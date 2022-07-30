5 reasons why ATEEZ's Jongho will always be the baby of the group

With eight members constantly engrossed in mischievous things, it's a tad bit difficult to realize that ATEEZ's Jongho is the group's actual maknae.

However, when observed closely, Jongho emerges as the kid of the group not only because of his habits but because of the members' extra affection and care for him. The pampering and attention he gets for being the youngest in the boy band make ATINYs gush.

While all group members are adorable and equally playful, Choi Jong-ho's 'maknae card' always takes the front seat. Every member looks out for him, and Wooyoung slamming a sasaeng because they pestered Jongho by calling him incessantly is just one instance that shows how much they care for him.

Let's look at some of the many reasons ATEEZ's Jongho will always be the little maknae.

Five reasons that prove ATEEZ's Jongho is the group's adorable baby

1) Pampering him is a lifestyle

ATEEZ members leave no opportunity to pamper their youngest. They not only plan the best birthday presents for him but also feed him till he is full. San and Mingi, in particular, have been spotted feeding Jongho fries and fruits, among other things, on multiple occasions.

The one instance of Jongho switching his ice cream with Mingi because he did not like the flavor and the latter just accepting it without hesitation proves the members' love towards their baby.

Pampering 101 demands a nickname, so there's no way ATEEZ's Jongho misses one. Seonghwa once shared on a talk show that everyone addresses Jongho as "our cute maknae."

2) Bombarding the maknae with physical affection

There's probably no maknae in the K-pop industry that isn't bombarded with hugs, cuddles, and kisses. ATEEZ's Jongho is no different. Apart from his incredibly talented vocals, his other noticeable feature is his cheeks. That is another reason fans chose a baby bear emoji as his representative animal.

San, in particular, tends to squish the maknae's cheeks, even at photoshoots and concerts.

Furthermore, ATEEZ's Jongho's adorable persona makes his hyungs shower him with kisses and hugs. Despite members knowing how shy he becomes when receiving any form of physical affection, they keep lavishing him with cute pecks and soft hugs.

Even when members lost a game and were asked to kiss Jongho as part of the punishment, they were thrilled to showcase their love for the group's baby.

3) Hyping him up for everything he does

Whether performing aegyo or practicing in a studio, ATEEZ's Jongho has a cheerleading squad available for him all day. While K-pop idols are expected to follow certain set norms, and striking the 'aegyo' (cute) pose is one of them, the maknae is not a huge fan because he thinks it doesn't suit his personality.

However, fellow members find it adorable and hype him each time he does the aegyo. To get him to do the pose he dislikes, Seonghwa once told Jongho that his finger wouldn't bend if he put it on his left cheek.

ATEEZ members love to observe the maknae in his element. This instance of members forming a circle around Jongho and hyping up his dancing skills says much about their admiration for him. Additionally, members scream and yell in awe whenever they hear Jongho's mesmerizing vocals.

4) Has seven incredibly supportive hyungs to turn his bad days into good

With his agency editing his solo parts out of the group's vlogs and haters negatively commenting on his visuals, ATEEZ's Jongho has had his share of ups and downs. This has undoubtedly affected the idol's confidence.

In one of the behind-the-scenes footage from the group's live performance, the maknae was unnecessarily hard on himself and was heard rating his performance "fifty out of a hundred." Hongjoong and other fellow members encouraged Jongho and boosted his morale by complimenting him, depicting how much they care for his well-being.

His hyungs always take note of his emotions on and off stage. In another instance, they acknowledged the pressure he goes through as the group's main vocalist.

“We always say our maknae is really good at singing. It is a strength but it could be a burden for him. What I love about him is that he always wants to do even better and work even harder.”

The members always boost his morale in one way or another, which is the most adorable part of their hyung-maknae bond.

5) Has members that make decisions keeping him in mind

ATEEZ's Jongho loves to share details of his life with his hyungs, no matter how insignificant they might be. On the other hand, members always observe their little one and pay close attention to what he wants to do or say.

While playing a game, Jongho suggested spicing things up by changing a specific rule. He wanted the bottom four members to use honorifics while talking, but the other members were not on board. However, Hongjoong immediately backed him up and said, (translated)

"We can do it this time because he is the youngest."

During their initial days as a group, when they did not have many resources, they agreed not to buy each other gifts but exempted Jongho from the rule because he was their maknae.

The lovely hyungs always keep their dear maknae in mind before reaching a decision.

While the maknae garners all the support and compliments from members, his hyungs are no less. Each member is talented and skilled to perfection. The "eight makes a team" motto ATEEZ members live by is reflected in their performances and music.

Fortunately for fans, the group is ready to showcase their chemistry and charisma with their upcoming album THE WORLD EP.1: MOVEMENT, scheduled for July 29, 2022.

