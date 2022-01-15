STAYS trends as several fans reportedly go missing after cancelation of Stray Kids concert

The Stray Kids’ canceled Riyadh concert took a concerning turn as several fans reportedly went missing in the aftermath. #STAYS began trending after Twitter users rallied together to help out.

On January 14, the K-Pop group was scheduled to perform in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of the line-up for Riyadh Season, the country’s largest music festival. However, a massive sandstorm and inclement weather resulted in the concert getting postponed. The postponement, incidentally, happened only after the audience were already at the venue.

pau ♡ saw skz! @foxeology they reunited together and discussed what to do, then they stopped in front of us and did the step out they reunited together and discussed what to do, then they stopped in front of us and did the step out 😭 https://t.co/eUZAZNNbDS

Not long after the announcement, several fans started to go missing in what many are claiming to be random kidnappings.

STAYs turned to Twitter in the aftermath of the cancelation of Stray Kids concert

The news was first made public when a Stray Kids fan (STAY) asked for help on an online discussion forum, reporting that many fans had gone missing.

Given the group’s popularity, fans from all over the Middle East and other parts of the world had flown to Riyadh specifically to watch Stray Kids live. While the cancelation was disappointing, figuring out the way back became a problem for many, as several “transportation” issues came to light. Amidst the confusion, family and friends of fans reported being unable to reach them.

#StrayKids_in_Riyadh #الكونسرت_الحزين #Stays #stay_skz_be_safe Please let’s help stays in SA to return back home save ! Share any content that can help stays and spread the tweets that can help them too ! A-lot of stays are lost and can’t reach their families. Please let’s help stays in SA to return back home save ! Share any content that can help stays and spread the tweets that can help them too ! A-lot of stays are lost and can’t reach their families. #StrayKids_in_Riyadh #الكونسرت_الحزين #Stays #stay_skz_be_safe

Given the situation, several took to Twitter to help out the people who went to the concert. While family and friends provided descriptions of the missing people, many STAYS who were attending the concert and had access to the internet tried their best to help out. Many Riyadh residents also listed places where STAYS could go for refuge, including hotels and malls.

GATE 6 IS NOT SAFE

VIP GATE NOT SAFE

MCDONALD'S NOT SAFE (dangerous man heading there)



Apparently starbucks is safe bc there's police officers



#Stays SEPHORA IS NOT SAFEGATE 6 IS NOT SAFEVIP GATE NOT SAFEMCDONALD'S NOT SAFE(dangerous man heading there)Apparently starbucks is safe bc there's police officers SEPHORA IS NOT SAFE ⚠️GATE 6 IS NOT SAFE ⚠️VIP GATE NOT SAFE ⚠️MCDONALD'S NOT SAFE ⚠️ (dangerous man heading there)Apparently starbucks is safe bc there's police officers✅#Stays

Apart from the safe places, many also offered advice on which places to avoid.

felix navidad @Noor83381636 RT THISSSS AND CHECK THREAD ! #STAY_SKZ_BE_SAFE STAYS! DO NOT TRUST ANY MEN I REPEAT DONT TRUST MEN !! LOOK FOR OTHER GIRLS AND STAYS WITH LIGHTSTICKS, AND GO TO CAFES! PLEASE BE SAFERT THISSSS AND CHECK THREAD ! #StrayKids_in_Riyadh STAYS! DO NOT TRUST ANY MEN I REPEAT DONT TRUST MEN !! LOOK FOR OTHER GIRLS AND STAYS WITH LIGHTSTICKS, AND GO TO CAFES! PLEASE BE SAFE 💕 RT THISSSS AND CHECK THREAD ! #StrayKids_in_Riyadh #STAY_SKZ_BE_SAFE

felix navidad @Noor83381636 Booths like this are charging stations for phones ! Booths like this are charging stations for phones ! https://t.co/JBcBdCgfOM

The online support was not limited to Stray Kids fans. Other fandoms soon joined in and began to show their support by either sharing tweets with relevant information, or by providing additional support. Among the other K-Pop fandoms were BLACKPINK fans, ATEEZ fans, TREASURE fans, and the BTS Army.

𝐊𝐢𝐦⁷ 𝐉𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐞’𝐬 𝐰𝐢𝐟𝐞 🌊лимит @_i_your_sun_ ARAB STAYS SAY THAT THEY SEE THE SAME PEOPLE WITH BTS LIGHT STICKS ENHYPEN ITZY AND DREAMCATCHER



🛑please go to them🛑



THEIR LIGHTSTICKS



#StrayKids_in_Riyadh

#STAY_SKZ_BE_SAFE ARAB STAYS SAY THAT THEY SEE THE SAME PEOPLE WITH BTS LIGHT STICKS ENHYPEN ITZY AND DREAMCATCHER🛑please go to them🛑THEIR LIGHTSTICKS ‼️ARAB STAYS SAY THAT THEY SEE THE SAME PEOPLE WITH BTS LIGHT STICKS ENHYPEN ITZY AND DREAMCATCHER‼️🛑please go to them🛑 THEIR LIGHTSTICKS#StrayKids_in_Riyadh#STAY_SKZ_BE_SAFE https://t.co/M0dVde0adf

ATEEZ International (에이티즈 인터네셔널) @ATEEZInterN



Please let’s help stays in SA to return back home save ! Share any content that can help stays and spread the tweets that can help them too ! A-lot of stays are lost and can’t reach their families.



#StrayKids_in_Riyadh #الكونسرت_الحزين #Stays #stay_skz_be_safe ATINY’s !!Please let’s help stays in SA to return back home save ! Share any content that can help stays and spread the tweets that can help them too ! A-lot of stays are lost and can’t reach their families. ATINY’s !!Please let’s help stays in SA to return back home save ! Share any content that can help stays and spread the tweets that can help them too ! A-lot of stays are lost and can’t reach their families. #StrayKids_in_Riyadh #الكونسرت_الحزين #Stays #stay_skz_be_safe

It was only after several hours of worry for family and friends that the situation calmed down, and several of the missing fans started showing up online.

Many of the fans thanked Twitter users and K-Pop fans worldwide for their prompt assistance. According to reports, Riyadh police also played a major role in providing timely assistance and support.

💎🎓 @Aljoharaa__SA



She said the staff who work in organizing made a huge circle around the girls to make sure the reach to the gate and leave safely. All the staff there worked so hard during the sudden change of the wether with the heavy rain🥺 twitter.com/llsovyll/statu… 𝐒𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐚 @llsovyll



#الكونسرت_الحزين

#ستراي_كيدز

#StrayKids_in_Riyadh



https://t.co/tDNIiXEVVu ليه ماتنشرون مثل هذي المقاطع للمنظمين ورجال الامن ولا فالحين تسوون رت ولايك للكذب اللي صاير؟؟؟https://t.co/tDNIiXEVVu twitter.com/llsovyll/statu… ليه ماتنشرون مثل هذي المقاطع للمنظمين ورجال الامن ولا فالحين تسوون رت ولايك للكذب اللي صاير؟؟؟ #الكونسرت_الحزين #ستراي_كيدز #StrayKids_in_Riyadhhttps://t.co/tDNIiXEVVu twitter.com/llsovyll/statu… عشان ماتظلمون شغل التنظيم وتعبهم كلهم؟ شوفواShe said the staff who work in organizing made a huge circle around the girls to make sure the reach to the gate and leave safely. All the staff there worked so hard during the sudden change of the wether with the heavy rain🥺 عشان ماتظلمون شغل التنظيم وتعبهم كلهم؟ شوفوا♥️She said the staff who work in organizing made a huge circle around the girls to make sure the reach to the gate and leave safely. All the staff there worked so hard during the sudden change of the wether with the heavy rain🥺♥️ twitter.com/llsovyll/statu… https://t.co/iphHopSVz2

Meanwhile, Riyadh Seasons and the Stray Kids have not yet provided an alternative date for the performance.

