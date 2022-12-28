Create

BTS V Christmas cover trends #1 on YouTube worldwide and attracts non K-pop fans 

BTS
BTS V is trending for two consecutive days for his surprise Christmas cover (Image via Twitter @bts_bighit)

BTS V’s latest surprise Christmas cover of It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas made it big by trending #1 worldwide on both YouTube Worldwide Music and Music categories for two consecutive days, surpassing 1,00,000 views on the platform.

Following his tradition of gifting Christmas covers to ARMYs, BTS V extended his record as the Korean idol with the most #1 hits on the Soundcloud Global chart with this new song.

#ItsBeginningToLookALotLikeChristmas (Cover) by #BTS' #V spends a 2nd consecutive day charting at #1 on both Youtube Worldwide and the Music category, trending in 45 countries and 36 countries including France, Canada, UK & US!💪🎄❄️🐾🎥🥇🌎✖️2⃣🕛❤️‍🔥👑💜youtu.be/QH4mCEanwKI https://t.co/eEO0LRac6o

The popular holiday song It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas was uploaded to YouTube on Christmas Eve, December 24, on the official BTS channel and also to SoundCloud. It was later made available on Korea's official fan communication app, Weverse.

The cover, at the time of writing this article, was trending in 45 countries and 36 countries, including France, Canada, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Fans can’t contain their excitement as BTS V's Christmas cover trends over YouTube

BTS V's take on the holiday classic It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas has garnered tons of love and attention ever since its release on December 24. His own songs Winter Bear, Snow Flower, and Scenery have all topped the list during their releases.

For the past two years, the idol has dedicatedly given his followers a Christmas song. He released a solo single called Christmas Tree last year, which helped him reach his first solo number one on the Emerging Artists chart and his Billboard Hot 100 debut at position 79.

#BTS' #V drops cover of xmas classic #ItsBeginningToLookALotLikeChristmas on the anniversary of #1YearWithChristmasTree, the Fastest K-OST to reach 200M streams on Spotify, the Most streamed K-OST of 2022 & the Highest charting K-OST on Hot💯!👏💥🎄👑💜🎧genius.com/V-its-beginnin… https://t.co/CzWyN1Simi

Fans all around the world, who were extremely ecstatic, took to Twitter to praise the hit K-pop idol for his vocals, as within hours of its release on YouTube, the cover went on to trend in the first position.

Additionally, BTS V has been trending all over social media for his cozy christmas vibes with his pet, Yeontan, who made an appearance.

What a sweet baritone voice to wake up to😆 I was half asleep and it's almost noon and I thought 'Huh... that sounds like V but it can't be' until mom was like 'OMG HIS DOG' over in the living roomI never sprinted so quick to the TV screen😂🎄🎁 @BTS_twtyoutu.be/QH4mCEanwKI
@chartdata @BTS_twt It's a beautiful cover and really when I heard it I felt a very big emotion , the comfort, the affection , how your heart feels sweet with Tae's voice is super nice , to get home after a tiring day , I love to hear him so mature vocally , so comfortable , he is everything❤️ https://t.co/kyH4Pf7cxE
@chartdata @BTS_twt https://t.co/3D49JLyyZK
@RollingStone @wintertaekthv @BTS_twt Christmas is not complete without Tae releasing a song🥰🎄❄️
@RollingStone @BTS_twt Best Christmas gift from V 😍💜
@RollingStone @BTS_twt YEA!! ALWAYS A BEAUTIFUL CHRISTMAS GIFT🙌🙏I AM SO GRATEFUL AND HAPPY TO HEAR KIM TAEHYUNG'S BEAUTIFUL VOICE SINGING JAZZ THIS TIME WAS AWESOME ❤️ AND I'M HAPPIER THAT HIS VOICE SOUNDS SO GOOD IN JAZZ
@RollingStone @BTS_twt THANK YOU V ANGEL OF CHRISTMAS V https://t.co/7rDSrmnXYn
@RollingStone @BTS_twt What started off as a heartfelt Christmas gift from Taehyung to his fans has ended up attracting so many new fans and positives accolades for his strong baritone vocals! I cannot wait for solo debut album next year - it's going to be LEGENDARY!!! 🫶💜
The songs starts with Taehyung's rich deep voice!! Its sooo soothing and warm! 🥹@BTS_twt ~ #Taehyung#ItsBeginningToLookALotLikeChristmashttps://t.co/E71eIR0RUT
The trends! 👏🐯 #KIMTAEHYUNG #BTSV #ItsBeginningToLookALotLikeChristmas https://t.co/KaXRVTUDZB
@Frances39411513 @BTS_twt His English enunciation has really improved… he worked so so hard. His voice is like honey & I just know I’m going to love his jazz inspired album. In no rush for it though. I know they go after their promos so take your sweet time Tae.
One of the honest reactions,He’s not a fan of bts nor their song but he took his time to react to taehyung..Taehyung really pulling diverse people to listen to his voice🥹youtu.be/1yDdHeMHThc https://t.co/ANc5mCHZE7
Taehyung got great reviews on the voice and accent from YouTubers, and the titles are "Voice of Winter", Voice of Heaven, Deep Voice, Home video ,English Fire, If Taehyung sang in English, he would take over the world 🔥 https://t.co/2hzIcVtoq6
Taehyung's voice is like the best whiskey. Taehyung has the ability to stay stuck in your ears and head. His distinctive voice is like a warm hug https://t.co/RXMfPTPx6J

BTS V’s cover of the classic holiday song has taken over various social media platforms and gone on to trend in worldwide searches. On Weibo, one of China’s popular search platforms, V began trending under multiple keywords for hot search terms.

The idol's beautiful rendition marks the conclusion of a difficult year for ARMYs and BTS. Even though members of the hit boy group will be releasing solo albums at their own pace, the members will also fulfill their duty of serving their country in the army at different timelines, finally reconvening in 2025.

Quick Links

