December is almost here, and so is 2023. But before we wrap up 2022, a starring lineup of December K-pop comebacks awaits to greet fans with blockbuster albums and singles. From BTS' RM, who is making his solo debut with Indigo, to SHINee's Minho, who will also drop his first-ever mini album CHASE next month, the December K-pop comebacks list is surely a treat.

This month, K-pop fans witnessed several promising acts and hits, including HIGHLIGHT's After Sunset, SEVENTEEN's first Japanese EP DREAM, Lim Young Woong's LONDON BOY, and more. Moreover, November will end with releases from hit artists such as Red Velvet, ATEEZ, ITZY, KARA, etc.

BTS' RM, NewJeans, and more join the banging December K-pop comebacks list

1) BTS' RM - December 2, 2022

BTS leader and rapper RM (born Kim Nam-joon) will make his solo debut with Indigo on December 2, at 2 pm KST. Described as a documentary encompassing the last archive of his twenties, Indigo is a personal record for RM.

The highly anticipated album has unveiled a new identity film, a pack of aesthetically beautiful concept images, and an eye-popping tracklist.

With songs like Still Life, All Day, and Lonely on the record, Indigo also features artists such as Epik High's Tablo, Silk Sonic's Anderson Paak, English electronic duo HONNE, and many others. The December K-pop comebacks and debuts list is looking even better with Indigo on it.

2) Yoon Ji-sung - December 5, 2022

KpopHerald @Kpop_Herald #YoonJisung #윤지성 @Official_YJS_ is dropping a new single! According to XportNews report, Yoon Jisung will be coming back in 8 months on Dec. 15 with a new song. He'll be holding a concert "Lucid Dream" on Dec. 24 as well! A whole year-end gift box coming for fans! .@Official_YJS_ is dropping a new single! According to XportNews report, Yoon Jisung will be coming back in 8 months on Dec. 15 with a new song. He'll be holding a concert "Lucid Dream" on Dec. 24 as well! A whole year-end gift box coming for fans! 🎄🎁 #YoonJisung #윤지성 https://t.co/Hx6dq9yTEZ

The December K-pop comebacks brings Yoon Ji-sung, leader of the now disbanded group Wanna One, with a new winter single on December 5, marking his first comeback in eight months. To celebrate the same, he will also hold a fan concert, Lucid Dream, on December 24.

Not many details have been shared regarding the upcoming single, but fans are excited to hear his soothing voice once again. The concept images for the fan concert are extremely wholesome, supporting the festive season. The Bloom singer could be seen dressed in a green jumper while holding a cake in the latest pictures.

3) &Team - December 7, 2022

Next on the December K-pop comebacks list is HYBE Label Japan's first boy group, &Team. They will be making their global debut on December 7, 2022. The nine-piece K-pop group is formed as a result of two survival programs arranged by HYBE - ILand and &Audition - The Howling.

An enticing trailer for their first mini album, First Howling: ME, was released on November 11. In addition to this, &Team released an engrossing MV for the single Under the Skin on November 21, which has successfully garnered more than 3 million views so far.

4) SHINee's Minho - December 12

Almost 15 years after his debut, SHINee's Minho will make his debut as a soloist with a six-track record, CHASE, releasing on December 12. Supporting dark and horrifying concept images, the upcoming album has intrigued both K-pop and SHINee fans.

KpopHerald @Kpop_Herald #CHASE @SHINee 's Minho is dropping his first-ever solo album "Chase" on Dec. 12. And before the release, he's holding a fan meeting titled "2022 Best Choi's Minho - Lucky Choi's" from Dec. 7-8. It's surely going to be a jam-packed Christmas with this man! 🖤 #MINHO #MINHO _CHASE .@SHINee's Minho is dropping his first-ever solo album "Chase" on Dec. 12. And before the release, he's holding a fan meeting titled "2022 Best Choi's Minho - Lucky Choi's" from Dec. 7-8. It's surely going to be a jam-packed Christmas with this man! 🖤 #MINHO #CHASE #MINHO_CHASE https://t.co/WFWEkDDfEK

Prior to the release of his first solo album, Minho wil also meet his fans through the ‘2022 Best Choi’s Minho – Lucky Choi’s’ on December 7 and 8, at Kyunghee University. Minho is also the fifth and final member of SHINee to mark a career as a soloist.

5) NewJeans - December 19, 2022

newjeans blog🫶 @newjeansblog



New Album: “OMG” and is a double single album with Winter songs!!



Official Album and Title Track release date is January 2nd #NEWJEANS COMEBACK DECEMBER 19thNew Album: “OMG” and is a double single album with Winter songs!!Official Album and Title Track release date is January 2nd #NEWJEANS COMEBACK DECEMBER 19thNew Album: “OMG” and is a double single album with Winter songs!!Official Album and Title Track release date is January 2nd🐰🐰🐰 https://t.co/SEfGcz2I3O

NewJeans, under the labels ADOR and HYBE, have managed to grasp the attention of the entire K-pop fandom with their catchy, old-school concepts and hit songs (Attention, Hype Boy, and Cookie). The quintet is ready to mesmerize fans with their soulful music and different concepts with their first ever comeback.

Their new single album OMG will be released on January 2, 2023. However, the pre-release single will drop on December 19.

a @taegistian their mics are onnnn omg new jeans <3 their mics are onnnn omg new jeans <3 https://t.co/WUOzidF8Ud

ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin said that NewJeans' debut album was a reflection of the summer. Meanwhile, their first comeback will showcase NewJeans' winter. It is clearly one of the best entries on the December K-pop comebacks list.

Poll : 0 votes