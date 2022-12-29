BTS’ V’s fans are certain that “KTH1 is coming” based on recent change of his profile picture on Weverse, Spotify, and Melon

BTS’ V’s fans are certain that he will be the next member to release his mixtape based on the recent changes to his profile picture on Weverse, Spotify and Melon.

ARMYs took to trend “KTH1 is coming” on Twitter after noticing that the Singularity singer had changed his profile picture across all platforms. Fans believe it is a sign that BTS’ V might be the next member to release a mixtape/album after Jin, j-hope, and RM.

Eagle-eyed ARMYs have noticed that whenever a BTS member has released their solo albums, they have changed their profile picture to concept photos from their albums.

BTS’ V’s fans react to his new profile picture on Weverse, Spotify, and Melon

BTS’ V has changed his profile picture on Weverse, Spotify, and Melon, sending strong signals in the fandom that something is on the way. Fans have noticed that members change their display pictures on their public accounts, according to any new release.

RM’s profile picture is from Indigo, j-hope’s from Jack in the Box, and Jin’s The Astronaut. Although this doesn’t guarantee that BTS’ V is going to release an album, he might be releasing something. The Christmas Tree singer’s profile picture is from his recent photo folio shoot, ‘Veautiful Days.’

While most fans are excited about the possibility of BTS' V releasing his debut solo album, others are skeptical and aren't holding their breath. However, most fans are excited that this could mean something, if not nothing.

Fans are hoping BTS member V announces something interesting on his birthday on December 30.

BTS member V has been teasing his mixtape for quite some time now. In a past interaction with fans, he revealed that he deleted all the songs he had made for the mixtape because he was unhappy with them and that he was going to rework on them and release them once he was satisfied.

Popular lyricist Kim Eana also revealed on MBC Radio Star that she was working with BTS member V on his debut solo album. For the unversed, Eana is one of the biggest lyricists, is known as a “goddess composer,” and has worked with stars like IU, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon, and VIXX, among others.

She also revealed that she had received some demos from the Winter Bear singer as well.

BTS’ V’s It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas cover trends on YouTube

BTS’ V released the cover of the popular Christmas song It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas on Christmas Eve, which was loved and appreciated by fans across the board. The cover of the song was released on Soundcloud and YouTube and has been covered by some famous musicians, including Frank Sinatra and Michael Bublé.

His low-pitched voice blended beautifully with the classic jazz sound, earning enormous praise from fans across the world.

The BTS member’s It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas cover was the number one trending video worldwide for both music and music video categories. Similarly, the cover did very well on Soundcloud, debuting atop the platform’s New & Hot chart and Top 50 Song chart across the board.

His previously self-written and composed songs Winter Bear, Scenery, and Snowflower also ranked at number 1 on the Soundcloud Global chart upon release, as well as creating a new record for BTS member V.

