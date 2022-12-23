Eight adorable moments of BTS’ j-hope with the maknae line

BTS' j-hope has millions of fans all over the world, but no one loves him more than the band's members. Even though the seven members are divided into hyung and maknae lines, they often exchange roles and add their goofiness to every interaction.

The Arson rapper has a special connection with each member and doesn’t spare any occasion to showcase his love for the maknae line, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook. From staying back in the group for Jung Kook (when he decided to go back to his hometown before BTS became famous) to being roommates with Jimin and even being V’s biggest supporter; just like his name, he is the maknae line’s hope and happiness.

These are a few of the maknae line's adorable moments with j-hope.

In the Soop dance, Jimin’s Promise gift and 6 more times BTS' j-hope proved he had a special bond with the maknae line

1) Being the best hyung for the golden maknae

An unforgettable moment etched in ARMY’s minds that speaks volumes of j-hope’s love for the maknae line is a 2019 video. In the video, BTS discussed their transition from a small group of fans to a large crowd for their concerts.

Jung Kook cracked a joke that they went from "having 300 people to having a 360-degree stage," and it was awkward for a moment as nobody laughed. j-hope urged the members to laugh as it was their maknae’s joke, which made the situation amusing as they all pretended to laugh for their maknae. j-hope made sure Jung Kook didn't experience any awkwardness.

2) VHope In The Soop dance

moni⁷ 𖠌 @taeisthv hobi and his babie taehyung happily dancing in “in the soop” hobi and his babie taehyung happily dancing in “in the soop” 😭 https://t.co/RYyaTws0FR

In episode 2 of BTS In the Soop, j-hope and V had a bonding moment as viewers saw both of them having a pool party for two. Of course, a party would be incomplete without music. So j-hope asked V, who had just finished his trumpet lesson, to play some good music.

After hearing their own song, Dynamite and the hit song Free Love by the English electronic music duo HONNE, the two quickly began singing and dancing to it. This was one of the episode's highlights, and it has gone viral among the ARMYs online.

3) j-hope’s gift of promise

moni⁷ 𖠌 @taeisthv when hobi gifted jimin a customized cd of promise, it made him so happy :(( when hobi gifted jimin a customized cd of promise, it made him so happy :(( https://t.co/uoMBcUTeGM

Before filming RUN BTS episode 85, the cast was asked to prepare a gift for the person whose name was written on the card they chose. Jimin is someone who appreciates thoughtful gifts and with this in mind, j-hope gifted Jimin Promise's custom-made single CD, which is also Jimin's first solo song written and produced outside of BTS.

BTS' j-hope went all out with his version of the Promise album, which included not only the CD but also photos of them together, concept photos, as well as a special note. He stated that the Promise album was one-of-a-kind because only seven albums were made for the entire group.

j-hope also gave the same album to the other members, which moved Jimin, who hugged him and thanked him for this memory.

4) Try not to laugh-butt slap edition

So far, one of the best RUN BTS episodes have been the 55th, in which j-hope took responsibility for the maknaes and treated them to games and snacks throughout the episode.

The funniest part was when they had to slap each other's buttocks, and whoever laughed would then be the next target. Jung Kook, V, Jimin, and j-hope couldn’t stop laughing at each other's expressions, and the biggest twist was to see even Jin sitting at the table and laughing silently at the members' silliness.

5) Maknae’s cameo in j-hope’s MAMA

moni⁷ 𖠌 @taeisthv them dancing to mama during practice to surprise hobi, look how he got so happy when he realized 🥺

them dancing to mama during practice to surprise hobi, look how he got so happy when he realized 🥺 https://t.co/fF2NoatMb1

Throughout his journey from trainee to idol, BTS' j-hope has been very vocal about his love for his family. ARMYs would know that he has even written a song, MAMA, which is essentially a love letter to his mother, who supported him as he worked to realize his dream of becoming a dancer.

He performed this song in Seoul for their Wings Tour, and the best part was the maknae’s surprise cameo during practice. During practice, the maknae line hid in the choir and danced with them on stage, which the BTS rapper didn’t notice till later on. His face lit up when he saw the maknaes dancing enthusiastically amongst the choir.

6) Maknae’s trot version of Ego

moni⁷ 𖠌 @taeisthv hobi reacting to maknae line singing ego hobi reacting to maknae line singing ego 😭 https://t.co/haJ5XDqZgW

The maknae line rarely passes up the chance to be a part of the rap line. Jimin, V, and Jung Kook have always been the best hype boys for the rap line, and even went ahead to rap BTS' j-hope’s Ego, the outro track for BTS' fourth full-length studio album, Map of the Soul.

During their RUN BTS karaoke, the maknae line chose j-hope’s Ego and remade it into a funny trot rap version. j-hope even reacted to their video during one of his live shows and said it was funny and cute as they were enjoying themselves.

7) BTS’ j-hope’s chaotic birthday live

moni⁷ 𖠌 @taeisthv in hobis birthday live when the maknae line started jumping on the bed and joon joined them too and it became so chaotic in hobis birthday live when the maknae line started jumping on the bed and joon joined them too and it became so chaotic 😭 https://t.co/JV5WVz50t8

j-hope’s 25th birthday concert was a chaotic celebration. During the rapper's Weverse live, members went to his room, wished him well, and jumped on his double bed to rest.

Jimin, V, and Jung Kook were joined by the maknae of the hyung line, RM, and they all jumped around while Jin declared himself the cool guy who wouldn’t do that. This moment adds to the long list of chaotic BTS lives in the ARMY's memories.

j-hope ‘s recent 28th birthday live was no less of a celebration as each of the maknae line members called him and made his day by wishing him happiness and showering him with their love.

8) Walk down memory lane

Shirley 🦋 @winterbeartaete



The way hobi kept looking at them proudly & kept saying "I raised them.. i raised him... i raised him too" OH MY HEART HE IS SO PRECIOUS The way hobi kept looking at them proudly & kept saying "I raised them.. i raised him... i raised him too" OH MY HEART HE IS SO PRECIOUS😭😭https://t.co/1oWkRJbV6O

A couple of weeks ago, BTS' j-hope attended the 2022 MAMA awards solo for the first time and awed the audience with his spectacular performance. This week, Bangtan TV released a video of j-hope visiting the Proof Exhibition in Tokyo as he took a walk down memory lane of the members' concept photos.

As he passes by each of the maknae line’s pictures, he proudly states, “I’ve raised these members." He praises each of the members' pictures and reminisces about their moments growing up.

The maknae line have been constant pillars of support too as V visited j-hope on his MORE set and shot a cameo, Jimin accompanied the Arson singer to Lollapalooza for his first solo performance, and Jung Kook praised j-hope for his decisions and actions.

Meanwhile, j-hope’s Jack in the Box album has been a huge success, along with his solo endeavors at Lollapalooza. The 2022 MAMA awards have opened the gates to new ARMYs, thus only increasing BTS's popularity worldwide.

