the eyes of South Korean netizens, as they made history despite all odds.

The Guerrilla group recently opened up about how they feel about the disparity between their international and domestic fandom. But the Billboard 200 achievement seems to have made them a talking point in online forums.

chart data @chartdata Billboard 200: #3(new) ATEEZ (@ATEEZOfficial), The World EP. 1 : Movement 50,000 [4.02 million on-demand streams | 47,000 pure sales]. Billboard 200: #3(new) ATEEZ (@ATEEZOfficial), The World EP. 1 : Movement 50,000 [4.02 million on-demand streams | 47,000 pure sales].

The praises are higher this time as ATEEZ is the only group not managed by the Big 4 of the K-pop industry - HYBE, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment.

The group carved their own underdog story as they achieved this massive international popularity by being from a small company. The group works under the entertainment label KQ Entertainment which was established in 2016.

South Korean netizens praise ATEEZ on achieving No. 3 on Billboard 200

va💀💦 @vasilissaadair "ateez are the most impressive" - ateez who used to sell 5,000 copies are now selling 930,000. even are #3 on billboard. they said it's the 1st time for a non big 4



++ "ateez are the most impressive" - ateez who used to sell 5,000 copies are now selling 930,000. even are #3 on billboard. they said it's the 1st time for a non big 4++ https://t.co/lGdOqAi1u4

The eight-member boy group ATEEZ made history when it ranked No. 3 at Billboard’s Top 200 Albums with The World Ep.1: Movement on August 8, 2022. The chart ranks the most popular albums in the US. The self-producing boy group is fifth alongside BTS, Super M, NCT 127, and Stray Kids to earn a spot in the Top 3 of the charts.

In a blog posted on August 8 on the Pann Nate website, the author drew comparisons on how successful the Guerrilla group had become. The netizen mentioned that the group recorded 5,000 copies with their debut album (Hanteo charts state 5,239 copies). In comparison, their latest album, The World Ep.1: Movement recorded a whopping 930,000 sales.

The comments on the post praised the group, talking about the wide-scale international tours the Deja Vu group had recently. Some netizens also discussed the reasons behind the group doing incredibly well overseas. They believed that the “dark” songs appeal to international fans or “foreign market.”

Comments on Pann Nate talking about the group's success (Image via Pannchoa)

One netizen even noted that K-pop groups specifically made for a global audience failed at capturing attention, but ATEEZ, because of their stage aura and performances, hit it big.

On the other hand, international fans were ecstatic about the group’s milestone achievement too. They congratulated the group on making history with heartwarming messages on Twitter.

헤헷 @atzhehet

#1 Beyonce

#2 Bad Bunny

#3



ateez in top3 with big names in the industry DO YOU GUYS KNOW HOW HUGE IS THAT they did this with no official US store my ateez is so famous guys. I'm so proud of them they've grown so much🥹 you did it boys🫶 Billboard 200 chart:#1 Beyonce#2 Bad Bunny#3 @ATEEZofficial ateez in top3 with big names in the industry DO YOU GUYS KNOW HOW HUGE IS THATthey did this with no official US store my ateez is so famous guys. I'm so proud of them they've grown so much🥹 you did it boys🫶 Billboard 200 chart: #1 Beyonce #2 Bad Bunny#3 @ATEEZofficial ateez in top3 with big names in the industry DO YOU GUYS KNOW HOW HUGE IS THAT😭 they did this with no official US store my ateez is so famous guys. I'm so proud of them they've grown so much🥹 you did it boys🫶 https://t.co/bbW96dN24R

manar🦋 @cypherjoong Op friend sent them a picture about ATEEZ in today korean newspaper talking about topping billboard chart Op friend sent them a picture about ATEEZ in today korean newspaper talking about topping billboard chart https://t.co/gbYHdHctGx

‎ً @wdzclip ateez the 5th kpop bg in HISTORY to make it top 3 on billboard….IM NEVER SHUTTING UP ateez the 5th kpop bg in HISTORY to make it top 3 on billboard….IM NEVER SHUTTING UP https://t.co/Zv32KAA9J9

⩜⃝rleny 🥊7.29 WAKE UP, WORLD🥊 @_uwoome_ Ateez are #3 on billboard only behind 2 of the biggest artists in the world. Proud is an understatement. If this isn’t organic growth then idk what is Ateez are #3 on billboard only behind 2 of the biggest artists in the world. Proud is an understatement. If this isn’t organic growth then idk what is

⁸⩜⃝🚫ATZ #3 BB200: WDYS eng ver🎹: UN2 BEAUTY💄 @Mehiwa_Madetiny

With no US label and just the hardwork of a fanbase to push this agenda and a company that listens

MY ATEEZ YOU'LL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS



#ATEEZonBILLBOARD200 Do y'all realize how insane it is for ateez to be on #3 on billboard right after Beyonce and Bad BunnyWith no US label and just the hardwork of a fanbase to push this agenda and a company that listensMY ATEEZ YOU'LL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS Do y'all realize how insane it is for ateez to be on #3 on billboard right after Beyonce and Bad BunnyWith no US label and just the hardwork of a fanbase to push this agenda and a company that listensMY ATEEZ YOU'LL ALWAYS BE FAMOUS 🔥🔥🔥🔥#ATEEZonBILLBOARD200 https://t.co/veBo2UlKp8

Captain Hongjoong’s take on the disparity in international and domestic fans

In a press conference for their latest album, The World Ep.1: Movement, ATEEZ’s leader/captain Hongjoong discussed the gap in their popularity in overseas and local markets. He said,

“It's true that the members and I have seriously discussed the matter of public recognition in Korea. But we are a team that many fans overseas recognized and loved first.”

He added that they will not be heavily influenced by one side but will continue to work harder.

“The only solution there is so far is to not lean heavily to one side solely because of the disparity that currently exists, but to continue to work hard and make music that will satisfy many people."

Meanwhile, The World Ep.1: Movement’s title track Guerrilla continues to go strong as it currently sits at 20.6 million views on YouTube.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Babylona Bora