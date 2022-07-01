8 best moments from the Stray Kids MANIAC Tour concerts in Newark: Piggyback rides, Go Quokka, and more

The Stray Kids MANIAC Tour, which commenced on April 29 in Seoul, finally made its way to Newark, New Jersey. The eight-member group set the stage on fire with their impressive setlists, fiery synchronized performances, and mesmerizing vocals. Moreover, several moments from the Stray Kids MANIAC tour concerts in Newark have become iconic since.

The concerts took place at the Prudential Center on June 28 and June 29, 2022. The JYP Entertainment boy group enjoyed massive success as the spectatorship for both concerts was quite overwhelming. The fans who attended the concert clearly loved it, as derived from the thousands of appreciative posts online.

Here are the eight best moments from the Stray Kids MANIAC Tour concerts in Newark.

Stray Kids MANIAC Tour hosts memorable concerts in Newark with many special moments between SKZ and their fandom Stay

1) Fans cheering for Bangchan

Bangchan, the leader of Stray Kids or SKZ, became shy when fans started cheering for him. The crowd chanted 'Best Leader,' and were later joined by the other Stray Kids members. In return, Bangchan thanked their fans for making everything possible and credited them for the group's success. He promised to keep on making music for the Stays.

2) Go Quokka

sop @pho6ias #StrayKids_2ndWorldTour I HAD A GO QUOKKA POSTER AND HAN JISUNG NOTICED IT #STRAYKIDSinNEWARK I HAD A GO QUOKKA POSTER AND HAN JISUNG NOTICED IT #STRAYKIDSinNEWARK #StrayKids_2ndWorldTour https://t.co/6SumY68Uk9

Han's adorable Go Quokka made a comeback during the Stray Kids MANIAC Tour. A fan brought a Go Quokka poster which did not go unnoticed by Han. The Stray Kids rapper did a mini dance after witnessing the poster in the crowd. In case you are unaware, Go Quokka is a cute saying which went viral after Han Jisung danced to it in a livestream.

3) Abs, abs, and abs

ㅇㅅㅇ @seungmnkr BANG CHAN OH MY FODDHDF BANG CHAN OH MY FODDHDF https://t.co/vyHyJ4gtnQ

Bangchan never fails to impress fans with his majestic physique. Bangchan's abs made a return during the Stray Kids MANIAC Tour concerts in Newark. The leader of the group displayed his abs while performing which, without a doubt, caused the crowd to lose their minds.

4) Double-decker piggy back ride

Concerts are Stray Kids' personal playground, as evidenced by I.N, Changbin, Hyunjin, Lee, and Lee Know starting a piggyback ride competition during the concert. Maknae (youngest) I.N tried giving his big brothers, Changbin and Lee Know, a piggyback ride but failed.

Luckily, Lee Know was successful in giving a double-decker piggyback ride to Hyunjin and I.N. On top of that, he impressed fans with his spectacular core strength.

5) Felix's Break My Heart Again

ㅅㅋㅈ archive @iS2skiz stray kids skz lee felix singing break my heart again by finneas concert skz maniac tour in newark usa day 1 220628 stray kids skz lee felix singing break my heart again by finneas concert skz maniac tour in newark usa day 1 220628 https://t.co/nELvYtOt4g

Felix sang Break My Heart Again, originally by Finneas, and earned applause from the fans attending the Stray Kids MANIAC Tour. The Austrian-born South Korean rapper is popular for his deep voice. He shook the audience with his impromptu cover of the indie song and the performance was, needless to say, a hit.

6) Hyunjin and Han's dance performance

Han and Hyunjin performed a cute short dance skit for their fans and it was adorable. The two started to waltz, and even bowed to each other in the end. However, the performance turned hilarious after Han tried to pose with Hyunjin but ended up on the floor. All of this happened while Felix was busy crooning Break My Heart Again on stage.

7) Hyunjin changing the lyrics of God's Menu

ㅅㅋㅈ archive @iS2skiz stray kids skz hwang hyunjin saying i love you newark instead of ne sonim in god's menu concert skz maniac tour in newark usa day 2 220629 stray kids skz hwang hyunjin saying i love you newark instead of ne sonim in god's menu concert skz maniac tour in newark usa day 2 220629 https://t.co/2xDs3MuF0o

While performing their popular track God's Menu, Hyunjin decided to dedicate the song to the fans attending the Stray Kids MANIAC Tour in Newark. He smartly changed the lyrics from Ne Sonnim (a honorific used to address a guest or visitor) to 'I Love You Newark.'

8) Han's interaction with a fan

Han never fails to make his fans smile given his comic personality. The rapper jumped off the stage to greet fans where one of them asked him, "What are you doing here?" He replied, "I don't know why," casually which made the situation even funnier.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far