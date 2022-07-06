5 times ATEEZ's Wooyoung and San proved they were the best friendship duo

Often referred to as Woosan, or umbrella in Korean, ATEEZ's Wooyoung and San are perhaps the closest and sweetest pair of friends in the fourth-generation group. Being the same age, the duo is blessed with compatibility of thought and understanding, which can be difficult to find.

Having known each other since their trainee days at KQ Entertainment, the two 99-liners share a very close bond. From bickering with each other to bothering the older members (Matz), Wooyoung and San often stick together to create chaos.

ATEEZ's Wooyoung and San have a heartwarming friendship that makes fans envious but ecstatic

Wooyoung and San are inseparable. They are even familiar with each other's families and have got matching tattoos. Here are five instances of ATEEZ's Wooyoung and San being the best friendship duo.

1) When Wooyoung called San's father during his birthday livestream

Perhaps the true mark of friendship is how well one gets along with the other's family. Wooyoung and San are so close to each other's parents that Wooyoung calls San's parents "Mom" and "Dad", and vice versa.

It was hardly a surprise, then, that Wooyoung decided to call San's father during his birthday livestream. What made the situation funnier was that San, who was next to him, was shocked by this development and leaned over to confirm that it was his father's voice.

San's father was already watching the VLive video. He proceeded to have an easygoing conversation about Wooyoung's long schedule, San's mother's appointment, and the fish presumably brought from the market by the staff. The nonchalance of both Wooyoung and San during this conversation proved just how effortless their friendship is.

2) The Lie Detector Test in ATEEZ FEVER ROAD

From Wooyoung consoling San who confused a hologram with a beam projector to the duo randomly hugging after a clueless Wooyoung tried to ascertain mistakes during a basketball game, FEVER ROAD was full of good-natured quibbles between Wooyoung and San.

The most memorable moment, however, was the lie detector test where Jongho asked Wooyoung if he wanted to break up the friendship of WooSan. Wooyoung confidently answered in the negative, but the lie detector disagreed and gave him a mini-shock.

San, exasperated at his friend's presumed betrayal, pretended to beat Wooyoung up. Throwing away the lie detection machine, Wooyoung announced that it was breaking up their friendship and needed to end. Although likely exaggerated for the sake of the camera, Wooyoung and San's playfighting was cute and touching.

3) Wooyoung and San getting matching friendship tattoos

Given that tattoos are both painful and permanent, getting matching tattoos with someone might be the ultimate commitment symbol for platonic soulmates. ATEEZ's Wooyoung and San have matching tattoos of the phrase "Amicus ad aras" above their knees. The phrase is Latin in origin, and roughly translates to "friends till the end".

While Wooyoung has no qualms about showing off his body art (he has two more, including one on his shoulderblade), San has been cautious about displaying his tattoo. Nonetheless, he admitted that while getting the tattoo done was painful, he has no regrets. In another instance, San remarked that Wooyoung complained very loudly while getting it done, not losing any opportunity to tease his friend.

4) The touchy duo in ATEEZ BOATTA BEHIND

The New Year in South Korea is characterized by many sweets, tteokguk, and traditional games that last through the night. Yut-nori is one such game, and ATEEZ played it during their time on BOATTA. The game is such that one's luck can change in one turn, and the game may go on forever.

The rules of yut-nori are irrelevant to this article, other than the fact that two of the players may move together as one if a particular combination is thrown. That is exactly what happened, and Mingi chose San to join Wooyoung on the game board.

The duo ignored the rest of the world, leading the editors to release a compilation of Woosan moments from behind-the-scenes. The pair's love language is touch, and they are not afraid to show it.

5) When Wooyoung and San did a dance cover of BTS' Fake Love

In 2018, ATEEZ did a series of dance covers for dingo music, and Wooyoung and San were paired together for the "s*xy" covers, namely BTS' Fake Love, NCT U's Baby Don't Stop, and WANNAONE's Energetic. While they covered all three songs beautifully, the one that sticks out is BTS' Fake Love.

With multiple body rolls, Marionette Doll-like movements, and intense stares that can only arise from deep trust, WooSan's version of Fake Love was raw, passionate, and exquisite to watch. Other moments in the list might depict the pair off-stage, but this performance truly shows how their friendship translates into their craft, even that early in their career.

ATEEZ's Wooyoung and San have one of the purest friendships in the group, going out of their way to tease and praise each other - because true friendship means mercilessly bothering your friend while sprinkling in compliments to appease them.

After teasing it for weeks, ATEEZ is making their comeback in July 2022 with the album The World Ep.1: Movement. The album teaser has hinted that the album will be related to the HALATEEZ Universe where music and art are prohibited, and messages are relayed by using codes such as Morse. All these developments mean that ATINY (ATEEZ fans) are eagerly awaiting the group's Korean album release.

