“Joon is clearly supporting him”: GOTBANGTAN fans rejoice after BTS’ RM flaunts a gift from GOT7’s Jackson

In his most recent vlog, BTS’ RM flaunted a special gift he received from fellow 94-liner and GOT7 member Jackson.

BTS’ RM is still promoting his latest album Indigo, which was released on December 2. One of his promotional activities involved shooting a home vlog titled “All day with Kim Namjoon”.

The idol's home consists of his favorite books and paintings and truly looks like a museum, as fans have noted. However, GOTBANGTAN fans noticed that the Indigo singer’s home included a special gift from GOT7’s Jackson, the “TEAM WANG DESIGN PUMPKIN ROCKER”.

GOTBANGTAN (fans of both BTS and GOT7) were elated to see a brief yet wholesome moment that offered a glimpse of the relationship between BTS’ RM and GOT7’s Jackson. Fans also took to social media to react to the newest revelation.

BTS’ RM owns one of 99 pieces of Jackson’s limited edition TEAM WANG DESIGN PUMPKIN ROCKER

Eagle-eyed GOTBANGTANs were able to spot Jackson’s limited edition TEAM WANG DESIGN PUMPKIN ROCKER in front of RM’s bookshelf during the idol's home tour vlog. The limited edition merch belongs to Jackson’s homegrown luxury brand TEAM WANG DESIGN’s Halloween Sparkles collection.

Upon further digging into this matter, fans figured out that the limited edition merch cost $4,656 USD and is not available in the market anymore as it is sold out. It comes in a chic black color, hand-polished with a black FRP, and also has a digital cast nameplate.

There are only 99 owners of TEAM WANG DESIGN’s Halloween Sparkles, and BTS’ RM is one of the owners of this limited edition merch.

While some fans aren’t sure whether BTS’ RM bought it or if it was a gift from Jackson, others, however, are convinced it is a present from GOT7’s Jackson who is fond of RM, and the latter returned the favor by showcasing it in his home in a way that the cameras could capture it.

GOTBANGTAN fans have pointed out that the idols have been friends since their debut and have always shared a warm camaraderie with each other.

RM and Jackson have been friends for eight years now, ever since the latter’s debut. Jackson attended the Korean variety show Problematic Men at RM’s behest, and the two have previously praised each other in their interviews as well as expressed their desire to work with each other.

The two idols, however, aren’t the only friends from their respective groups. Previously, Mark and V were noted to be friends, and Jinyoung recently revealed that SUGA attended the premiere of his movie, A Christmas Carol. In a radio interview, Jinyoung also acknowledged the idol's attendance and thanked SUGA as well.

BTS’ RM makes a new Hanteo record

RM achieved a new record on Hanteo for his debut solo album Indigo. The 10-track album is accompanied by the title track Wildflower feat Cho Youjeen.

Indigo sold a whopping 619,232 copies in the first week of its release, dated between December 2 and December 8. This makes BTS’ leader RM only the fifth male Korean soloist in Hanteo history to cross a total of 600,000 sales in the first week of an album’s release.

He is bested by Korea’s ace trot singer Lim Young-woong, EXO’s Baekhyun, his fellow bandmate Jin, and Kim Ho-joong.

In its second week of release now, Indigo has debuted at 45th place on the Official Albums Chart, the UK equivalent of the U.S. Billboard Charts. The idol is bested by his bandmates SUGA for D-2 and j-hope for Jack in the Box.

