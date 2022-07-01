10 times ATEEZ’s Wooyoung proved he's the most mischievous member of the group

Fans agree that ATEEZ’s Wooyoung is the most cheerful and bright member of the K-pop group.

With his charming persona, he has the ability to make any monotonous situation amusing. However, the band has accepted multiple times that Wooyoung's eccentric personality often gets out of hand and it is difficult to stop his quirks at times.

In an interview, Hongjoong, the leader of ATEEZ, said that he never forgets his strength as a leader. So, when the interviewer asked him which member made him forget his strength as a leader, without hesitation, Hongjoong said that it was Wooyoung.

From concerts to V Live sessions, ATEEZ’s Wooyoung has made use of every opportunity to show his fans his annoying yet adorable personality.

Here are some of the moments where he proved that he is the quirkiest member of the group.

Ten times ATEEZ’s Wooyoung proved he is the king of quirks: Hitting San, imitating Mingi, and more

1) Hugging but the annoying way

The mood-maker of the group loves to show his affection towards the other members. While the other members were addressing the fans, ATEEZ's Wooyoung and Seonghwa were having a playful moment.

At first, though Seonghwa was indifferent to Woonyoung’s hugs, he told the latter to stop, but to no avail. ATEEZ’s Wooyoung continued hugging his band member till he was content.

2) Posing incessantly

ATEEZ’s Wooyoung along with three other members of the group were posing for the camera. Something ticked the singer off and he started leaning over Yeosang while striking poses. He had no choice but to succumb to Wooyoung’s tactics to annoy him. Yeosang didn’t even try to stop him because this was his first time dealing with Wooyoung.

3) Fighting on the couch

It takes nothing for ATEEZ’s Wooyoung to come up with new ways to pester his hyungs. He proved just that when he started to wrestle Seonghwa out of nowhere when the idols were sitting quietly. Wooyoung decided to nudge Seonghwa, which led to the two fighting playfully on the sofa.

4) Wanting attention 24*7

Woosan @woosanntiny Wooyoung keep annoying him ejxkwkdo Wooyoung keep annoying him ejxkwkdo https://t.co/5GPHrplvJu

ATEEZ's Wooyoung craves attention from his fellow members all the time and it comes out in various forms. An example of this would be when San was talking to and goofing around with other members and Wooyoung was sitting behind him. Despite being right there, Wooyoung wanted San's attention and in order to get that, he kept poking the latter till he gave in.

This is another example that showed fans how childlike ATEEZ’s Wooyoung can be.

5) Acting like a five-year-old

- @bluyu_u wooyoung is so freaking annoying how do ateez deal with this 5yo TT wooyoung is so freaking annoying how do ateez deal with this 5yo TT https://t.co/1G6HdXQJn3

Fans haven't seen a lot of people who can tease and make funny faces like ATEEZ's Wooyoung. The 22-year-old is the one person in the group who cannot sit idle without annoying his fellow members.

During an interview, other members of the band were talking seriously while Wooyoung just sat there, rolling his eyes and showing his tongue to the camera.

6) Hitting Yeosang playfully

✧ rox ✧ | inactive. @atz_atelier you got yeosang the sweet son sitting all politely and cutely on one side and then wooyoung the annoying son being a lovable nuisance you got yeosang the sweet son sitting all politely and cutely on one side and then wooyoung the annoying son being a lovable nuisance 😭 https://t.co/vrrDMuY4U6

Even at award shows, ATEEZ's Wooyoung is still his dramatic and quirky self. At one award show, he began pestering Yeosang, who was sitting quietly beside him. The 22-year-old started hitting Yeosang like an automatic roller.

It was fascinating for fans to see that the other members simply sat observing it, which just went on to show how used-to the group was to Wooyoung's antics.

7) Imitating Mingi’s voice

mingi pics @archivemingi



wooyoung even imitated the way mingi says ”fix on” afterwards.. please they’re so annoying mingi started talking in his deep voice and wooyoung & jongho immediately started clowning himwooyoung even imitated the way mingi says ”fix on” afterwards.. please they’re so annoying mingi started talking in his deep voice and wooyoung & jongho immediately started clowning him wooyoung even imitated the way mingi says ”fix on” afterwards.. please they’re so annoying😭 https://t.co/PeSlWT1ADt

It seems like ATEEZ's Wooyoung doesn't need to look for opportunities to tease his band members, they simply seem to find him.

In a live V session, Mingi, Jongho, and Wooyoung were addressing fans when Mingi started talking in his deep voice. Given Wooyoung's personality, fans were delighted to see him mock and imitate Mingi and his voice.

8) Throwing comments like confetti

bosbos⁷⧖🦋²⁴|REST| @AteezA2Z Wooyoung to seonghwa: "thank you for bowing to me huehuehue"



SKSHKDHKDBXH HE'S SO ANNOYING I CANT!



Wooyoung to seonghwa: "thank you for bowing to me huehuehue"SKSHKDHKDBXH HE'S SO ANNOYING I CANT! https://t.co/6COAVXsoCp

ATEEZ members were practicing their dance moves when Seonghwa bent into a dance positon. True to his personality, Wooyoung immediately said:

“Thankyou for bowing to me.”

ATEEZ's mood-maker is known for comments like these which leave both the band members and the fans rolling with laughter.

9) Running and sprinting

♡ 윤호 @yunhosvrse wooyoung is your annoying boyfriend like he is so loud and goofy and never let you tease him but he teases you a lot wooyoung is your annoying boyfriend like he is so loud and goofy and never let you tease him but he teases you a lot https://t.co/RWAWBhgRzp

At a fan signing event, ATEEZ's Wooyoung was seen goofing and running around when he spotted a camera focussed on him. He ran away from the camera and even jumped around to avoid getting recorded.

10) Pestering the leader

nella @jwyutopia

i can’t get enough of wooyoung annoying hongjoong i can’t get enough of wooyoung annoying hongjoong 😭😂https://t.co/PXoRXuNtN5

There is no end to ATEEZ’s Wooyoung’s antics and him annoying Hongjoong proves just that. Wooyoung will appear out of thin air just to shake and tickle his fellow members.

The band's mood-maker jerking Hongjoong’s hand is a testament to the latter's confession of why he thinks Wooyoung is the most difficult member to handle.

