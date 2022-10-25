8 BTS songs about the universe to listen to while waiting for The Astronaut by Jin

BTS songs often tackle everyday issues with metaphors that are as unique as they are poignant. The group has compared a toxic relationship to the fragility of a house of cards, and drawn comfort about loneliness from a whale emitting a sound that can only be heard by the same species in Whalien 52.

They are known for their deep and emotional lyrics almost as much as they are for their mind-blowing performances. While the DNA group has released dozens of songs with nature as their inspiration, BTS songs about space and celestial bodies are truly special.

With BTS' Jin about to release his first single album titled The Astronaut, it is the perfect time to look at 8 space-themed BTS songs that just hit different.

Wishing On a Star, 134340, Mikrokosmos and 5 other BTS songs about space and universe

1) THE STARS (2014)

One of the group's first Japanese songs, THE STARS seems to foretell its massive success in the future. Penned by RM, j-hope, and SUGA, along with Pdogg and KM-Markit, the song pushes the band to work harder because there will be "shining stars" of success in the future waiting for them.

Being part of the earlier BTS songs, it gives fans a glimpse of their progress from the beginning. From dreaming about making it big to achieving so much in the nine years since their debut, THE STARS is a testament to the band's dedication towards their dreams.

"A day ends in your mind, inside the building/ That's the only thing money can't buy/ The dreams are free size, aim to the vast skies/ In your chest yes! The big milky way ON THE FLOW!"

2) Wishing On a Star (2016)

Another gem from BTS' grossly underrated Japanese discography, Wishing On a Star was released as part of YOUTH, the group's second album in the language. The BTS song elaborates on the belief that a wish made on a shooting star will come true.

Often considered a fan-favorite, the group performed the Korean version (and the original) of Wishing On a Star during BTS 2021 MUSTER SOWOOZOO. The live version of the BTS song seemed to deeply embody the lyrics, with the band wishing to see fans again,

"The story that we paint/ I'll be wishing on a star so that it comes true/ I'll continue to hope/ Like tracing the stars/ I'll wish again and again, I can't wait/ Because I want to catch it/ Wishing on a star."

3) 134340 (2018)

Once upon a time, there were nine planets in the solar system. In 2006, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) realized that Pluto was not big enough to "clear the neighborhood surrounding its orbit" and designated it a "dwarf planet," according to Britannica.com. Cut to 2018, BTS dedicated 134340 from Love Yourself: 轉 Tear to the former planet, naming it after its current astronomical nomenclature.

The BTS song compares the ousting of Pluto to a broken relationship, with it being unaware of the reason for being "kicked out." Despite losing its name and sudden removal, the astronomical body continues its irregular orbit, adrift on a meaningless path.

With jazz-style music and complementary breathy vocals, 134340 boasts purposeful lyrics that will stay with the listener long after the song is over,

"There’s no name allowed for me/ I, too, used to be your star/ You must feel nice to be the light/ All I did was to receive you."

4) moonchild (2018) by RM

RM's second mixtape, mono, features deeply introspective music born of his personal reflections as part of BTS. This track, in particular, speaks to those who, in his words, "suffer to be glad".

Burning the midnight oil, people often push themselves to the limit, working harder when they want to give up. These people shine the brightest at night, finding comfort during the dark. RM considers himself a "moonchild" too, adding that the night makes everyone's thorns visible, unwittingly soothing someone else's suffering.

Though it's not a BTS song involving all seven members, the themes of RM's moonchild seem to resonate in the lyrics he writes for the group.

5) Mikrokosmos (2019)

Any playlist of space-themed BTS songs is incomplete without Mikrokosmos. Written for the group's devoted fanbase, ARMY, the song celebrates the uniqueness of humanity.

Calling the lights of the 7 billion on the planet individual worlds, the BTS song seems to echo Plato's idea of the microcosm, which suggests that every person is their "own little world." The diversity of these precious lights makes the night sky more beautiful, illuminating so many other lives.

The band used Mikrokosmos as the last song on the setlist for the BTS World Tour Love Yourself: Speak Yourself, guaranteed to leave the attendees with a message that, in leader RM's words, they are part of the septet's "little universe."

6) Moon (2020) by Jin

BTS' Jin seems to have a penchant for the universe, as evidenced by his upcoming The Astronaut and 2020's Moon. Co-written by Jin, the song is written from the perspective of the moon talking about its love for the earth.

The vocalist talks about the special bond that he shares with fans in Moon. Jin says that he "didn't even have a name" before he had ARMY and received love from them. He beautifully concludes the song by asking fans whether they realize how much they mean to him,

"Suddenly I wonder/ Do you really know yourself? (Oh)/ Do you know how beautiful your existence is? (Oh)/ I'll orbit around you/ I'll stay by your side/ I'll be your light/ All for you."

7) Moonlight (2020) by Agust D

In 2020, BTS' SUGA released D-2, his second mixtape under the name Agust D. The alter ego allows the rapper to touch upon subjects that might be considered too dark, and separates his identity as a BTS member from his solo tracks.

Moonlight is about at SUGA's career as a producer, exploring the insecurities and difficulties that come at the cost of fame. He talks about feeling the imposter syndrome and feeling undeserving of the titles that have been given to him. The song also briefly touches upon the stiffling creative block, a theme that is explored more deeply in Black Swan.

Agust D, in Moonlight, raps,

"That moonlight that shines on me at dawn/ It’s still the same as then/ Changes are fated to happen to everyone/ Perhaps it is how we change that is our karma to bear."

8) My Universe (2021) with Coldplay

When Coldplay and BTS first announced their collaboration, fans of both groups were thrilled. The groups are mutual fans of each other and My Universe is a song that highlights what defines each band at its core.

My Universe showcases its Coldplay-ness with its instrumental track, attention to detail, and Chris Martin's iconic voice. On the other hand, it is a BTS song because of the self-written Korean lyrics, alternating voices of the septet, and their free-style dance at the end.

The Coldplay X BTS song was a long time in the making and it is no accident that the lyrics talk about a love that seems unattainable due to distance or other hardships. One might even say that the creative process was inspired by the meeting between the bands, with the universe on their side.

BTS' Jin was recently spotted at the airport. Presumably, he was flying to Argentina to participate in the debut performance of his single The Astronaut with Coldplay, who co-wrote the song. With his enlistment just around the corner, fans are determined to enjoy Jin's debut performance in full gusto.

