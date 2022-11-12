5 CSAT banned K-pop songs that are timeless addictive classics

Every year, young adults on their way to give their university entrance examinations are protected from certain CSAT banned K-pop songs so that they can focus on their studies.

While catchy songs are generally popular because of their recall value, the importance of the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) is not lost on students or caregivers. Radio stations and television programs about music also refrain from playing CSAT banned K-pop songs, trying to do their best to give the students a space where they can give prominence to their studies.

Additionally, K-pop groups will often release videos wishing young Korean students luck in their exams, showing the importance of the test for the country as a whole.

5 CSAT banned K-pop songs students should avoid during exams: Ring Ding Dong, Go Go, and three more

zill🎇 @treasure_riseup no wonder they banned some catchy songs but still must be add more pressure for the students. FIGHTING YEDAM and all students who will have CSAT, hang in there! On the CSAT day "planes are grounded so the noises doesn't disturb the student"no wonder they banned some catchy songsbut still must be add more pressure for the students. FIGHTING YEDAM and all students who will have CSAT, hang in there! @treasuremembers On the CSAT day "planes are grounded so the noises doesn't disturb the student" 😱 no wonder they banned some catchy songs 😅 but still must be add more pressure for the students. FIGHTING YEDAM and all students who will have CSAT, hang in there! @treasuremembers https://t.co/5ApuRpZz9o

As important as the exams are for Koreans, there are polls released every year where the most-addictive songs are narrowed down and students make conscious efforts to avoid them. While recent years have seen a surge in fourth-generation groups taking over CSAT banned K-pop songs, this article will look at five evergreen songs that students ought to stay away from during the College Scholastic Ability Test season.

1) SHINee's Ring Ding Dong

Whether one is a fan of SHINee or not, there is no escaping this song. Released in 2009, Ring Ding Dong might possibly be the second-generation K-pop group's most well-known song across fandoms. With an extremely catchy hook that gets stuck in one's head, it makes perfect sense for the track to be among the CSAT banned K-pop songs.

Ring Ding Dong also marks a departure from the kind of songs one has come to expect out of SHINee. With excessive use of autotune, the heavily produced song sounds far ahead of its time, representing similar music of today. Despite its fairly divisive, repetitive lyrics, the 2009 song has the kind of longevity most musicians hope for. Nonetheless, students should avoid listening to it before their examinations lest the chorus takes over their concentration.

2) SUPER JUNIOR's SORRY, SORRY

SORRY, SORRY can be considered SUPER JUNIOR's most popular and representative song. The 2009 track is characterized by a repeated hook and uncomplicated choreography, making it easy to replicate.

The CSAT banned K-pop song is a earworm, bound to distract students who are preparing for the examination. SORRY, SORRY remains alongside the most recognizable K-pop songs due to a departure from the group's usual style and a significant change in the kind of music being produced.

3) BTS' Go Go

Released in 2017 as a part of BTS' LOVE YOURSELF 承 'Her', Go Go has a catchy hook, an easy-to-follow rhythm, and a message that will resonate with many youngsters. The CSAT banned K-pop song is not a title track and has no accompanying music video, but it has become a favorite among fans.

BTS performed the song frequently on music shows during their comeback that year, and it eventually became a song that students giving their CSATs must avoid because of its addictive nature.

4) Red Velvet's Dumb Dumb

Released in 2015, when Red Velvet was just a rookie group, Dumb Dumb became an instant CSAT banned K-pop song because of its unmissable hook, catchy beats, and overall memorable vibe.

With incessant references to Michael Jackson and unbeatable choreography, the song could very easily take over one's mind, and it is advisable that students working hard keep this one off any focused playlists.

5) BLACKPINK's DDU-DU-DDU-DU

Released in 2018, this BLACKPINK song is the most recent CSAT banned K-pop song on this list. Since their debut, the biggest girl group on the planet has been known for their catchy melodies and memorable lyrics. Even their 2022 release Pink Venom, has a chorus that sticks with listeners long after the song ends.

DDU-DU-DDU-DU, in particular, is intensely addictive and will threaten to hook anyone who is trying to focus on their studies.

While some students use music to focus on their studies, these CSAT banned K-pop songs are best avoided because they make it difficult to concentrate on academic subjects. If one is not a student, however, these songs make for a great listen, as catchy and amusing as they are.

Poll : Did these CSAT banned K-pop songs get stuck in your head after you heard them? Yes No 0 votes