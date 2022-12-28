BTS V Christmas cover trends #1 on YouTube worldwide and attracts non K-pop fans 

BTS V’s latest surprise Christmas cover of It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas made it big by trending #1 worldwide on both YouTube Worldwide Music and Music categories for two consecutive days, surpassing 1,00,000 views on the platform.
Following his tradition of gifting Christmas covers to ARMYs, BTS V extended his record as the Korean idol with the most #1 hits on the Soundcloud Global chart with this new song.
The popular holiday song It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas was uploaded to YouTube on Christmas Eve, December 24, on the official BTS channel and also to SoundCloud. It was later made available on Korea's official fan communication app, Weverse.
The cover, at the time of writing this article, was trending in 45 countries and 36 countries, including France, Canada, United Kingdom, and the United States.
Fans can’t contain their excitement as BTS V's Christmas cover trends over YouTube
BTS V's take on the holiday classic It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas has garnered tons of love and attention ever since its release on December 24. His own songs Winter Bear, Snow Flower, and Scenery have all topped the list during their releases.
For the past two years, the idol has dedicatedly given his followers a Christmas song. He released a solo single called Christmas Tree last year, which helped him reach his first solo number one on the Emerging Artists chart and his Billboard Hot 100 debut at position 79.
Fans all around the world, who were extremely ecstatic, took to Twitter to praise the hit K-pop idol for his vocals, as within hours of its release on YouTube, the cover went on to trend in the first position.
Additionally, BTS V has been trending all over social media for his cozy christmas vibes with his pet, Yeontan, who made an appearance.
BTS V’s cover of the classic holiday song has taken over various social media platforms and gone on to trend in worldwide searches. On Weibo, one of China’s popular search platforms, V began trending under multiple keywords for hot search terms.
The idol's beautiful rendition marks the conclusion of a difficult year for ARMYs and BTS. Even though members of the hit boy group will be releasing solo albums at their own pace, the members will also fulfill their duty of serving their country in the army at different timelines, finally reconvening in 2025.