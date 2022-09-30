“Queen of YSL”: Rosé of BLACKPINK earns fans' attention with her visuals at the Saint Laurent after-dinner party

BLACKPINK's Rosé recently dazzled fans with her endearing visuals at the Yves Saint Laurent after-party dinner, held at the recently concluded Paris Fashion Week 2022.

Rosé, who is the official brand ambassador of Yves Saint Laurent, was the main highlight of the luxury label's show. Dressed in a sparkling graphite-silver halter neck dress, the BLACKPINK member minimally accessorized her look with a black clutch bag and some chunky matching silver bangle bracelets.

The silver dress is a Yves Saint Laurent creation itself, from the luxury label’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

Fans were speechless upon seeing the K-pop idol's outfit and took to social media to shower praise on the K-pop idol.

BLACKPINK's Rosé was the main attraction at Saint Laurent’s after-dinner party, check out these fan reactions

BLACKPINK's Rosé graced YSL's event with her flowy silver dress, wowing her fans globally. BLINKS couldn't get enough of the K-pop idol as she stunned them with her sartorial choice, with some even agreeing that she makes up for the perfect brand ambassador of the luxury label. Check out some epic fan reactions below.

Malditawithaheart (she/her/they/them) @Malditawithahe4 @Koreaboo Preach! Rosé embodies @YSL . She is the brand that walks and talks. The way she Carrie’s herself— her sass and pizzazz. Her tenacity and strength, her way— her core, her style. That’s #Rosé as YSL GA! @Koreaboo Preach! Rosé embodies @YSL. She is the brand that walks and talks. The way she Carrie’s herself— her sass and pizzazz. Her tenacity and strength, her way— her core, her style. That’s #Rosé as YSL GA!

@🐾kpopbeanz @kpopbeanz12 @Koreaboo No wonder why many mf are jealous of our girl ROSÈ @Koreaboo No wonder why many mf are jealous of our girl ROSÈ

Speaking of YSL, the luxury fashion label recently unveiled a unique culinary collaboration between its special concept store and renowned Los Angeles-based Japanese restaurant SUSHI PARK, titled as "Saint Laurent Rive Droite X SUSHI PARK".

BLACKPINK Rosé's savage comment on their upcoming world tour is a hit amongst BLINKs

In a recent radio interview with SiriusXM Hits 1, when asked about what BLINKs could expect next from the hit K-pop girl group’s upcoming world tour, the On The Ground singer had a savage reply, which left everyone around her in splits, stating:

“New songs?!”

The BLACKPINK member further explained that since they just had an album release, they are excited to perform new songs and are focusing on giving BLINKs a never seen before experience in their upcoming shows.

The Pink Venom singers are currently going to embark on probably the biggest world tour of their career, which is titled the same as the name of their recent album, BORN PINK.

The world tour will begin in October 2022 and conclude in June 2023 across many cities globally. The girls will begin with their home turf South Korea, followed by heading to the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and a few more Asian countries.

Various sources suggest India is on the setlist as well, though there has been no official confirmation yet.

