“We are a team that many fans overseas recognized and loved first”: ATEEZ’s Hongjoong reacts to the popularity disparity of the group

On July 28, ATEEZ attended a media press conference ahead of the release of their comeback album, The World Ep.1: Movement.

At the media event, ATEEZ members showcased the full performance of their comeback title track, Guerrilla, for the first time.

The members shared their thoughts on making a comeback in Korea for the first time in a while and the beginning of a new series with The World Ep.1: Movement.

The media emphasized the octave's amazing international popularity. The group previously reported approximately 1.1 million copies in pre-orders for their new album.

Additionally, ATEEZ members successfully greeted over 180,000 fans across the globe with their world tour, "The Fellowship: Beginning of the End."

At the media event, the members were asked to comment on the popularity disparity between their Korean and international fans. ATEEZ's leader Hongjoong responded by saying:

“It's true that the members and I have seriously discussed the matter of public recognition in Korea. But we are a team that many fans overseas recognized and loved first.”

ATEEZ's Hongjoong reveals the group is focused on working hard and not getting bogged down by comparisons

Hongjoong further elaborated that as artists, it is their job to consider their domestic and international fans. Still, there is only one right answer to this: to work hard and make music that reaches as many fans as possible.

“As artists in this current industry, it is certainly our responsibility to consider the difference between our recognition domestically and overseas. However, each time we discussed this topic, we reached only one conclusion. There is no right answer that we must aim for. The only solution there is so far is to not lean heavily to one side solely because of the disparity that currently exists, but to continue to work hard and make music that will satisfy many people."

Meanwhile, ATINYs are super excited and have taken over social media platforms to express their love for their new title track, Guerrilla.

Guerrilla is the title track of the group's new album, THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT. Characterized by the group's powerful moves and rebellious attitude, the members take their vocals, rap, dance, and performance a whole notch higher with Guerrilla.

The grungy title track expresses the beginning of escaping to a place where emotions are restricted.

ATINYs are loving this new chapter in the group's discography and have embraced it with open arms. Check out fan reactions below:

Fans are convinced that the group will win 'Song of the Year' for Guerrilla.

ATINYs have been trending the keywords "ATEEZ GUERRILLA IS OUT" and "ATEEZ MOVEMENT."

ATEEZ is heading for their second world tour of 2022, "THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL"

Just months after wrapping up their latest world tour, the Guerrilla singers are heading abroad on their second tour of the year!

A few days ago, Guerrilla singers announced that this fall, they will be embarking on a brand-new world tour titled "THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL."

They will start with Seoul, then go to the U.S., followed by Canada, and end their flagship tour in Japan.

October 29 and 30 in Seoul, South Korea

November 7 and 8 in Anaheim, USA

November 10 in Phoenix, USA

November 16 in Dallas/Fort Worth, USA

November 19 in Chicago, USA

November 22 in Atlanta, USA

November 27 and 28 in Newark, USA

December 2 in Toronto, Canada

December 11 and 12 in Chiba, Japan

The talented eight-member group recently concluded the final concerts of their "THE FELLOWSHIP: BEGINNING OF THE END" world tour in Japan in July. They have already ushered in a new musical chapter of their lives.

Some good news for ATINYs: the group has officially surpassed 1.1 million pre-orders even before the album's official release, heralding the first million-seller.

The octave's 7th mini-album ZERO: FEVER Part.3 broke the pre-order record of 810,000 copies, achieving a new high for the group.

It is the group's first million-seller album, so it is special for the group and their fans.

