5 Stray Kids choreographies that are a must-know for STAYs 

The 'self-producing' group, Stray Kids, is the epitome of energy and fierce moves. Known for their music, which infuses elements of hip hop and electronic, the band also excels at dancing. Their unique and power-packed performances have been the talk of the K-pop industry for all the right reasons.

With striking visuals and stunning vocals, their choreographies are the cherry on top. The eight-member band officially debuted on March 25, 2018, with the EP I Am Not.

‎양겡🎪 @jeonginisaur



#StrayKids_AAA2020 @Stray_Kids the dance break between gods menu and back door is wayyyy powerful than ever the dance break between gods menu and back door is wayyyy powerful than ever 🔥🔥#StrayKids_AAA2020 @Stray_Kids https://t.co/rzyaMMyyaG

The K-pop band's time in the industry has given fans every reason to swoon over them. They have established themselves as the king of hip-hop, and STAYs perpetually hype them up.

리노 @linoskies let's talk about stray kids and their amazing synchronisation and powerful dance skills because i think we should never stop talking about that. let's talk about stray kids and their amazing synchronisation and powerful dance skills because i think we should never stop talking about that. https://t.co/cvP9kX9xKE

Let's look at some of Stray Kids' choreographies that garnered massive praise and should be a must-know for STAYs.

Disclaimer: This list is not exhaustive and reflects the author's opinions.

Hellevator, Double Knot, and more: Five fierce Stray Kids choreographies that remain iconic

1) God's Menu

God's Menu grasps one's attention just 10 seconds into the song. It was released on June 17, 2020, as the lead single for the group's debut studio album, GO LIVE. The upbeat track peaked at number 144 on Gaon Weekly Download Chart, making it their first single to achieve this feat.

The choreography includes formations, minimal footwork, and coordinated hand movements. Not only does the chorus trigger the most energetic moves, but it also serves the most unique ones.

With head tilts and smooth floorwork movements during Felix's rap, Stray Kids pulled off a fantastic choreography.

2) Thunderous

This lead single from Stray Kids' second studio album Noeasy was released on August 23, 2021. It is a fusion song with elements of hip-hop, trap, and gugak, which is a piece of traditional Korean music. The song also earned commercial success and ranked #30 on the Goan Digital Chart and #90 on the Billboard K-pop 100.

The group made an excellent impression with swift in-and-out formations and smooth body rolls. The dance moves are unique and alternate between swift jerks and slow-motion grooves.

Multiple movements start with a dramatic impact and move into more slow-paced ones. The perfectly coordinated shuffles made the Thunderous choreography even more noteworthy.

3) Hellevator

Stray Kid's first digital single, Hellevator, was released on November 1, 2017. The track has elements of trap and hip-hop. It is a highly well-written song with meaningful lyrics that convey the never-giving-up attitude of the singers.

In terms of choreography, it remains one of the many exhausting ones. Not only are the dance moves thrilling but also difficult, given the intense footwork.

Especially noteworthy is the group's synchronized body rock and its variations. From coordinated group formations to clean moves, the idols performed excellently.

4) Double Knot

Double Knot was pre-released on October 9, 2019, as part of Stray Kids' fifth extended play (sixth overall), Clé:LEVANTER, which came out on December 9 the same year. The album sales were as high as 182,300 copies, making the EP the second best-selling album in Gaon Monthly Album Chart's December issue.

The track has some of the fastest dance moves the group has served. The flawless hip thrusts and powerful steps won the fans' attention and praise.

Fans were especially thrilled to witness the personification of 'knot' through formations and steps in the song. Additionally, the group put immense thought into the choreography, making it unforgettable for STAYs.

5) District 9

The pop song, District 9, from Stray Kids' debut Extended Play I am NOT, serves the most grueling choreography. The trippy track has some of the most fluent and smooth floorwork the K-pop band has offered.

They offer incredible footwork, from knee drops and spins to the classic heel-toe hip-hop movements. The eight-member band's stamina and endurance to carry a routine as demanding and exhaustive as this track swayed away fans.

Additionally, the transitions from one formation to another and the elegance of slow-motion moves in District 9 are commendable. The members end the choreography with a bang, standing still and striking a swagger step.

