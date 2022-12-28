BTS V Christmas cover trends #1 on YouTube worldwide and attracts non K-pop fans 

BTS V’s latest surprise Christmas cover of It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas made it big by trending #1 worldwide on both YouTube Worldwide Music and Music categories for two consecutive days, surpassing 1,00,000 views on the platform.

Following his tradition of gifting Christmas covers to ARMYs, BTS V extended his record as the Korean idol with the most #1 hits on the Soundcloud Global chart with this new song.

The popular holiday song It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas was uploaded to YouTube on Christmas Eve, December 24, on the official BTS channel and also to SoundCloud. It was later made available on Korea's official fan communication app, Weverse.

The cover, at the time of writing this article, was trending in 45 countries and 36 countries, including France, Canada, United Kingdom, and the United States.

Fans can’t contain their excitement as BTS V's Christmas cover trends over YouTube

BTS V's take on the holiday classic It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas has garnered tons of love and attention ever since its release on December 24. His own songs Winter Bear, Snow Flower, and Scenery have all topped the list during their releases.

For the past two years, the idol has dedicatedly given his followers a Christmas song. He released a solo single called Christmas Tree last year, which helped him reach his first solo number one on the Emerging Artists chart and his Billboard Hot 100 debut at position 79.

Fans all around the world, who were extremely ecstatic, took to Twitter to praise the hit K-pop idol for his vocals, as within hours of its release on YouTube, the cover went on to trend in the first position.

Additionally, BTS V has been trending all over social media for his cozy christmas vibes with his pet, Yeontan, who made an appearance.

bellaℜ⁷🃏@hobipalooza👨‍🚀🌊 KOOTAR-FIFA ARJINTINA @bellitaregine I was half asleep and it's almost noon and I thought 'Huh... that sounds like V but it can't be' until mom was like 'OMG HIS DOG' over in the living room



I never sprinted so quick to the TV screen @BTS_twt

I was half asleep and it's almost noon and I thought 'Huh... that sounds like V but it can't be' until mom was like 'OMG HIS DOG' over in the living room

I never sprinted so quick to the TV screen @BTS_twt

What a sweet baritone voice to wake up to

ᵗʰᵛ ⁷⁹ 🌼¹¹⁸ 🍟🍤🍑/ Taehyung it's My only one @WrynnrageV @chartdata @BTS_twt It's a beautiful cover and really when I heard it I felt a very big emotion , the comfort, the affection , how your heart feels sweet with Tae's voice is super nice , to get home after a tiring day , I love to hear him so mature vocally , so comfortable , he is everything @chartdata @BTS_twt It's a beautiful cover and really when I heard it I felt a very big emotion , the comfort, the affection , how your heart feels sweet with Tae's voice is super nice , to get home after a tiring day , I love to hear him so mature vocally , so comfortable , he is everything❤️ https://t.co/kyH4Pf7cxE

Taehyungloveyou @Wiintterbee @RollingStone I AM SO GRATEFUL AND HAPPY TO HEAR KIM TAEHYUNG'S BEAUTIFUL VOICE SINGING JAZZ THIS TIME WAS AWESOME AND I'M HAPPIER THAT HIS VOICE SOUNDS SO GOOD IN JAZZ @BTS_twt YEA!! ALWAYS A BEAUTIFUL CHRISTMAS GIFTI AM SO GRATEFUL AND HAPPY TO HEAR KIM TAEHYUNG'S BEAUTIFUL VOICE SINGING JAZZ THIS TIME WAS AWESOMEAND I'M HAPPIER THAT HIS VOICE SOUNDS SO GOOD IN JAZZ @RollingStone @BTS_twt YEA!! ALWAYS A BEAUTIFUL CHRISTMAS GIFT🙌🙏I AM SO GRATEFUL AND HAPPY TO HEAR KIM TAEHYUNG'S BEAUTIFUL VOICE SINGING JAZZ THIS TIME WAS AWESOME ❤️ AND I'M HAPPIER THAT HIS VOICE SOUNDS SO GOOD IN JAZZ

Cynthia @Cindycat29 @RollingStone @BTS_twt What started off as a heartfelt Christmas gift from Taehyung to his fans has ended up attracting so many new fans and positives accolades for his strong baritone vocals! I cannot wait for solo debut album next year - it's going to be LEGENDARY!!! 🫶 @RollingStone @BTS_twt What started off as a heartfelt Christmas gift from Taehyung to his fans has ended up attracting so many new fans and positives accolades for his strong baritone vocals! I cannot wait for solo debut album next year - it's going to be LEGENDARY!!! 🫶💜

Liza⁷ trusts BTS 💙💜 @smeraldo_nz @Frances39411513 @BTS_twt His English enunciation has really improved… he worked so so hard. His voice is like honey & I just know I’m going to love his jazz inspired album. In no rush for it though. I know they go after their promos so take your sweet time Tae. @Frances39411513 @BTS_twt His English enunciation has really improved… he worked so so hard. His voice is like honey & I just know I’m going to love his jazz inspired album. In no rush for it though. I know they go after their promos so take your sweet time Tae.

⚡️ᵛ TAECEMBER @1230THVKIM

He’s not a fan of bts nor their song but he took his time to react to taehyung..

Taehyung really pulling diverse people to listen to his voice🥹



He's not a fan of bts nor their song but he took his time to react to taehyung..

Taehyung really pulling diverse people to listen to his voice🥹

Ruby @ruby1995V Taehyung got great reviews on the voice and accent from YouTubers, and the titles are "Voice of Winter", Voice of Heaven, Deep Voice, Home video ,English Fire, If Taehyung sang in English, he would take over the world Taehyung got great reviews on the voice and accent from YouTubers, and the titles are "Voice of Winter", Voice of Heaven, Deep Voice, Home video ,English Fire, If Taehyung sang in English, he would take over the world 🔥 https://t.co/2hzIcVtoq6

Ruby @ruby1995V Taehyung's voice is like the best whiskey. Taehyung has the ability to stay stuck in your ears and head. His distinctive voice is like a warm hug Taehyung's voice is like the best whiskey. Taehyung has the ability to stay stuck in your ears and head. His distinctive voice is like a warm hug https://t.co/RXMfPTPx6J

BTS V’s cover of the classic holiday song has taken over various social media platforms and gone on to trend in worldwide searches. On Weibo, one of China’s popular search platforms, V began trending under multiple keywords for hot search terms.

The idol's beautiful rendition marks the conclusion of a difficult year for ARMYs and BTS. Even though members of the hit boy group will be releasing solo albums at their own pace, the members will also fulfill their duty of serving their country in the army at different timelines, finally reconvening in 2025.

