STAYS trends as several fans reportedly go missing after cancelation of Stray Kids concert

The Stray Kids’ canceled Riyadh concert took a concerning turn as several fans reportedly went missing in the aftermath. #STAYS began trending after Twitter users rallied together to help out.
On January 14, the K-Pop group was scheduled to perform in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the line-up for Riyadh Season, the country’s largest music festival. However, a massive sandstorm and inclement weather resulted in the concert getting postponed. The postponement, incidentally, happened only after the audience were already at the venue.
Not long after the announcement, several fans started to go missing in what many are claiming to be random kidnappings.
STAYs turned to Twitter in the aftermath of the cancelation of Stray Kids concert
The news was first made public when a Stray Kids fan (STAY) asked for help on an online discussion forum, reporting that many fans had gone missing.
Given the group’s popularity, fans from all over the Middle East and other parts of the world had flown to Riyadh specifically to watch Stray Kids live. While the cancelation was disappointing, figuring out the way back became a problem for many, as several “transportation” issues came to light. Amidst the confusion, family and friends of fans reported being unable to reach them.
Given the situation, several took to Twitter to help out the people who went to the concert. While family and friends provided descriptions of the missing people, many STAYS who were attending the concert and had access to the internet tried their best to help out. Many Riyadh residents also listed places where STAYS could go for refuge, including hotels and malls.
Apart from the safe places, many also offered advice on which places to avoid.
The online support was not limited to Stray Kids fans. Other fandoms soon joined in and began to show their support by either sharing tweets with relevant information, or by providing additional support. Among the other K-Pop fandoms were BLACKPINK fans, ATEEZ fans, TREASURE fans, and the BTS Army.
It was only after several hours of worry for family and friends that the situation calmed down, and several of the missing fans started showing up online.
Many of the fans thanked Twitter users and K-Pop fans worldwide for their prompt assistance. According to reports, Riyadh police also played a major role in providing timely assistance and support.
Meanwhile, Riyadh Seasons and the Stray Kids have not yet provided an alternative date for the performance.