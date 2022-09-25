5 times ATEEZ flawlessly covered BTS songs

The globally-acclaimed band BTS has drawn praise and admiration not just from fans but from K-pop idols alike, and the fourth-gen powerhouse ATEEZ is no exception. While the Bangtan Boys have their own share of fanboys, the Wonderland crooners are at the forefront.

From Wooyoung performing BTS choreographies at concerts to Jongho singing their songs during Vlive sessions, they have given multiple hints of being dedicated ARMYs. Their acts on several BTS numbers, including Boy with Luv, ON, and Idol, among others, invited massive reception from both fandoms, and rightly so.

In light of this, let’s take a look at the times when the eight-member band flawlessly covered BTS songs and proclaimed themselves as true fans.

5 times ATEEZ’s love for BTS songs conquered fans’ hearts

1) Boy with Luv - 2019 Music Bank Awards

Known for their puissant and fierce concepts and themes, ATEEZ offered a stark contrast with their performance on BTS’ Boy with Luv at the 2019 Music Bank Awards. The fourth-gen entertainers switched off their robust personalities and indulged in a playful and exuberant fervor while dancing to the beats of Boy with Luv.

While Wooyoung hit Jimin’s musical notes on spot, San’s fierce expressions were exchanged for giggles. The maknae Jongho took a break from reaching the highest octaves and enjoyed the vibrant concept of the song. Most definitely, this cover leaves one smiling and gushing from start to end.

2) ON - 2020 Music Bank Awards

What's better than BTS’ ON performance? The answer to that is ATEEZ’s twist to the track and the act as a whole. Becoming the center of attraction at the 2020 Music Bank Awards, ATEEZ’s scintillating performance was a much-talked-about topic amongst different fandoms. The boy band did justice to all the elements of their sunbaenim’s 2020 release, ON.

Yunho lived up to his main dancer status, while captain Hongjoong flawlessly covered leader RM’s rap. They also added their unique flair to the beats and the electrifying choreography was implemented to perfection.

3) I NEED U - KCON 2019

BTS’ I NEED U has a separate fanbase of its own, making it extremely difficult for other K-pop groups to match its energy akin to theirs. However, ATEEZ took it up as a challenge at the 2019 KCON, Japan X M Countdown, and nailed it impeccably.

The Answer singers’ passion for the art form crossed all boundaries with this BTS cover. The vocals, in-sync choreography, charisma, and sheer dedication to perfect each element of the track signify their talent and skills as artists. Jongho, in particular, shone brightly with his penchant for immensely difficult vocals as he hit the higher notes.

4) Blood, Sweat, and Tears - MAMA 2019

Surmounting the pressure of their sunbaenim BTS observing them as audience at the 2019 MAMA (Mnet Asian Music Awards), ATEEZ covered the 2016 release Blood, Sweat, and Tears. The Mist crooners flaunted their exemplary dancing skills and offered a different outlook on the track.

They added their unique tint by experimenting with the chorus, and BTS members seemed to enjoy it quite a bit. Dressed in white majestic outfits, their version of Blood, Sweat, and Tears was met with utmost praise. Fans hope to witness a full version of the track but the ATEEZ way.

5) The Truth Untold - Jongho’s version

ATEEZ’s maknae Choi Jung-ho, commonly known as Jongho, is also their main vocalist. The group’s “secret weapon,” as called by leader Hongjoong, blessed the fandom with his cover of BTS’ The Truth Untold.

The soothing track accompanied by Jongho’s honey-dripping vocals is everything that fans want and more. His calming voice grabs one’s attention in an instant and doesn’t let go till the end. While many ATINYs were unaware of the cover initially, it has become their favorite Jongho cover of all time.

The fourth-gen stars are talented artists themselves and their open appreciation of other K-pop bands further highlights their humble personalities. In a video that premiered in 2020, ATEEZ took part in M Countdown’s Dance Challenge and danced on Fire. Many other countless examples, such as San and Wooyoung covering Fake Love and Mingi and Yunho dancing to the beats of Idol, have made it to the internet, registering them as the official fanboys of BTS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far