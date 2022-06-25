5 times TXT fanboyed over BTS and became the biggest ARMYs

BTS is one of the most revered K-pop boy groups in the world. Many K-pop idols such as TXT have derived inspiration from the group. Some members belonging to newly-debuted groups have also been spotted supporting BTS at concerts and award shows, screaming their lungs out for the septet.

TXT or TOMORROW X TOGETHER is the second group created by BIGHIT MUSIC after BTS. As BTS’ donsaengs in the music industry, they are big fanboys of the group. They have expressed their love for BTS in every possible way. In fact, they seem to love the group just as much as ARMYs. The interaction between the two groups always brings a smile to the faces of the people watching.

5 times TXT unleashed their inner ARMYs while talking about BTS

1) Jungkook's no. 1 fanboy

Taehyun has been revealed to be BTS’ Jungkook's devoted fanboy. When TXT met up with BTS backstage during the recording of M Countdown, RM revealed a tightly-kept secret of Taehyun’s.

After RM and Taehyun had exchanged phone numbers, RM had checked his KakaoTalk profile pictures and discovered more than 10 photos of Jungkook. Taehyun’s ears turned red as he was not prepared for his idol knowing the extent of his appreciation so suddenly, but Jungkook thanked him warmly which made him blush.

2) Worldwide Idol

No one can escape the charms of 'worldwide handsome' Jin, and Soobin is one of his most ardent fanboys. Soobin has been very vocal about his love for Jin since TXT’s debut. The singer began to appreciate the BTS member on a whole new level after the release of his solo song Awake.

Soobin gets shy while talking about Jin, both on and off camera, but has praised his looks and personality on numerous VLives. Soobin had the chance to play some games with his idol, and the group previously received pizzas from BTS.

3) ARMY-turned-idols

TXT are ARMYs-turned-idols, and the recent VLive hosted by Soobin and Taehyun proves that point further. During their live broadcast, both idols decided to watch BTS’ Yet To Come showcase for Music Bank.

They could not help fanboying as they were amazed by the grand scale of the set and the screams of ARMYs. Throughout the performance, they praised BTS’ vocals and commented on how the members looked like angels.

4) BTS merch collectors

On an episode of TO DO X TXT, maknaes Beomgyu and Hueningkai were allowed to take anything from the storeroom to prepare for their indoor camping event. The maknaes spotted a BTS family photo and took that framed photograph back with them to the camping site as they are huge fans of the group.

The two proudly showed the other members what they had brought back, claiming that it belonged to them now. The members then proceeded to enjoy a lovely meal with BTS by their side and occasionally chatted with them as well. Every ARMY talks to the photographs of BTS on their walls, right?

5) AFBF

Yeonjun is the MC on Inkigayo, a music show which recently hosted BTS as they promoted their latest comeback. Yeonjun, proud of being the hoobae or junior to such an illustrious group, introduced BTS as his Hyungs. He even mentioned the phrase AFBF, that stands for ARMY Forever BTS Forever, in the introduction. This phrase is only used by BTS and ARMYs, so it further solidified his position as a fanboy.

TXT have supported BTS from the time when they were just starting to get worldwide recognition. They were among the first ARMYs to exist, and fans love that they have a close relationship with their idols.

