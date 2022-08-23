KCON 2022: ATEEZ's powerful mini-concert setlist

The dark horse of the K-pop industry, ATEEZ, made headlines for their astounding performance during KCON 2022. The boy band radiated energy and charisma throughout their eight-song setlist, which was the highest number of songs performed by a group at the 2022 festival.

One of the most prominent Korean cultural festivals, KCON, returned after three years to mark its ten-year anniversary and was held in Los Angeles, California, from August 19 to August 21. With a lineup of more than 16 artists, including Stray Kids, ENHYPEN, ITZY, NCT DREAM, and Kep1er, among others, the festival offered an unforgettable experience.

However, the eight-member group ATEEZ emerged as the showstopper. From creating an uproar with their enthralling choreographies to serving an amazing fan-idol interaction on stage, they outdid themselves.

The group’s enthusiasm was highly contagious as the crowd erupted in fan chants. ATINYs, the group's fandom, screamed their lungs out to cheer for the K-pop artists, creating a mini-concert-like atmosphere. Their affection for the members, paired with the band’s unmatchable energy, was everything that KCON stands for.

ATEEZ’s KCON 2022 setlist that gave fans a concert experience

ATEEZ showed the world their talent by performing eight songs in 30 minutes. They took only two short breaks amidst their immensely powerful act, living up to their powerhouse-performers status. Whether it was their signature song Poppia or the ending act on The Real, the members left an impression like no other.

Considering how exhausting and taxing the choreographies were, not one sign of exertion was noticed. With huge smiles on their faces, the boys won the hearts of millions worldwide. Additionally, not only did the boy group’s opening performance brighten up the arena, but it also set the tone for the entire event. The staggeringly long setlist in itself was a massive hit and deserves credit.

Here are all the songs ATEEZ performed for KCON 2022:

1) Poppia (KCON Signature Song)

2) Wonderland (Symphony No.9)

3) Say My Name

4) Hala Hala

5) Guerrilla

6) Wave

7) Rocky (Boxers Ver.)

8) The Real (Heung Ver.)

The mini-concert we didn’t see coming

ATEEZ’s unexpectedly long setlist surely came as a surprise for everyone. From their latest release Guerilla to their most-viewed number Wonderland, every part of the group’s act was spectacular. The KQ Entertainment band’s Say My Name turned to life, quite literally, as ATINYs screamed their favorite idols' names at the top of their lungs.

Amidst the appreciation, there were several people who didn’t expect the boys to steal the show with their eight-song setlist. The bizarre objections were based on their favorite bands, such as Stray Kids and Enhyphen, allegedly getting to perform a lesser number of songs than ATEEZ. They expressed their disappointment on Twitter.

However, this does not undermine the spectacular act that the boy band put up for their fans. Hailing from a lesser-known company, they made sure to carve their names in the history of KCON performances. The energy with which they captivated the arena was nothing short of mesmerizing.

From San’s hair dye running off to Jongho reliving his maknae status as his hyungs danced around him, a plethora of memories were created for the audience to cherish. The Crypto.com Arena brimmed with cheers as more than 90,000 K-pop stans rooted for the artists.

Without a doubt, the K-pop band surprised everyone with their splendid stage presence. The boost of serotonin right from the first performance was a much-needed phenomenon, beautifully served by the boy group.

Fans can't wait to witness the same level of energy during their upcoming World Tour “THE FELLOWSHIP: BREAK THE WALL.”

