SHINee's 'KEY CONCERT – G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) IN THE KEYLAND': Tickets, pre-sale, dates, location, and all you need to know

SHINee's Key has confirmed his solo concert titled KEY CONCERT – G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) IN THE KEYLAND. Ticket pre-sales for fan club members will begin on Tuesday, September 27 at 8 p.m. KST.

The tickets will be available to everyone on Thursday, September 29 at 8 p.m.

SHINee

Presale for fan club begins on 9/27 and general ticket sale on 9/29!



#키 #KEY

#샤이니 #SHINee

SHINee KEY's solo concert will be held on October 22-23, an in-person concert for the first time in 3 years and 8 months!

Key's solo concert will take place in Seoul, Korea, from October 22 to October 23, 2022. This will be the singer's first live performance in three years and eight months. The concert follows the release of the singer's second full-length album, Gasoline.

A brief timeline of SHINee Key's Gasoline

On August 30, SHINee's Key made his comeback with his sophomore album, Gasoline, and a stunning and mysterious music video.

According to Hanteo chart data, Gasoline sold approximately 30,000 copies on its first day and 11,000 copies on its seventh day, totaling 77,028 cumulative album sales during the album's first week. The album has a total of 11 tracks.

Gasoline is now titled Key's highest-selling album on the 1st day and first-week sales, breaking his personal record. The record was previously set by BAD LOVE, which sold around 65,000 copies in the 1st week of its release.

Key wrote Gasoline with Kenzie. Gasoline is a hip hop song that exemplifies Key's significant artistic level. Key released a teaser music video for the song on August 29.

On August 28, the singer shared a creative visualizer for his song Villain, which features NCT's Jeno.

On August 27, SHINee's Key released a lyric video for the track Proud, the eleventh track on his new album Gasoline.

On August 26, Key released a special performance video for Another Life. The track is the ninth song on the album and fans loved the singer's performance once again.

On August 20, SHINee’s agency SM Entertainment had its SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU Express @ Human City Suwon concert. The concert was the first offline SMTOWN event in five years. During the concert, Key shocked his fans with a live performance of his single Gasoline even before the official debut release.

The singer was seen wearing a gold outfit while performing the song. Fans also praised the singer's charismatic visuals and the powerful choreography with a team of backup dancers.

Meanwhile, fans await the singer's solo concert and look forward to seeing more of his performances from the new album Gasoline. Stay tuned for more details about the concert.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal